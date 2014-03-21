(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Link to Fitch Ratings' Report: United States of America - Rating
Action Report
here
LONDON, March 21 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed the United
States of
America's Long-term foreign and local currency Issuer Default
Ratings (IDR) at
'AAA' with Stable Outlooks. The ratings on senior unsecured
foreign and local
currency bonds have also been affirmed at 'AAA'. The Country
Ceiling has been
affirmed at 'AAA' and the Short-term foreign currency IDR at
'F1+'.
This rating action resolves the Rating Watch Negative (RWN) on
which the ratings
were placed on 15 October 2013, in line with Fitch's previous
guidance that this
would take place by end-March.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The affirmation at 'AAA' with a Stable Outlook and resolution of
the RWN
reflects the following key rating drivers and their relative
weights:
High
The federal debt limit was suspended in mid-February in a timely
manner and in a
way that avoided casting uncertainty over the full faith and
credit of the US,
in contrast to the crises in August 2011 and October 2013. The
suspension is in
place until 15 March 2015, beyond which the seasonality of tax
payments and use
of extraordinary measures might allow the Treasury to fund the
government until
around July 2015.
Fitch forecasts gross general government debt (GGGD), excluding
trade payables
comparable with EU countries, to peak at 100% of GDP in 2014
before declining
slightly for four years. This is below the threshold of 110%
that we previously
identified as incompatible with a 'AAA' rating for the US. Fitch
also forecasts
federal government debt at 72.5% of GDP for 2014. The US has
greater debt
tolerance than 'AAA' peers owing to the unparalleled financing
flexibility
provided by being the issuer of the world's pre-eminent reserve
currency and
benchmark fixed income asset.
Medium
The debt ceiling crises in August 2011 and October 2013 do not
appear to have
negatively affected US bond yields or reduced foreign holdings
of Treasury
securities. Therefore Fitch does not believe the role of the US
dollar,
sovereign financing flexibility or debt tolerance has been
materially damaged.
Strong fiscal consolidation has been achieved. The federal
budget deficit fell
to 4% of GDP in FY13, from 6.7% in FY12 and 9.8% in FY09,
reflecting both policy
measures and economic recovery. We forecast a further decline in
the deficit to
2.9% in FY14 and 2.6% in FY15.
There has been some improvement in the coherence of economic
policymaking, with
the December 2013 Bipartisan Budget Act, which agreed a budget
for FY14 and
FY15; the January Consolidated Appropriations Act 2014, which
funded the
government for FY14; and as mentioned previously the timely
suspension of the
federal debt ceiling. Nevertheless, we do not expect a 'grand
bargain' on
deficit and debt reduction this side of the 2016 presidential
elections.
Although the ratio of GGGD/GDP is projected to rise again later
in the decade,
this would be at a more moderate pace and to a lower level than
when Fitch
assigned a Negative Outlook in November 2011. The rating action
also takes
account of the uncertainty of long-term economic and fiscal
projections, and the
potential for future fiscal measures in a more conducive
political environment.
The US's AAA IDRs also reflect the following key rating drivers:
The economy is large, rich and diverse, with GDP per capita (at
purchasing power
parity) and measures of human development above the 'AAA'
median. The economy is
one of the most productive, dynamic and technologically advanced
in the world,
underpinned by strong institutions, a favourable business
climate and efficient
product and labour markets. Capital markets are the deepest and
most liquid in
the world.
Growth prospects are more robust and demographic trends less
worrisome than in
many advanced country peers. The US economy has gained momentum
and Fitch
forecasts GDP growth to accelerate from 1.9% in 2013 to 2.8% in
2014 and 3.1% in
2015. The Federal Reserve has started normalising monetary
policy. The banking
system is well capitalised with a total risk-based capital ratio
of 15%. Fannie
Mae will shortly join Freddie Mac in paying the Treasury
dividends in excess of
its crisis bailout.
GGGD is the highest of any 'AAA' sovereign at an estimated 98.6%
of GDP at
end-2013 and over twice the 'AAA' median, albeit all US
dollar-denominated.
Without additional tax and spending measures, the debt ratio is
projected to
start to rise again towards the end of the decade owing to
ageing-related health
and social security spending, and higher interest costs. The
level of the debt
burden reduces the capacity of the US sovereign to absorb
shocks.
A combination of political polarisation, a balance of power in
the legislature
and the federal debt limit law has adversely affected the
coherence of economic
policy making, with across the board discretionary spending
cuts, the federal
government shutdown in October 2013 and debt ceiling crises in
August 2011 and
October 2013. After the suspension of the debt limit ends in
March 2015 there is
a risk of renewed brinkmanship that could undermine confidence
in the role of
the US dollar by casting doubt on the full faith and credit of
the United
States. This "faith" is a key reason why the US's 'AAA' rating
can tolerate a
higher level of public debt than other 'AAA' sovereigns.
External liabilities are high, reflecting persistent current
account deficits
and low national savings rates, making the economy more
vulnerable to adverse
external shocks.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
The current rating Outlook is Stable. Consequently, Fitch's
sensitivity analysis
does not currently anticipate developments with a material
likelihood,
individually or collectively, of leading to a rating downgrade.
However, future
developments that may, individually or collectively, lead to
negative rating
action include:
- A significant increase in general government deficits and
debt/GDP ratio, for
example if the US authorities do not take measures in the medium
term to offset
rising expenditure pressures from ageing and higher interest
rates later in the
decade.
- A material deterioration in the coherence and credibility of
economic
policymaking or a negative shock that erodes the role of the US
dollar as the
pre-eminent global reserve currency and reduces financing
flexibility and debt
tolerance.
KEY ASSUMPTIONS
Fitch assumes that the federal debt limit, which has been
suspended until 15
March 2015, will be suspended again or raised in due course
before the Treasury
exhausts its extraordinary measures and capacity to fund the
government.
Fitch's medium-term fiscal projections draw heavily upon
Congressional Budget
Office projections, which incorporate an assumption that current
laws governing
federal taxes and spending generally remain the same. Fitch's
projections also
assume that the medium-term growth potential of the US economy
is 2.2%; and that
state and local government budget deficits remain the same as a
percentage of
GDP. Its projections are sensitive to these and other economic
and fiscal
assumptions.
Financial sector risks are currently judged to be low, as
reflected in Fitch's
stable outlook for the US banking sector and Bank Systemic
Indicator of 'a' .
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Ed Parker
Managing Director
+44 20 3530 1176
Fitch Ratings Limited
30 North Colonnade
London E14 5GN
Secondary Analyst
James McCormack
Managing Director
+44 20 3530 1286
Committee Chairperson
Douglas Renwick
Senior Director
+44 20 3530 1045
Media Relations: Brian Bertsch, New York, Tel: +1 212-908-0549,
Email:
brian.bertsch@fitchratings.com; Peter Fitzpatrick, London, Tel:
+44 20 3530
1103, Email: peter.fitzpatrick@fitchratings.com; Hannah Huntly,
London, Tel: +44
20 3530 1153, Email: hannah.huntly@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com
Applicable criteria, 'Sovereign Rating Criteria' dated 13 August
2012 and
'Country Ceilings' dated 09 August 2013, are available at
www.fitchratings.com.
Related Research:
United States Full Rating Report, March 2014 (forthcoming)
U.S. Government Debt and Rating Outlook, March 2014
(forthcoming)
'AAA' Sovereign Characteristics and Public Debt Ratios, 22
October 2013
Fitch Places United States' 'AAA' on Rating Watch Negative, 15
October 2013
here
U.S. Debt Limit Deadline Back in Focus, 5 February 2014
here
U.S. Medium-Term Fiscal Projections - An Update, 28 June 2013
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
Sovereign Rating Criteria
here
Country Ceilings
here
â€˜AAAâ€™ Sovereign Characteristics and Public Debt Ratios
here
U.S. Medium-Term Fiscal Projections â€“ An Update
here
Additional Disclosure
Solicitation Status
here
ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN ADDITION,
RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS,
CRITERIA AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S
CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE
FROM THE 'CODE OF
CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER
PERMISSIBLE
SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES.
DETAILS OF THIS
SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN
EU-REGISTERED
ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER
ON THE FITCH
WEBSITE.