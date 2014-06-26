(Repeat for additional subscribers)
June 26 (The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Fitch Ratings affirms the 'AA-' rating on $1.024 billion in outstanding University of
Connecticut (UConn) general obligation (GO) bonds at 'AA-'.
The Rating Outlook remains Negative.
SECURITY
The bonds are general obligations of UConn, additionally secured by a pledge of
and lien on a State of Connecticut debt service commitment for principal and
interest, appropriated from the state's general fund without further legislative
approval. The bonds are not general obligations of the state, and its full faith
and credit are not pledged.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
RATING LINKED TO STATE: UConn's GO bonds are rated one notch below the GO bond
rating of the State of Connecticut based on the state's debt service commitment
equal to principal and interest and appropriated without further legislative
approval. Higher education is a constitutional state priority, and legal
protections are strong.
STATE'S NEGATIVE OUTLOOK BASED ON FISCAL VULNERABILITY: The Negative Outlook
reflects the state's reduced fiscal flexibility at a time of lingering economic
and revenue uncertainty. The adopted budget for the current biennium relied on
one-time items and anticipated little near-term progress in rebuilding fiscal
flexibility. Personal income tax (PIT) revenues have been volatile in the first
year of the biennium, with the state taking proactive action to ensure a modest
fiscal 2014 budgetary surplus to be deposited to the rainy day fund.
HIGH WEALTH LEVELS: Connecticut is the nation's wealthiest state as measured by
per capita personal income. Economic recovery has been slow and uneven since the
recession, and the state's large and important finance sector continues to
weaken.
CYCLICAL REVENUES AND SPENDING PRESSURE: State revenue performance is cyclical,
while high fixed costs limit its ability to respond during revenue downturns.
HISTORICAL WILLINGNESS TO BUILD BALANCES: During past economic recoveries the
state has demonstrated a willingness and ability to rapidly repay deficit
borrowing and rebuild its rainy day balance. The slow recovery has hampered
rebuilding of reserves in the current biennium.
HIGH DEBT: Tax-supported debt is high for a U.S. state. Most state GO bonds,
excluding state GO bonds issued to fund the teachers' retirement system,
amortize rapidly.
SIGNIFICANT STATE PENSION OBLIGATIONS: Unfunded liabilities for employees are
significant, including for state employee and teacher pensions. The state fully
funds actuarially calculated pension contributions and maintains a fixed
amortization date. Additionally, the state has taken steps to reform retirement
pension and health liabilities.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
RATING LINKED TO STATE CREDIT QUALITY: The rating is sensitive to changes in the
state's GO bond rating, to which this rating is linked.
CREDIT PROFILE
The UConn GO bonds are issued by and carry the GO pledge of UConn, but their
security and the 'AA-' rating rest with the debt service commitment of the
state. Principal and interest are paid annually from the state's general fund,
appropriated and obligated for payment by the State Treasurer without requiring
further legislative approval. Fitch rates the state's own GO bonds 'AA' with a
Negative Outlook. State general fund obligations, with the strength of
continuing appropriations, are seen as slightly less well secured, and the UConn
bonds fall within this category. The state's debt service commitment is separate
from the operating appropriations and allotments that the state makes available
to the university.
Over the last two decades, the state has prioritized renewal and expansion of
facilities at UConn, the state's flagship public university. The UConn GO bonds
have been issued as part of the state's UConn 2000 program, first enacted in
1995 and recently extended through 2024. Under the most recent extension, the
program's total authorized amount has risen to $4.6 billion over the 1995-2024
period, of which $4.3 billion will be UConn GO bonds benefitting from the
state's debt service commitment. Of this amount, more than $1.9 billion in debt
service commitment bonds have been issued for university capital projects to
date, with just over $1 billion outstanding.
The latest extension, titled 'Next Generation Connecticut,' was authorized by
the state in 2013 as part of a university effort to expand UConn research
facilities and faculty, particularly in science and technology fields. The
majority of UConn 2000 funded projects have been at the main UConn campus in
Storrs, with additional projects at other UConn campuses and the UConn Health
Center in Farmington.
For further information on the State of Connecticut, please see Fitch's press
release dated May 16, 2014, 'Fitch Rates $650MM Connecticut GO Refunding Bonds
'AA'; Outlook Remains Negative,' at 'www.fitchratings.com'.