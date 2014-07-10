(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
MOSCOW, July 10 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed Russia-based
Uraltransbank's
(UTB) Long-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at 'B-' with Stable
Outlook. A full
list of rating actions is available at the end of this
commentary.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
UTB's ratings reflect the bank's weak asset quality, narrow
franchise and
moderate capitalisation. At the same time the ratings reflect
adequate
pre-impairment profitability and currently comfortable liquidity
position.
Asset quality risks stem less from high non-performing loans
(NPLs; more 90 days
overdue), which are fully reserved, than from weakly provisioned
restructured
loans. The former accounted for 13.8% of gross loans at
end-2013, while a
further 7.3% of bad loans were transferred to debt collection
companies with the
bank retaining credit risk. Both categories were fully covered
by loan
impairment reserves which equaled 22% of total loans. However,
restructured
loans, which would otherwise be NPLs, accounted for another
14.7% of loans and
were weakly reserved.
Fitch Core Capital (FCC) ratio stood at a reasonable 15.2% at
end-2013, but
regulatory Tier 1 ratio was much tighter at 7.4% at end-4M14,
mainly because the
former includes property revaluation reserves, and due to a
larger operational
risk component under regulatory rules. Total regulatory capital
ratio was 14.1%
at end-4M14, allowing the bank to increase impairment reserves
by only 4% (up to
a maximum 19%) before breaching the minimum required 10% capital
ratio which is
a small buffer for the bank's high restructured loans.
Pre-impairment profit was reasonable at 5.4% of average gross
loans in 2013,
offering additional loss absorption capacity. However, this was
insufficient to
cover impairment charges in 2013, leading to moderate
bottom-line losses. The
bank also showed a small loss in 5M14 regulatory accounts.
UTB's liquidity is comfortable with liquid assets covering 40%
of total customer
accounts (main source of funding representing 95% of total
liabilities) at
end-4M14.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
UTB's ratings could be downgraded if asset quality and capital
come under
greater pressure. Upside potential is currently limited taking
into account the
narrow franchise and weak asset quality.
The ratings are as follows:
Long-term IDR: affirmed at 'B-', Outlook Stable
Short-Term IDR: affirmed at 'B'
Viability Rating: affirmed at 'b-'
Support Rating: affirmed at '5'
Support Rating Floor: affirmed at 'No Floor'
National Long-term rating: affirmed at 'BB-(rus)', Outlook
Stable
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Anton Lopatin
Director
+7 495 956 70 96
Fitch Ratings Moscow
26 Valovaya Street
Moscow 115054
Secondary Analyst
Alyona Plakhova
Analyst
+7 495 956 24 09
Committee Chairperson
James Watson
Managing Director
+7 495 956 66 57
Media Relations: Elaine Bailey, London, Tel: +44 203 530 1153,
Email:
elaine.bailey@fitchratings.com; Julia Belskaya von Tell, Moscow,
Tel: +7 495 956
9908, Email: julia.belskayavontell@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available at www.fitchratings.com.
Applicable criteria, 'Global Financial Institutions Rating
Criteria', dated 31
January 2014, are available at www.fitchratings.com.
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
Global Financial Institutions Rating Criteria
here
Additional Disclosure
Solicitation Status
here
ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN ADDITION,
RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS,
CRITERIA AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S
CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE
FROM THE 'CODE OF
CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER
PERMISSIBLE
SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES.
DETAILS OF THIS
SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN
EU-REGISTERED
ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER
ON THE FITCH
WEBSITE.