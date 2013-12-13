PARIS/FRANKFURT, December 13 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed
the Urban
Community of Strasbourg's (CUS) Long-term local and foreign
currency ratings at
'AA' and its Short-term foreign currency rating at 'F1+'. The
Outlook is Stable.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The affirmation reflects CUS's favourable socio-economic profile
underpinned by
its status as a "European capital". The ratings also take into
account a slight
weakening of budgetary performance and high capital expenditure
which Fitch
expects to decline in the medium term. Due to the investment of
the public urban
transport company CTS, net overall risk for CUS will increase.
The Stable
Outlook indicates that Fitch's expectations that the debt
payback ratio will not
exceed eight years before 2016, in line with CUS's aim.
CUS is located in France's fifth-wealthiest region in terms of
GDP. Even though
the territory has suffered job losses during the economic
crisis, CUS benefits
from Germany's dynamic economy. Strasbourg also benefits from
its status as the
"European capital" which reinforces its attractiveness for
business and
investment. Fitch considers that these features contribute to
the local
economy's resilience.
Fitch assumes in its base case scenario that CUS's current
margin will increase
to about 24% (2012: 19%) in 2013, before dropping to 16% in
2016. This is due to
a decline of state transfers and rising operating expenditure on
transport. Our
forecast does not take into account the potential use by CUS of
its tax leeway.
CUS's responsibilities entail significant investments. Fitch
forecasts higher
debt as the self-financing rate (SFC; current balance plus
capital revenue) is
likely to weaken to about 85% in 2016 from 90 % in 2012, due to
a lower current
balance and despite a forecast slowdown in capital expenditure
to about EUR150m
from 2015 (from EUR210m in 2013). Fitch believes that CUS has
the capacity to
meet its objective in terms of the debt payback ratio, due to
co-financing from
the state, one of the benefits resulting from its status as
"European capital".
CUS has created a transport budget to provide more transparency
on its financial
relationship with CTS. To this end, transport levy of EUR95.7m
(initially
collected on CUS's general budget) and some operating revenues -
matching CTS's
contributions to the transport budget -have been transferred to
the transport
budget. Fitch estimates that this does not change the level of
debt risk arising
from CTS, which has already been taken into account in CUS's
rating.
The proportion of public-sector entity debt guaranteed by CUS is
high with net
overall risk at 368% of current revenue at end-2012. However,
the guarantees
present limited economic risk, as they are mostly concentrated
on the social
housing sector (67% of net overall risk), which is strongly
supported by the
State, and on CTS (15 % of total net overall risk) which posts
balanced
financial results.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
A downgrade would result from CUS's inability to adjust its
capital expenditure
to its self-financing capacity, preventing a reduction of the
deficit before
debt variation, and from a sharp increase in the debt payback
ratio to almost 10
years.
A positive rating action - unlikely under present economic
conditions - may be
considered if capital expenditure and borrowing are lower than
projected,
combined with a structural consolidation of the operating margin
at about 20%.
KEY ASSUMPTIONS
Our base case scenario relies on the following assumptions:
- Tax rates will remain stable, and there will be a slight
growth of the tax
base
- State transfers will decline in nominal terms
- Operating expenditure will remain controlled, with growth of a
maximum of 2.8%
per year on average over 2013-2016
- A slight increase of both CUS contribution to CTS and CTS'
debt
- Capital expenditure will decrease to about EUR150m per year
from 2015
The rating actions are as follows:
- Long term foreign and local currency ratings: affirmed at
'AA'; Outlook Stable
- Short-term rating: affirmed at F1+
- EUR300,000,000 EMTN programme: affirmed at 'AA'
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Arnaud Dura
Associate Director
+33 1 44 29 91 79
Fitch France S.A.S.
60, rue de Monceau
75008 Paris
Secondary Analyst
David Lopes
Associate Director
+33 1 44 29 91 45
Committee Chairperson
Guido Bach
Senior Director
+49 69 768076 111
Media Relations: Francoise Alos, Paris, Tel: +33 1 44 29 91 22,
Email:
francoise.alos@fitchratings.com; Peter Fitzpatrick, London, Tel:
+44 20 3530
1103, Email: peter.fitzpatrick@fitchratings.com.
Applicable criteria, "Tax-Supported Rating Criteria", dated 14
August 2012,
"International Local and Regional Governments Rating Criteria
outside United
States", dated 9 April 2013 on www.fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com.
