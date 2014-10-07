(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
CHICAGO, October 07 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed U.S.
Bancorp's (USB)
ratings at 'AA-/F1+'. The Rating Outlook remains Stable.
The rating action follows a periodic review of the large
regional banking group,
which includes BB&T Corporation (BBT), Capital One Finance
Corporation (COF),
Comerica Incorporated (CMA), Fifth Third Bancorp (FITB),
Huntington Bancshares
Inc. (HBAN), Keycorp (KEY), M&T Bank Corporation (MTB), PNC
Financial Services
Group (PNC), Regions Financial Corporation (RF), SunTrust Banks
Inc. (STI), US
Bancorp (USB), UnionBanCal Corporation (UBC), Wells Fargo &
Company (WFC), and
Zions Bancorporation (ZION).
Company-specific rating rationales for the other banks are
published separately,
and for further discussion of the large regional bank sector in
general, refer
to the special report titled 'Large Regional Bank Periodic
Review,' to be
published shortly.
KEY RATING DRIVERS - IDRS, VIABILITY RATINGS (VR) AND SENIOR
DEBT
The affirmation of USB's ratings is reflective of an institution
that for
several years now has set itself apart from peer institutions
due to its
continued out-performance through the credit crisis and
subsequently, which is
now focused on furthering its advantages relative to peers.
USB's strong ratings are the result of a number of competitive
advantages and a
conservative and strong core culture, which have led to better
earnings and
credit performance than nearly all peer banks over multiple
operating cycles.
The company's key competitive advantage is its low-cost deposit
base, which
allows USB to profitably lower loan prices to win new business.
This is
important because it brings new banking relationships into the
bank, to which
the company can then aggressively cross-sell other services. To
the extent this
cross-sell is successful creates a virtuous cycle in that it
fosters much
stickier customer relationships, which in turn allow the company
to keep deposit
costs low, which can attract even more customers to the bank.
In addition to its deposit cost advantage, USB has an operating
cost advantage
as well. It routinely has an efficiency ratio in the low 50's,
better than most
peer institutions, which largely helps to support the company's
superior
earnings performance. As an example, if USB's efficiency ratio
was closer to
industry averages, its return on assets (ROA) would also be
closer to industry
averages.
USB complements its core cost advantages with a loan portfolio
that is well
balanced between commercial and consumer assets. Similar to the
loan portfolio,
the company's earnings are also nearly evenly balanced between
net interest
income (NII) and non-interest income.
In this latter category, USB has a leading market share in
corporate trust, has
increased its mortgage banking market share as others retrenched
in the wake of
the financial crisis, has a leading and scalable payments and
merchant
processing business, and is focused on growing its wealth
management offerings.
Finally, underpinning all of these advantages is a management
team that
continuously makes strategic and smart operating decisions and
that is
responsible for helping to create and sustain the company's core
operating
culture. Fitch views USB's management team as one of, if not
the best, in the
industry.
RATING SENSITIVITIES - IDRS, VRs AND SENIOR DEBT
USB's ratings remain at the very high end of their potential
rating range, and
there is very minimal upside to current ratings from this level.
Downward pressure on ratings, while not expected, could result
from a number of
factors. While Fitch would expect some deterioration in credit
metrics for USB
- as well as the rest of the industry - given today's benign
credit environment,
should USB's metrics deteriorate at a rate faster than peer
group averages there
could be pressure on ratings.
Additionally, should USB's earnings performance begin to match
peer levels
rather than consistently exceed them, this could impact ratings
over time.
While Fitch views USB's interest rate risk positioning as
neutral, which Fitch
views positively from a credit perspective, should the company's
performance be
negatively affected by a rising rate environment, this could
also impact ratings
negatively.
Finally, given that management is a key component in Fitch's
analysis and views
of the company, should there be any significant management
changes, a negative
rating action could follow.
That said, Fitch does not view this, or any of the other
potential negative
rating factors as likely.
KEY RATING DRIVERS - HOLDING COMPANY
USB's IDR and VR are equalized with those of its operating
companies and banks,
reflecting its role as the bank holding company, which is
mandated in the U.S.
to act as a source of strength for its bank subsidiaries.
Ratings are also
equalized reflecting the very close correlation between holding
company and
subsidiary default probabilities.
RATING SENSITIVITIES - HOLDING COMPANY
Should USB's holding company begin to exhibit signs of weakness,
trouble
accessing the capital markets, or have inadequate cash flow
coverage to meet
near-term obligations, there is the potential that Fitch could
notch the holding
company IDR and VR from the ratings of the operating companies.
This is viewed
as unlikely for USB, though, given the strength of the holding
company liquidity
profile.
Fitch is now considering introducing a rating differential
between the holding
company and bank in the U.S. due to structural changes in the
sector and the
evolving regulatory landscape, as described in the special
report 'U.S. Bank
HoldCos & OpCos: Evolving Risk Profiles', dated March 27, 2014.
Given Fitch's
views that USB may not receive a long-term debt requirement, its
ratings may not
be affected as a result of Fitch's evolving review regarding
notching.
KEY RATING DRIVERS - SUPPORT RATING AND SUPPORT RATING FLOOR
USB has a Support Rating of '5' and Support Rating Floor of
'NF'. In Fitch's
view, USB is not systemically important and, therefore, the
probability of
support is unlikely. IDRs and VRs do not incorporate any
support.
RATING SENSITVITIES - SUPPORT RATING AND SUPPORT RATING FLOOR
USB's Support Rating and Support Rating Floor are sensitive to
Fitch's
assumption as to capacity to procure extraordinary support in
case of need.
KEY RATING DRIVERS - SUBORDINATED DEBT AND OTHER HYBRID
SECURITIES
Subordinated debt and other hybrid capital issued by USB and by
various issuing
vehicles are all notched down from USB or its bank subsidiaries'
VRs in
accordance with Fitch's assessment of each instrument's
respective
non-performance and relative loss severity risk profiles.
RATING SENSITIVITIES - SUBORDINATED DEBT AND OTHER HYBRID
SECURITIES
The ratings of subordinated debt and other hybrid capital issued
by USB and its
subsidiaries are primarily sensitive to any change in USB's VR.
KEY RATING DRIVERS - SUBSIDIARY AND AFFILIATED COMPANY
The IDRs and VRs of USB's bank subsidiaries benefit from the
cross-guarantee
mechanism in the U.S. under FIRREA, and therefore the IDRs and
VRs of its main
subsidiary banks are equalized across the group.
The IDRs and VRs of USB's other major rated operating
subsidiaries are equalized
with USB's IDR reflecting Fitch's view that these entities are
core to USB's
business strategy and financial profile. For USB this mainly
includes its Elavon
Financial Services entity based in Ireland.
RATING SENSITIVITIES - SUBSIDIARY AND AFFILIATED COMPANY
As the IDRs and VRs of the subsidiaries are equalised with those
of USB to
reflect support from their ultimate parent, they are sensitive
to changes in the
parent's propensity to provide support, which Fitch currently
does not expect,
or from changes in USB's IDRs.
To the extent that one of USB's subsidiary or affiliated
companies is not
considered to be a core business, Fitch could also notch the
subsidiary's rating
from USB's IDR.
KEY RATING DRIVERS - LONG- AND SHORT-TERM DEPOSIT RATINGS
USB's uninsured deposit ratings are rated one notch higher than
the company's
IDR and senior unsecured debt because U.S. uninsured deposits
benefit from
depositor preference. U.S. depositor preference gives deposit
liabilities
superior recovery prospects in the event of default.
USB's uninsured deposits outside of the U.S. do not benefit from
rating uplift
because they do not typically benefit from the U.S. depositor
preference unless
the deposit is expressly payable at an office of the bank in the
United States.
Since Fitch cannot determine which foreign branch deposits may
be dually
payable, they do not get the rating uplift.
KEY RATING SENSITIVITIES - LONG- AND SHORT-TERM DEPOSIT RATINGS
The ratings of long- and short-term deposits issued by USB and
its subsidiaries
are primarily sensitive to any change in USB's long- and
short-term IDRs.
Fitch has affirmed the following ratings:
U.S. Bancorp
--Long-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at 'AA-'; Outlook Stable
--Viability Rating at 'aa-';
--Senior debt at 'AA-';
--Subordinated Debt at 'A+';
--Preferred Stock to at 'BBB';
--Short-term IDR at 'F1+';
--Short-term debt at 'F1+';
--Support at '5';
--Support Floor at 'NF'.
U.S. Bank National Association
--Long-term IDR at 'AA-'; Outlook Stable
--Viability Rating at 'aa-';
--Long-term deposits at AA';
--Senior debt to at 'AA-';
--Subordinated Debt at 'A+';
--Short-term IDR at 'F1+';
--Short-term debt at 'F1+';
--Short-term deposit at 'F1+';
--Support at '5';
--Support Floor at 'NF'.
U.S. Bank National Association ND
--Long-term IDR at 'AA-'; Outlook Stable
--Viability Rating at 'aa-';
--Long-term deposits at AA';
--Senior debt to at 'AA-';
--Subordinated Debt at 'A+';
--Short-term IDR at 'F1+';
--Short-term deposit at 'F1+';
--Support at '5';
--Support Floor at 'NF'.
Elavon Financial Services Limited
--Long-term IDR at 'AA-'; Outlook Stable;
--Long-term deposits at 'AA-';
--Short-term IDR at 'F1+';
--Support at '1';
--Short-term deposit at 'F1+'.
USB Capital IX
USB Realty Corp.
--Preferred Stock at 'BBB+'.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Justin Fuller, CFA
Senior Director
+1-312-368-2057
Fitch Ratings, Inc.
70 West Madison Street
Chicago, IL 60602
Secondary Analyst
Julie Solar
Senior Director
+1-312-368-5472
Committee Chairperson
Joo-Yung Lee
Managing Director
+1-212-908-0560
Media Relations: Brian Bertsch, New York, Tel: +1 212-908-0549,
Email:
brian.bertsch@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com.
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
--'Global Financial Institutions Rating Criteria (Jan. 31,
2014');
--'Rating FI Subsidiaries and Holding Companies (Aug. 10,
2012');
--'Assessing and Rating Bank Subordinated and Hybrid Securities
Criteria (Jan.
31, 2014');
--'U.S. Bank HoldCos & OpCos: Evolving Risk Profiles (March 27,
2014');
--'U.S. Banking Quarterly Comment: 2Q14 (July 23, 2014');
--'Index Trend Analysis - 2Q14 (Fitch Fundamentals Index Falls
to Neutral) (July
15, 2014');
--'Risk Radar Global 1Q14 (April 1, 2014').
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
Risk Radar Global 1Q14
here
Index Trend Analysis â€“ 2Q14 (Fitch Fundamentals Index Falls To
Neutral)
here
U.S. Banking Quarterly Comment: 2Q14 (Environment Constraining
Earnings)
here
U.S. Bank HoldCos & OpCos: Evolving Risk Profiles
here
Assessing and Rating Bank Subordinated and Hybrid Securities
Criteria
here
Rating FI Subsidiaries and Holding Companies
here
Global Financial Institutions Rating Criteria
here
Additional Disclosure
Solicitation Status
here
ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN ADDITION,
RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS,
CRITERIA AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S
CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE
FROM THE 'CODE OF
CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER
PERMISSIBLE
SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES.
DETAILS OF THIS
SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN
EU-REGISTERED
ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER
ON THE FITCH
WEBSITE.