CHICAGO, October 18 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings today affirmed the
ratings of Validus
Holdings, Ltd. (Validus). These rating actions include Validus'
senior unsecured
debt rating, which was affirmed at 'BBB+' and the Insurer
Financial Strength
(IFS) rating of Validus Reinsurance, Ltd. (Validus Re), which
was affirmed at
'A'. The Rating Outlook is Stable. A complete list of rating
actions is provided
at the end of this release.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The ratings affirmation reflects Validus' continued solid
operating performance
and internal capital generation since its inception in late
2005. Validus
reported $254 million of net earnings in the first half of 2013,
driven by a
strong combined ratio of 69.7%, which benefited from the absence
of large
catastrophe events during the period.
Barring any unusually large catastrophe events in the fourth
quarter of 2013,
Fitch expects Validus' full year results for 2013 to reflect
very strong
underwriting profits and solid overall profitability that will
continue to be
partially dampened by suppressed investment income due to the
continued low
interest rate environment.
Fitch notes favorably that Validus has produced an operating and
underwriting
profit in each year of its existence, a period during which many
of its
comparably rated peers have occasionally generated significant
annual
underwriting losses and sizable negative operating income.
The affirmation also reflects that the company's underwriting
performance, while
volatile, continues to compare favorably to other property
catastrophe
reinsurers rated by Fitch when viewed on a multi-year rolling
average basis.
Fitch observes that the company's share of global catastrophe
losses since its
inception, while significant in some cases, has been manageable
and consistent
with levels that might be expected from a reinsurer of Validus'
size and focus.
Fitch believes that Validus uses sound risk management processes
to manage its
exposure to potential catastrophe-related losses by geographic
zone and relative
to its capital base. Validus' low underwriting leverage enables
the company to
preserve capital during periods that include underwriting
volatility.
Validus' capital ratios (such as net premium to equity and
assets to equity)
have consistently remained well within tolerances for the
current rating level.
Fitch expects this trend to continue for the foreseeable future.
The balance sheet risk is relatively modest, as its investment
portfolio is
dominated by highly rated fixed income investments that fared
well during
periods of capital market volatility. There is relatively little
risk of
significant adverse loss development from the company's largely
short-tail
underwriting liabilities.
Validus' ratings continue to recognize the company's significant
exposure to
earnings and capital volatility derived from its property
catastrophe
reinsurance products.
RATING SENSITIVITY
Key rating triggers that could generate longer-term positive
rating pressure
include a prolonged period during which Validus outperformed
comparably rated
peers with respect to underwriting performance and overall
profitability,
continued strong risk adjusted capitalization metrics, and
enhanced competitive
positioning and scale in the company's key product lines.
Key rating triggers that could result in a ratings downgrade
include an increase
in underwriting leverage (measured by traditional net premiums
written to equity
ratios) to levels at or above 0.7 times (x) from recent levels
of 0.4x.
Likewise, an increase in Validus' 1-100 and 1-250 year per event
catastrophe
probable maximum losses (PML's) to 30% (currently 20%) and 40%
(currently 26%)
of total equity, respectively, could result in a downgrade.
Additionally, failure to maintain a run rate average combined
ratio in the
mid-80%'s, which approximates Validus' average result from 2008
through 2012,
could result in a ratings downgrade.
Fitch could also downgrade the company's ratings if Validus were
to suffer
catastrophe losses that were unfavorably inconsistent with its
own internally
modeled results or that resulted in earnings and/or capital
declines that were
significantly worse than comparably rated peers.
A material increase in Validus' debt-to-capital ratio to levels
in excess of 25%
or decrease in run-rate interest coverage ratios to the low
single digits for a
period of consecutive years could lead Fitch to downgrade the
company's debt
ratings.
Fitch has affirmed the following ratings with a Stable Outlook:
Validus Holdings, Ltd.
--Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at 'A-';
--$250 million of 8.875% senior unsecured notes due 2040 at
'BBB+';
--$150 million of 9.07% junior subordinated deferrable
debentures due June 2036
at 'BBB-';
--$140 million of 8.48% junior subordinated deferrable
debentures due June 2037
at 'BBB-'.
Validus Reinsurance, Ltd.
--IFS at 'A'.
