NEW YORK, March 27 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed
Venezuela's ratings as
follows:
--Long-term foreign currency (FC) and local currency (LC) Issuer
Default Ratings
(IDRs) at 'B+';
--Short-term FC IDR at 'B';
--Country Ceiling at 'B+'
The Rating Outlook is Negative.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The Negative Outlook reflects the following factors:
Policy choices related primarily to the exchange rate regime and
the
administration of the country's oil revenues have weighed on
Venezuela's
external and fiscal metrics as well as increased the sovereign's
vulnerability
to swings in international commodity prices.
External liquidity and the sovereign's external net position
have deteriorated
in comparison to the 'B' median due to the transfer of oil
exports' and
bilateral loan proceeds to off-budget funds. Moreover, in recent
years, the
sovereign has issued FX-denominated debt in the domestic market
in order to
address strong demand for FX assets due to a weak exchange rate
regime.
In addition, political and policy uncertainty persists due to
the magnitude of
the current political transition in Venezuela. In the absence of
President Hugo
Chavez, the central figure in politics and policymaking over the
past 14 years,
the next government will face the challenges of consolidating
its political
position while at the same time rebalancing the Venezuelan
economy.
The rating affirmation reflects the following factors:
Venezuela's ratings are currently underpinned by the sovereign's
relative strong
financing flexibility, favourable maturity profile, record of
willingness to
service debt and a favourable international oil price
environment. A weak and
volatile macroeconomic performance, a poor business environment,
heightened
commodity dependence, limited transparency in the administration
and use of
government-managed off-budget funds and relative weak
institutional framework
constitute key credit weaknesses.
After 5.5% growth in 2012, the economy is likely to slow down
markedly over the
forecast period because of the comparatively lower fiscal
stimulus, devaluation
of the official exchange rate, continued high inflation, and
bottlenecks in the
provision of FX to the private sector. A markedly expansionary
policy mix,
domestic supply constraints and continued devaluation and high
inflation
expectations are likely to maintain inflation at high levels.
Negative real
interest rates have helped credit expand at a brisk pace, which
could create a
source of macroeconomic vulnerability.
The central government deficit reportedly reached 4.9% of GDP in
2012. The
February devaluation and still favourable oil prices could
support a moderate
fiscal consolidation to a deficit of 3% of GDP in 2013. After
rising to 27.5% of
GDP, central government debt could further increase to 29.6% in
2013, though
still below 'B' rated peers. Nevertheless, the rapid growth of
government debt
in recent years has pushed the sovereign's interest burden to
11.4% of
government revenues, above the 'B' median of 7.7%.
The recent changes in Venezuela's FX system could reduce the
need for the
sovereign to issue FX debt for exchange rate policy purposes.
Nevertheless, in
the absence of tighter fiscal and monetary policies with
efficiency improvements
in the allocation of FX to the private sector, the new system is
not likely to
improve macroeconomic stability.
Venezuela has generated continued current account surpluses
since 1999, but
these have failed to strengthen the sovereign's external balance
sheet. In
recent years, the authorities have channelled a significant
portion of the
country's oil-derived revenues to opaque off-budget funds such
as the National
Development Fund (FONDEN) in order to finance the government's
policy
priorities. The limited information regarding cash flows,
quality of investments
and outstanding balances increases the challenge to accurately
assess the
financial strength of the sovereign.
Commodity dependence continues to deepen, as oil represented 96%
of total
exports and 42% of total central government revenues in 2012. In
addition, 62%
of international reserves were held in gold at the end of 2012.
As a result,
Venezuela's balance of payments, fiscal accounts and external
liquidity cushions
are vulnerable to a decline in international commodity prices
Under current international oil prices, balance of payments and
fiscal risks are
manageable. Venezuela's amortization profile remains manageable
at 1.7% and 1.2%
of GDP in 2013 and 2014, respectively. In addition, government
deposits at the
end of 2012 equalled 7.8% of GDP. Further reducing roll-over
risks, about 50% of
domestic debt is held by public sector institutions.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
The Negative Outlook reflects the following risk factors that
may, individually
or collectively, result in a downgrade of the ratings by up to
one notch:
--Further deterioration in the already weak policy environment
that exacerbates
the weakening of the sovereign's external and fiscal credit
metrics vis-a-vis
rating peers;
--Increased governability risks that undermine the potential for
policy
adjustments.
The current Rating Outlook is Negative. Consequently, Fitch's
sensitivity
analysis does not currently anticipate developments with a
material likelihood,
individually or collectively, leading to a rating upgrade.
However, future
developments that may, individually or collectively, lead to a
stabilisation of
the Outlook include:
--Policy adjustments that lead to reduced macroeconomic
distortions and external
and fiscal vulnerabilities;
--Strengthening and greater transparency of fiscal and external
accounts.
KEY ASSUMPTIONS
The ratings and Outlooks are sensitive to a number of
assumptions.
Fitch assumes that international oil prices will remain above
USD100 (Brent)
over the forecast period. A sustained decline in international
oil prices would
exacerbate pressures on Venezuela's balance of payments and
fiscal accounts and
be negative for the rating.
Notwithstanding the significant political transition underway,
Fitch judges the
risk of social and political unrest leading to disruption in
oil-derived
revenues to have been materially reduced.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Erich Arispe
Director
+1 212 908 9165
Fitch Ratings, Inc.
One State Street Plaza
New York, NY 10004
Secondary Analyst
Lucila Broide
Director
+1 212 908 0898
Committee Chairperson
Richard Fox
Senior Director
+44 20 3530 1444
Media Relations: Elizabeth Fogerty, New York, Tel: +1 (212) 908
0526, Email:
elizabeth.fogerty@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'.
The ratings above
were solicited by, or on behalf of, the issuer, and therefore,
Fitch has been
