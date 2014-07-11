(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
NEW YORK, July 11 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed the 'BBB+'
Issuer Default
Rating (IDR) for Ventas, Inc. (NYSE: VTR, Ventas or the company)
with a Stable
Outlook following the company's announcement that it dismissed
Ernst & Young
(E&Y) as its public accounting firm. According to a Ventas SEC
filing, the
dismissal is solely the result of an 'inappropriate personal
relationship'
between an E&Y partner and VTR's former chief accounting officer
and controller,
and does not relate to the fairness of the presentation of VTR's
financial
statements or effectiveness of its internal controls. Fitch
does not expect the
announcement to result in a change in the company's long-term
credit profile.
E&Y has withdrawn its 2012 and 2013 VTR audit reports. In
addition, the
company's SEC shelf registration is now ineffective since E&Y
provided consent
under the previous shelf as VTR's auditor. Consequently, VTR is
unable to issue
public securities until its newly engaged auditor, KPMG LLP
(KPMG), completes
its audit of the company's 2012 and 2013 financial statements.
Fitch expects
that KPMG's audit of these statements will be completed well in
advance of the
previously announced acquisition of American Realty Capital
Healthcare Trust,
Inc. (NASDAQ: HCT or ARC Healthcare), at which point the company
would be able
to resume the issuance of public securities.
Fitch also expects the company to receive a waiver in the near
term from its
unsecured line of credit lenders regarding a clause in the
credit agreement that
requires the filing of financial statements by an independent
auditor, which
will enable the company to draw on the line. Additionally, under
the indenture
governing the Ventas bonds (but not bonds originally issued by
Nationwide Health
Properties, Inc.), Ventas has 90 days to comply with certain
events of default,
including the furnishing of financial statements audited by an
independent
auditor. A remedy for failure to comply with such provisions is
the bondholders'
right to receive additional interest of 0.25% until this event
of default is
cured, but it does not trigger an acceleration of repayment of
the bonds.
In June 2014, Fitch affirmed VTR's 'BBB+' IDR upon the
announcements that the
company will acquire HCT in a stock and cash transaction valued
at $2.6 billion
and will acquire 29 independent living seniors housing
communities located in
Canada from Holiday Retirement to be managed by Atria Senior
Living in a
separate transaction for CAD $980 million. These transactions
are expected to
close in the fourth quarter of 2014 (4Q'14) and 3Q'14,
respectively. Ventas
could fund the Holiday Retirement transaction with its unsecured
revolving
credit facility following the receipt of a waiver. A portion of
the
consideration of the HCT merger is the issuance of Ventas common
shares.
Therefore, if the KPMG audit is not completed in advance of the
HCT merger
deadline and if VTR's shelf remains ineffective, VTR and HCT
could agree to
extend the VTR-HCT merger close. Under the merger agreement,
the initial
deadline of the merger close is Jan. 31, 2015, however, under
certain conditions
the close may be extended until May 31, 2015.
Fitch's expectation of liquidity coverage sustaining below 1.0x
is one of
several sensitivities for negative pressure on the ratings.
This ratio is 0.7x
pro forma for the closing of the Holiday and HCT transactions,
but expected to
improve to 1.7x pro forma for a long-term unsecured debt
incurred prior to the
closing of these transactions.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The affirmation contemplates that the re-audit by KPMG will be
completed well in
advance of the HCT merger close. The 'BBB+' rating takes into
account that the
HCT and Holiday Retirement transactions will augment an already
well-diversified
healthcare real estate portfolio and that to-be-acquired seniors
housing
operating assets are located in areas with strong demographics.
The transactions
will also increase the percentage of VTR's net operating income
derived from
private pay sources, decrease manager/operator concentration and
slightly
improve fixed-charge coverage.
These strengths are offset by an expected increase in leverage
and near-term
weakening of liquidity prior to long-term debt incurrence. The
company's strong
access to capital, low adjusted funds from operations (AFFO)
payout ratio and
solid unencumbered asset coverage ratios mitigate liquidity
risk.
Strategically Consistent Transactions Augment Diversification
As of March 31, 2014 and pro forma for the ARC Healthcare and
Holiday Retirement
transactions, seniors housing operating assets that utilize
RIDEA (REIT
Investment Diversification and Empowerment Act)-compliant
structures will
comprise 30% of net operating income (NOI) compared with 28%
previously. Seniors
housing triple net leased assets will comprise 24% of NOI
compared with 26%
previously. Skilled nursing facility and medical office building
NOI will each
make up 18% of NOI compared with 19% and 16%, respectively, in
1Q'14. Property
type diversification has led to a stable stream of cash flows
over the company's
history and continues to contribute strong same-store NOI
(SSNOI) growth, which
supports operating performance through the cycle. However, the
terms of the
transactions suggest rich portfolio valuation (the combined
unlevered
capitalization rate for the ARC Healthcare and Holiday
Retirement transactions
is 6%), resulting in less clarity surrounding VTR's growth
prospects.
NOI derived from private pay sources will increase slightly to
75% pro forma
compared with 74% in 1Q'14, incrementally reducing exposure to
risks related to
government reimbursement. Private pay revenue sources comprise
82% of ARC
Healthcare revenues while the Holiday Retirement communities to
be managed by
Atria Senior Living are all private pay.
Strong portfolio demographics (i.e., median household income,
population and
related growth for the 75+ year old cohort) for ARC Healthcare
and Holiday
Retirement seniors housing operating assets should support cash
flow growth
going forward. In addition, of the 143 ARC Healthcare assets, 78
are medical
office buildings that are over 97% occupied and that are 77% on
campus or
health-system affiliated, compared with the Ventas MOB portfolio
as of March 31,
2014, which had 91.2% occupancy and which was 96% on campus or
health-system
affiliated.
Manager/operator concentration will decline in the aggregate as
a result of the
transactions. While Atria will comprise 18% of NOI compared with
17% previously,
Kindred and Sunrise will decline to 11% and 10% of NOI,
respectively, pro forma
compared with 12% and 11%, respectively, in 1Q'14.
Increase in Leverage
Fitch expects leverage will remain elevated for the current
rating. As of March
31, 2014, pro forma for the ARC Healthcare and Holiday
Retirement transactions,
net debt to recurring operating EBITDA increases to 6.0x
assuming a 10% cash
election, up from 5.6x in 1Q'14. Leverage would be just below
6.0x assuming a
cash election less than 10%. This is up slightly compared with
5.8x as of Dec.
31, 2013 and 5.7x as of Dec. 31, 2012. Leverage has been high
due to the timing
of recent mergers and acquisitions including the Cogdell
Spencer, NHP and Atria
acquisitions since 2011.
Fitch anticipates that leverage will approach the mid-5x range
over the next 12
to 24 months, due to expectations of ongoing balanced access to
unsecured debt
and equity markets coupled with Fitch's projection of low-single
digit
same-store NOI growth. In a stress case not anticipated by Fitch
in which
operational volatility results in flat same-store NOI, leverage
would sustain in
the high-5x range, which would be weak for the rating.
Strong Fixed-Charge Coverage
Fitch expects continued above-average SSNOI performance across
the healthcare
REIT space for the remainder of 2014, partially driven by
increasing exposure to
RIDEA assets, which are experiencing outsized growth relative to
triple-net
assets, although the pace of growth is slowing. Ventas generated
year-over-year
same-store cash NOI growth of 3.7% in 1Q'14, including 4.1% for
triple-net
assets, 4.5% for seniors housing operating assets and 1.6% for
medical office
buildings. For full-year 2013, year-over-year same-store cash
NOI grew by 5%,
including 4.7% for triple-net assets, 6% for seniors housing
operating assets
and 3.7% for medical office buildings.
Fitch projects that the company's fixed charge coverage ratio is
4.0x in 1Q'14
pro forma assuming a 10% cash election, compared with 4.3x for
the trailing 12
months ended March 31, 2014, 4.3x in 2013 and 4.4x in 2012.
Fitch has assumed
combined NOI contribution of $227.5 million, offset by increased
capital
expenditures related to seniors housing operating assets and
increased interest
expense related to assumed ARC Healthcare mortgage debt and
long-term unsecured
debt incurrence, including $300 million 1.25% senior unsecured
notes and $400
million 3.75% senior unsecured notes issued in April 2014.
Fixed-charge coverage
is strong for the 'BBB+' rating. Fitch defines fixed-charge
coverage as
recurring operating EBITDA less recurring capital expenditures
less
straight-line rent adjustments divided by total interest
incurred.
Fitch projects low single-digit SSNOI growth will result in
coverage sustaining
in the low-to-mid-4x range over the next 12 to 24 months, which
is strong for a
'BBB+' rating. In a stress case not anticipated by Fitch in
which operational
volatility results in SSNOI declines, coverage would fall just
below 4x, which
would remain commensurate with a 'BBB+' rating.
Strong Access to Capital and Unencumbered Pool Mitigate
Liquidity Risk
Liquidity coverage, defined as liquidity sources divided by
uses, was strong at
1.9x for the period April 1, 2014 through Dec. 31, 2015 pro
forma for the April
bond offerings but declines to 0.7x pro forma for the ARC
Healthcare and Holiday
Retirement transactions prior to long-term unsecured debt
incurrence to fund the
transactions. Liquidity sources include unrestricted cash and
availability under
the unsecured revolving credit facility pro forma for the 2017
and 2024 notes
offerings and ARC Healthcare and Holiday Retirement
transactions, and projected
retained cash flows from operating activities after dividends.
Liquidity uses
include pro rata debt maturities, projected recurring capital
expenditures, and
projected development expenditures.
Assuming that the company incurs long-term unsecured debt prior
to the closing
of the transactions, liquidity coverage would improve to 1.7x.
This ratio would
improve to 2.6x assuming an 80% refinance rate on 2014 - 2015
secured debt
maturities.
Over the past 12 months, Ventas has been active in the unsecured
bond market,
unsecured term loan and common equity markets, including via an
at-the-market
equity offering program. In December 2013, the company entered
into a new $3
billion unsecured credit facility that replaced its previous $2
billion
unsecured revolving credit facility, as well as three unsecured
term loans. The
new unsecured credit facility is comprised of a $2 billion
revolving credit
facility initially priced at LIBOR plus 1%, and a $200 million
four-year term
loan and an $800 million five-year term loan, each initially
priced at LIBOR
plus 1.05%.
Fitch calculates that the company's dividends and distributions
represented
77.5% of normalized funds from operations (FFO) adjusted for
capital
expenditures and straight-line rent in 1Q'14, which indicates
good retained
liquidity generated from operating cash flow. In addition,
Ventas has good
contingent liquidity with unencumbered assets (annualized
unencumbered NOI
divided by a stressed 8.5% capitalization rate) covering net
unsecured debt by
2.1x as of March 31, 2014 pro forma, compared with 2.3x
previously.
Parent-Subsidiary Linkage
Based on Fitch's criteria report, 'Corporate Rating Methodology
Including
Short-Term Ratings and Parent and Subsidiary Linkage,' dated May
28, 2014, the
Ventas merger with NHP in July 2011 resulted in a
parent-subsidiary relationship
whereby NHP is a wholly owned subsidiary of Ventas, Inc. Prior
to the merger,
NHP previously had stronger standalone credit metrics including
lower leverage
and higher fixed-charge coverage. Given the stronger subsidiary
credit profile,
combined with strong legal and operating ties (e.g. common
management and a
centralized treasury), the IDRs of Ventas and NHP are linked and
are expected to
remain the same going forward. The IDRs are based on the
financial metrics and
credit profile of the consolidated entity.
Stable Outlook
The Stable Outlook reflects Fitch's base case that fixed-charge
coverage will
sustain around 4x which is strong for a 'BBB+' rated healthcare
REIT, offset by
leverage sustaining around 5.5x, which is weak for a 'BBB+'
rated healthcare
REIT. The company currently has sufficient liquidity to fund the
Holiday
Retirement transaction. Fitch anticipates that KPMG will
complete its re-audit
well in advance of the HCT merger and that the company's shelf
registration will
become effective prior to the closing of the HCT merger to
improve liquidity.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
The following factors may result in positive momentum on the
ratings and/or
Outlook:
--Fitch's expectation of fixed-charge coverage sustaining above
4.0x (pro forma
fixed-charge coverage is 4.0x);
--Fitch's expectation of leverage sustaining below 4.0x (pro
forma leverage is
6.0x);
--Fitch's expectation of unencumbered asset coverage of
unsecured debt (UA/UD)
at a stressed 8.5% capitalization rate sustaining above 4.0x
(this ratio is 2.1x
pro forma).
The following factors may result in negative momentum on the
ratings and/or
Outlook:
--A prolonged re-audit process (Fitch anticipates that the
re-audit will be
completed well in advance of the closing of the HCT merger);
--A restatement of financial statements stemming from the
re-audit or discovery
by KPMG of ineffective internal controls;
--Fitch's expectation of liquidity coverage sustaining below
1.0x (this ratio is
0.7x pro forma but expected to improve to 1.7x pro forma for a
long-term
unsecured debt incurred prior to the closing of the ARC
Healthcare and Holiday
Retirement transactions);
--Fitch's expectation of fixed-charge coverage sustaining below
3.0x;
--Fitch's expectation of leverage sustaining above 5.5x;
--Fitch's expectation of UA/UD sustaining below 3.0x.
Fitch has affirmed the ratings as follows:
Ventas, Inc.
--Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at 'BBB+';
--$2 billion unsecured revolving credit facility at 'BBB+';
--$1 billion senior unsecured term loans at 'BBB+';
--$5.9 billion senior unsecured notes at 'BBB+'.
Nationwide Health Properties, LLC (NHP)
--IDR at 'BBB+';
--$234.4 million senior unsecured notes at 'BBB+'.
The Rating Outlook is Stable.
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
-- 'Corporate Rating Methodology Including Short-Term Ratings
and Parent and
Subsidiary Linkage' (May 28, 2014);
--'Rating U.S. Equity REITs and REOCs: Sector Credit Factors,'
(Feb. 26, 2014);
--'Recovery Ratings and Notching Criteria for Equity REITs'
(Nov. 19, 2013).
