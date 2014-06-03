(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
NEW YORK, June 03 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed the ratings
for Ventas,
Inc. (NYSE: VTR or Ventas) as detailed below. The affirmation
follows
announcements by Ventas that it agreed to acquire American
Realty Capital
Healthcare Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ: HCT or ARC Healthcare) in a
stock and cash
transaction valued at $2.6 billion and that Ventas will acquire
29 independent
living seniors housing communities located in Canada from
Holiday Retirement to
be managed by Atria Senior Living in a separate transaction for
CAD $980
million.
Fitch Ratings has affirmed the ratings as follows:
Ventas, Inc.
--Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at 'BBB+';
--$2 billion unsecured revolving credit facility at 'BBB+';
--$1 billion senior unsecured term loans at 'BBB+';
--$5.9 billion senior unsecured notes at 'BBB+'.
Nationwide Health Properties, LLC (NHP)
--IDR at 'BBB+';
--$234.4 million senior unsecured notes at 'BBB+'.
The Rating Outlook is Stable.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The rating affirmation takes into account that the transactions
are credit
neutral and VTR's credit profile remains consistent with the
'BBB+' rating.
Credit strengths include that these transactions augment an
already
well-diversified healthcare real estate portfolio and that
to-be-acquired
seniors housing operating assets are located in areas with
strong demographics.
The transactions will also increase the percentage of VTR's net
operating income
derived from private pay sources, decrease manager/operator
concentration and
slightly improve fixed-charge coverage.
These strengths are offset by an expected increase in leverage
and near-term
weakening of liquidity prior to long-term debt incurrence. The
company's strong
access to capital, low adjusted funds from operations (AFFO)
payout ratio and
solid unencumbered asset coverage ratios mitigate liquidity
risk.
Strategically Consistent Transactions Augment Diversification
As of March 31, 2014 and pro forma for the ARC Healthcare and
Holiday Retirement
transactions, seniors housing operating assets that utilize
RIDEA (REIT
Investment Diversification and Empowerment Act)-compliant
structures will
comprise 30% of net operating income (NOI) compared with 28%
previously. Seniors
housing triple net leased assets will comprise 24% of NOI
compared with 26%
previously. Skilled nursing facility and medical office building
NOI will each
make up 18% of NOI compared with 19% and 16%, respectively, in
1Q2014. Property
type diversification has led to a stable stream of cash flows
over the company's
history and continues to contribute strong SSNOI growth, which
supports
operating performance through the cycle. However, the terms of
the transactions
suggest rich portfolio valuation (the combined unlevered
capitalization rate for
the ARC Healthcare and Holiday Retirement transactions is 6%),
resulting in less
clarity surrounding VTR's growth prospects.
NOI derived from private pay sources will increase slightly to
75% pro forma
compared with 74% in 1Q2014, incrementally reducing exposure to
risks related to
government reimbursement. Private pay revenue sources comprise
82% of ARC
Healthcare revenues while the Holiday Retirement communities to
be managed by
Atria Senior Living are all private pay.
Strong portfolio demographics (i.e., median household income,
population and
related growth for the 75+ year old cohort) for ARC Healthcare
and Holiday
Retirement seniors housing operating assets should support cash
flow growth
going forward. In addition, of the 143 ARC Healthcare assets, 78
are medical
office buildings that are over 97% occupied and that are 77% on
campus or
health-system affiliated, compared with the Ventas MOB portfolio
as of March 31,
2014, which had 91.2% occupancy and which was 96% on campus or
health-system
affiliated.
Manager/operator concentration will decline in the aggregate as
a result of the
transactions. While Atria will comprise 18% of NOI compared with
17% previously,
Kindred and Sunrise will decline to 11% and 10% of NOI,
respectively, pro forma
compared with 12% and 11%, respectively, in 1Q2014.
Increase in Leverage
Fitch expects leverage will remain elevated for the current
rating. As of March
31, 2014 pro forma for the ARC Healthcare and Holiday Retirement
transactions,
net debt to recurring operating EBITDA increases to 6.0x
assuming a 10% cash
election, up from 5.6x in 1Q2014. Leverage would be just below
6.0x assuming a
cash election less than 10%. This is up slightly compared with
5.8x as of Dec.
31, 2013 and 5.7x as of Dec. 31, 2012. Leverage has been high
due to the timing
of recent mergers and acquisitions including the Cogdell
Spencer, NHP and Atria
acquisitions since 2011.
Fitch anticipates that leverage will approach the mid-5x range
over the next 12
to 24 months, due to expectations of ongoing balanced access to
unsecured debt
and equity markets coupled with Fitch's projection of low-single
digit
same-store NOI growth. In a stress case not anticipated by Fitch
in which
operational volatility results in flat same-store NOI, leverage
would sustain in
the high-5x range, which would be weak for the rating.
Strong Fixed-Charge Coverage
Fitch expects continued above-average SSNOI performance across
the healthcare
REIT space for the remainder of 2014, partially driven by
increasing exposure to
RIDEA assets, which are experiencing outsized growth relative to
triple-net
assets, although the pace of growth is slowing. Ventas generated
year-over-year
SS cash NOI growth of 3.7% in 1Q2014, including 4.1% for
triple-net assets, 4.5%
for seniors housing operating assets and 1.6% for medical office
buildings. For
full-year 2013, year-over-year same-store cash NOI grew by 5%,
including 4.7%
for triple-net assets, 6% for seniors housing operating assets
and 3.7% for
medical office buildings.
Fitch projects that the company's fixed charge coverage ratio is
4.0x in 1Q2014
pro forma assuming a 10% cash election, compared with 4.3x for
the trailing 12
months ended March 31, 2014, 4.3x in 2013 and 4.4x in 2012.
Fitch has assumed
combined NOI contribution of $227.5 million, offset by increased
capital
expenditures related to seniors housing operating assets and
increased interest
expense related to assumed ARC Healthcare mortgage debt and
long-term unsecured
debt incurrence, including $300 million 1.25% senior unsecured
notes and $400
million 3.75% senior unsecured notes issued in April 2014.
Fixed-charge coverage
is strong for the 'BBB+' rating. Fitch defines fixed-charge
coverage as
recurring operating EBITDA less recurring capital expenditures
less
straight-line rent adjustments divided by total interest
incurred.
Fitch projects low single-digit same store NOI growth will
result in coverage
sustaining in the low-to-mid-4x range over the next 12 to 24
months, which is
strong for a 'BBB+' rating. In a stress case not anticipated by
Fitch in which
operational volatility results in same-store NOI declines,
coverage would fall
just below 4x, which would remain commensurate with a 'BBB+'
rating.
Strong Access to Capital and Unencumbered Pool Mitigate
Liquidity Risk
Liquidity coverage, defined as liquidity sources divided by
uses, was strong at
1.9x for the period April 1, 2014 through Dec. 31, 2015 pro
forma for the April
bond offerings but declines to 0.7x pro forma for the ARC
Healthcare and Holiday
Retirement transactions prior to long-term unsecured debt
incurrence to fund the
transactions. Liquidity sources include unrestricted cash and
availability under
the unsecured revolving credit facility pro forma for the 2017
and 2024 notes
offerings and ARC Healthcare and Holiday Retirement
transactions, and projected
retained cash flows from operating activities after dividends.
Liquidity uses
include pro rata debt maturities, projected recurring capital
expenditures, and
projected development expenditures.
Assuming that the company incurs long-term unsecured debt prior
to the closing
of the transaction, liquidity coverage would improve to 1.7x.
This ratio would
improve to 2.6x assuming an 80% refinance rate on 2014 - 2015
secured debt
maturities.
Over the past 12 months, Ventas has been active in the unsecured
bond market,
unsecured term loan and common equity markets, including via an
at-the-market
equity offering program. In December 2013, the company entered
into a new $3
billion unsecured credit facility that replaced its previous $2
billion
unsecured revolving credit facility, as well as three unsecured
term loans. The
new unsecured credit facility is comprised of a $2 billion
revolving credit
facility initially priced at LIBOR plus 1%, and a $200 million
four-year term
loan and an $800 million five-year term loan, each initially
priced at LIBOR
plus 1.05%.
Fitch calculates that the company's dividends and distributions
represented
77.5% of normalized FFO adjusted for capital expenditures and
straight-line rent
in 1Q2014, which indicates good retained liquidity generated
from operating cash
flow. In addition, Ventas has good contingent liquidity with
unencumbered assets
(annualized unencumbered NOI divided by a stressed 8.5%
capitalization rate)
covering net unsecured debt by 2.1x as of March 31, 2014 pro
forma, compared
with 2.3x previously.
Parent-Subsidiary Linkage
Based on Fitch's criteria report, ' Corporate Rating Methodology
Including
Short-Term Ratings and Parent and Subsidiary Linkage,' dated May
28, 2014, the
Ventas merger with NHP in July 2011 resulted in a
parent-subsidiary relationship
whereby NHP is a wholly owned subsidiary of Ventas, Inc. Prior
to the merger,
NHP previously had stronger standalone credit metrics including
lower leverage
and higher fixed-charge coverage. Given the stronger subsidiary
credit profile,
combined with strong legal and operating ties (e.g. common
management and a
centralized treasury), the IDRs of Ventas and NHP are linked and
are expected to
remain the same going forward. The IDRs are based on the
financial metrics and
credit profile of the consolidated entity.
Stable Outlook
The Stable Outlook reflects Fitch's base case that fixed-charge
coverage will
sustain around 4x which is strong for a 'BBB+' rated healthcare
REIT, offset by
leverage sustaining around 5.5x, which is weak for a 'BBB+'
rated healthcare
REIT. Fitch anticipates that the company will access the
long-term unsecured
debt market prior to the closing of the ARC Healthcare and
Holiday Retirement
transactions to improve liquidity.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
The following factors may result in positive momentum on the
ratings and/or
Outlook:
--Fitch's expectation of fixed-charge coverage sustaining above
4.0x (pro forma
fixed-charge coverage is 4.0x);
--Fitch's expectation of leverage sustaining below 4.0x (pro
forma leverage is
6.0x);
--Fitch's expectation of unencumbered asset coverage of
unsecured debt (UA/UD)
at a stressed 8.5% capitalization rate sustaining above 4.0x
(this ratio is 2.1x
pro forma).
The following factors may result in negative momentum on the
ratings and/or
Outlook:
--Fitch's expectation of fixed-charge coverage sustaining below
3.0x;
--Fitch's expectation of leverage sustaining above 5.5x;
--Fitch's expectation of UA/UD sustaining below 3.0x;
--Fitch's expectation of liquidity coverage sustaining below
1.0x (this ratio is
0.7x pro forma but expected to improve to 1.7x pro forma for a
long-term
unsecured debt incurred prior to the closing of the ARC
Healthcare and Holiday
Retirement transactions).
