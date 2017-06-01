(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
CHICAGO, June 01 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed the 'A-'
Long-Term Issuer
Default Ratings (IDRs) and senior unsecured debt ratings for
Verizon
Communications Inc. (Verizon; NYSE: VZ) and its subsidiaries.
Fitch has also
affirmed Verizon's Short-Term IDR and commercial paper (CP)
ratings at 'F2'. The
Rating Outlook remains Stable. A full list of ratings actions
follows at the end
of this release.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
Competitive Position: The ratings are supported by Verizon
Wireless's (VZW)
strong competitive position, as evidenced through industry-low
churn rates, high
margins and the extensive coverage of approximately 98% of the
U.S. population
with its 4G LTE network. These factors are balanced against the
intensely
competitive wireless environment as well as the moderately high
leverage for the
rating, which stems from the February 2014 acquisition of the
remaining 45%
stake in VZW. The traditional smartphone offering has matured,
and Verizon has
had to respond to smaller operators competitively, while
emerging applications,
where Verizon is strongly positioned, are in a nascent stage.
Core Telecom Leverage: Including the effects of a discretionary
pension
contribution that accelerated near-term minimum contributions,
the effects of
the Yahoo and XO acquisitions, and the data center sale, Fitch
expects Verizon's
core telecom leverage to increase slightly to 2.4x in 2017,
relative to year-end
2016 core telecom leverage of 2.3x. To determine core telecom
leverage, Fitch
has applied a 5:1 debt to equity ratio to the company's handset
receivables,
after adding back off balance sheet securitizations.
Impact of Unlimited: On Feb. 12, Verizon responded competitively
to the
unlimited offers in the market by initiating their unlimited
plan. In the near
term, the move to unlimited's effect on revenues is negative as
'optimizers' opt
down and the company loses revenues from customers on large data
packages and
those that incur overages. Revenue trends have improved since
the introduction
of unlimited, but the sustainability of these trends will need
to be monitored
over the course of 2017. Longer-term, there is potential for
some improvement in
revenue as customers on lower-sized data plans consume more data
and eventually
move up to an unlimited package (data traffic on Verizon's LTE
network increased
57% year over year).
Pending Yahoo! Acquisition: Verizon's acquisition of Yahoo!
Inc.'s operating
businesses is expected to close in the middle of 2017. In
February 2017, the two
parties amended their agreement following an investigation into
two potentially
separate incidents regarding certain security and data breaches
impacting
customer data. The amended agreement lowered the price by $350
million to
approximately $4.48 billion (subject to closing adjustments) and
amended the
terms regarding post-close liabilities.
Data Center Sale: Verizon completed the $3.6 billion sale of its
U.S. and Latin
American data center sites to Equinix, Inc. on May 1, 2017.
Straight Path Communications: Verizon has agreed to acquire the
company for $3.1
billion in an all-stock transaction. Straight Path holds
millimeter wave
licenses nationwide in the 39 GHz band and licences in major
markets in the 28
GHz. The spectrum will be used to accelerate the deployment of
5G wireless
services.
KEY ASSUMPTIONS
--Fitch assumes modest revenue and EBITDA growth for Verizon
over the next few
years as the effects of the transition to unsubsidized wireless
service pricing
and unlimited service plans wind down and as acquisitions
contribute to growth.
--Core debt is expected to increase modestly in 2017 but then
remain relatively
stable.
--VZW will continue to generate strong free cash flow (FCF) on
an operational
basis. VZW's simple FCF (EBITDA less capital spending) for the
LTM ending March
31, 2017 was approximately $27.4 billion.
--Fitch expects Verizon's consolidated capital spending in 2017
to be within
company guidance of $16.8 billion to $17.5 billion and within
historical levels
for 2018. Investment in the wireless network, including related
investments in
fiber, continues to be an area of emphasis due to the strong
demand for 4G LTE
capacity for rapidly growing data services.
--The company is currently conducting 5G trails, which could
lead to higher
capital spending, but is dependent on the outcome of those
trials and an
assessment of the opportunities.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Positive Rating Action: Fitch believes a positive rating action
is unlikely in
the foreseeable future, given current levels of leverage.
Negative Rating Action: Fitch may take a negative rating action
if operating
performance causes deleveraging to take place at a materially
slower-than-anticipated pace, either alone or in combination
with material
debt-financed acquisitions.
Discretionary management moves that cause core telecom leverage
to rise above
2.5x, such as another material acquisition or stock repurchases,
could lead to a
negative action in the absence of a strong commitment to
deleveraging.
LIQUIDITY
Strong Liquidity Profile: Verizon's liquidity is supported by
its reported
consolidated cash balance, which was $4.3 billion at March 31,
2017, and by its
undrawn revolving credit facility (RCF).
The RCF has availability of $9 billion and matures in September
2020. Fitch
expects Verizon to maintain aggregate CP balances within a level
fully backed by
the RCF. The credit facility has no ratings triggers or other
restrictive
financial covenants, such as leverage or interest coverage
tests.
Verizon's cash from operations in 2017 will be negatively
affected by wireless
handset financing under the equipment installment programs, as
the public
securitizations funding handset sales beginning in 3Q16 are
recorded in cash
from financing activities.
Debt Maturities: On a consolidated basis, as of March 31, 2017,
Verizon and its
subsidiaries had expected debt maturities (excluding capital
leases) of
approximately $1.8 billion and $5.2 billion in 2017 and 2018,
respectively.
FULL LIST OF RATING ACTIONS
Fitch has affirmed the following ratings:
Verizon Communications Inc.
--Long-term IDR at 'A-';
--Senior unsecured debt at 'A-';
--Senior unsecured bank facility at 'A-';
--Short-term IDR at 'F2';
--Commercial paper at 'F2'.
Alltel Corp.
GTE Corp.
Verizon Delaware
Verizon Maryland
Verizon New England
Verizon New Jersey
Verizon New York
Verizon Pennsylvania
Verizon Virginia
--IDR at 'A-';
--Senior unsecured at 'A-'.
Cellco Partnership
--IDR at 'A-'.
Fitch has also assigned the following ratings:
Verizon Communications Inc.
--Senior unsecured $500 million InterNotes 'A-';
--Senior unsecured Swiss Franc notes 'A-'.
Fitch has withdrawn the following rating due to its repayment:
Verizon Communications Inc.
--Senior unsecured term loan due 2019 'A-'.
The Rating Outlook is Stable.
