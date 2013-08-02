(The following statement was released by the rating agency) CHICAGO, August 02 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed the 'BBB+' Issuer Default Rating (IDR) assigned to Viacom, Inc. (Viacom). Fitch has also affirmed the specific issue ratings assigned to Viacom. A full list of ratings follows at the end of this release. The Rating Outlook for all of Viacom's ratings is Stable. Approximately $8.9 billion of debt outstanding as of June 30, 2013 is affected by Fitch's action. KEY RATING DRIVERS --Sufficient capacity exists within the current ratings to accommodate Viacom's revised leverage target. --Viacom's portfolio of cable networks and leading global brands underpin the ratings. --The ratings incorporate Viacom's capital allocation strategy, which favors shareholder returns. The affirmation of Viacom's ratings follows the company's announcement that its board of directors has approved a $20 billion share repurchase authorization (representing an incremental $10 billion authorization) and has revised the company's leverage target to range between 2.75x and 3x. Viacom's strengthening operating profile and Fitch's view that the company is adequately positioned to address the business risks associated with the company's credit profile provide sufficient flexibility within the current ratings to accommodate the company's new leverage target ranging between 2.75x and 3x. Fitch believes that Viacom will place a greater priority on managing its balance sheet to its new leverage target and curtail the level of share repurchases in the event the macro-economic environment weakens or Viacom's operating profile begins to deteriorate. Fitch anticipates the company's operating profile will strengthen during the remainder of fiscal 2013 and into fiscal 2014 largely based on stable macro-economic and advertising markets, improving ratings within key networks, and double-digit affiliate revenue growth. Viacom's operating profile positions the company to generate in excess of $1.5 billion of free cash flow (FCF defined as cash flow from operations less capital expenditures and dividends) annually during the ratings horizon. The FCF generation affords the company noteworthy financial flexibility. Fitch acknowledges that the contemplated level of share repurchases is expected to exceed annual FCF generation; however, the company maintains the ability to reduce share repurchases to maximize financial flexibility should the need occur. Viacom generated approximately $2.1 billion of FCF during the LTM period ending June 30, 2013. Shareholder returns that exceed free cash flow generation are incorporated into current ratings to the extent that leverage remains below Fitch's 3x total leverage threshold. Total debt outstanding as of June 30, 2013 was approximately $8.9 billion, reflecting a 9.4% increase relative to fiscal year-end 2012 (Sept. 30, 2012). Consolidated leverage of 2.15x as of the same LTM period marks an increase from 1.9x as of fiscal year-end 2012 and 1.91x as of June 30, 2012. Overall, Fitch's ratings incorporate Viacom's strong and consistent FCF and resultant high level of financial flexibility, solid credit protection metrics, sound liquidity and leading market positions within its core businesses in numerous attractive demographics. A level of ratings volatility at any given network is also factored into the ratings. Fitch's ratings reflect the strong market position and cash flow generating ability of Viacom's core cable networks. The operating dynamics of these businesses, highlighted by a high-margin, recurring dual-stream revenue base and low capital intensity, positions these businesses to produce stable operating margins and high degree of FCF conversion. Viacom's cable networks benefit from long-term affiliation contracts with multi-channel video programming distributors (MVPDs) and extensive distribution of its leading networks. Viacom's Media Networks business sector derives substantially all of the company's segment EBITDA generation (based on the LTM period ending June 30, 2013). Rating concerns center on the company's ability to adapt to changing media consumption patterns and technology platforms as well as its capacity to deliver programming to its cable networks that drive incremental share of an increasingly fragmented viewing audience. Additional ratings considerations include Viacom's exposure to cyclical advertising revenues (moderate relative to peer group) and the inherent volatility of the company's Filmed Entertainment business segment. Fitch continues to believe that Viacom is well positioned to address the threats and opportunities presented by emerging alternative distribution platforms. The evolving media landscape including the growing prominence of over-the-top (OTT), or Internet-based, television content will not have a material negative impact on Viacom's credit profile or FCF over the intermediate term. Further, in Fitch's opinion, the proliferation of new OTT entrants and methods of consumption will continue to drive more demand for Viacom's content. Fitch believes the uncertainty around the continued ability of cable networks to pass increased programming costs onto the distributors poses moderate risk to cable network providers over the longer term. Mitigants for Viacom include Fitch's belief that the top tier channels will retain leverage with distributors going forward, as well as the low-cost nature of much of its programming. In Fitch's view, Viacom's liquidity is strong and supported by expected FCF generation. Additional financial flexibility is provided by the company's $2.5 billion revolving credit facility (all of which was available for borrowing as of June 30, 2013) and $1.14 billion of cash on hand as of June 30, 2013. Commitments under Viacom's revolver expire on Nov. 9, 2017. Approximately 45% of the company's debt outstanding on June 30, 2013 is scheduled to mature over the next five years including $600 million in 2014 and $850 million in 2015. However, the maturities are well-laddered and manageable considering expected FCF generation, reliable market access and back-up liquidity. RATING SENSITIVITIES Positive: Upward ratings momentum is unlikely during the current ratings horizon. Positive rating action would likely coincide with Viacom adopting a more conservative financial policy highlighted with a gross leverage target below 2x. Meanwhile Viacom will need to demonstrate that its operating profile can sustain itself amid ongoing competitive pressures, changing media consumption patterns and evolving technology platforms. Negative: Negative rating actions are more likely to coincide with discretional actions of Viacom's management including, but not limited to, the company adopting a more aggressive financial strategy or event-driven merger and acquisition activity, that drives leverage beyond 3.0x in the absence of a creditable de-leveraging plan. Additionally, negative rating actions could result should Fitch begin to observe a negative impact from alternative content distribution platforms and other forms of entertainment that is significantly larger than Fitch's expectations or should a material weakness in network ratings drive sustained revenue and EBITDA deterioration. Fitch affirms Viacom's ratings as follows, with a Stable Outlook: --Long-term IDR at 'BBB+'; --Senior unsecured notes and debentures at 'BBB+'; --Senior unsecured bank facility due 2017 at 'BBB+'; --Short-term IDR at 'F2'; --Commercial paper at 'F2'. 