(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
LONDON, May 11 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed Virgin Media
Inc.'s (VMED)
Long-Term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at 'BB-'. The Outlook is
Stable. Its
Short-Term IDR is affirmed at 'B'. All associated instrument
ratings have been
affirmed at the existing levels. A full list of rating actions
is at the end of
this comment.
Virgin Media's (VMED) ratings are supported by its consistent
financial
performance, well-developed and stable operating profile, and a
competitive,
advanced but rational UK broadband/fixed line market -
particularly within its
most important consumer segment. TV content cost pressures are
being managed,
helped by the company's access to the widest available range of
content in the
UK and agnostic approach to content access. The technological
advantage of cable
and the company's broadband-led business strategy further
support the ratings.
VMED's strong physical metrics and underlying cash flow support
leverage which
in Fitch's view is likely to remain close to its ratings
threshold, with the
business expected to continue to make sizeable shareholder
payments to support
Liberty Global's (LG) share buyback programme.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
Solid Physicals, Visible Financials: VMED consistently delivers
improvements in
physical metrics eg net customer additions, services per
customer (revenue
generating units per customer) and average revenue per user
(ARPU). This is in
spite of the maturity of the UK market. Triple-play penetration
of the customer
base is advanced - 62% at end-2016- but Fitch believes scope
remains to improve
this metric. Convergence trends in the UK offer further support,
although
quad-play is most important from a churn management perspective.
Fitch views VMED as having one of the most visible revenue and
underlying cash
flows in the European telecoms portfolio, which is supportive of
a relatively
high financial leverage.
Well Positioned in a Competitive Market: The UK, VMED's most
important market,
is competitive but rational. This is particularly the case in
fixed, by far the
most important area for the cable operator. Fixed telephony has
proven far more
defensive than mobile, with the market consistently pushing
through price rises.
Consumer revenues in the incumbent's fixed operations are
growing strongly,
while Sky continues to post mid-single-digit growth helped by
its telecoms
offer, echoing the performance at VMED. VMED is well positioned:
Fitch estimates
it is the in-franchise broadband market leader while based on
Ofcom data its
end-2016 national share of broadband lines was 19.5%.
Lightning to Ramp over 2017/2018: VMED's plan to connect an
additional 4 million
UK homes to its two-way network by 2019-20 has so far (ie at
end-2016) added
567,000 homes; a number that was restated following initial year
end reporting.
Other physicals - penetration, ARPUs and build costs are
reported to be within
management's targets. It is possible the build profile will take
longer than
initially thought given the complexity of such a project. The
broad parameters
remain intact and in Fitch's view, incremental revenue and
cash-flow targets
seem reasonable. Investment will compress near term free cash
flow; longer term
benefits are clear and investment likely to be flexible.
Cable's Technological Advantage: Cable is likely to retain its
broadband speed
advantage. VMED is currently offering commercial download speeds
of up to 300
Mbps, while the incumbent's most widely available commercial
offer provides
speeds of up to 76 Mbps. The incumbent's technology roadmap is
closing the gap.
G.fast technology is expected to enable broadband speeds of up
to 500 Mbps, its
targets including covering 10 million homes by 2020. BT Group is
also targeting
2 million homes with fibre to the premise. DOCSIS 3.1 cable
technology
nonetheless is capable of delivering 1 Gbit speeds, is
deliverable today and
likely to be rolled out across all of LG's European cable
assets.
Leverage, Shareholder Distributions: FFO net leverage has been
managed around
5.0x in recent years (5.1x in 2016), and in Fitch's forecasts
likely to remain
around these levels over the medium term given the cash-flow
pressures of
Project Lightning and the sizeable shareholder payments VMED
makes to parent
company LG. This is likely to provide little headroom to our
ratings threshold
of 5.2x. The importance of VMED's cash flow to the LG group is
evident in the
GBP1.5 billion shareholder payment in 2016. The overall
contribution VMED makes
to the LG consolidation provides a certain amount of leverage
discipline given's
LG's upper net debt /EBITDA threshold of 5.0x.
DERIVATION SUMMARY
VMED's ratings are underpinned by its strong operating profile,
a developed but
rational UK convergent market, technological advantage and
broadband-led
business strategy. The company's closest peers include fellow
Liberty Global
owned cable operators, Telenet N.V, UPC and VodafoneZiggo (each
rated
BB-/Stable) - with Telenet arguably its closest peer given the
developed stage
of their respective business strategies and strong competitive
position in their
markets. Talktalk is also rated 'BB-'/Stable, but its weaker
competitive
position in the UK telecoms market means that leverage
thresholds are much
tighter. The deleveraging capacity provided by VMED's underlying
free cash flow
and strong operating profile would allow for a higher rating if
leverage was
lower on a sustainable basis. No Country Ceiling,
parent/subsidiary or operating
environment aspects impacts the rating
KEY ASSUMPTIONS
Fitch's key assumptions within our rating case for the issuer
include:
- revenue growth of around 6%-7% overs over the next few years
driven by Project
Lightning and some price increases;
- modest EBITDA margin expansion from 45% in 2016 to 48% in 2020
due to benefits
of economies of scale as Project Lightning is completed;
- capital intensity (property & equipment additions including
those funded
through vendor finance as a percentage of revenue) to remain
elevated at around
28-33% over 2017-2019 before reducing as Project Lighting
completes;
- FFO net leverage to be maintained at the higher end of range
of 4.5x-5.0x
through cash repatriation / repayment of parent company loans.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Future Developments That May, Individually or Collectively, Lead
to Positive
Rating Action
- A firm commitment by Virgin Media that the company is adopting
a more
conservative financial policy (for example, FFO adjusted net
leverage of 4.5x)
could lead to positive rating action
- Continued sound operational performance, as evidenced by key
performance
indicator (KPI) trends and progress in both investment and
consumer take-up with
respect to Project Lightning
Future Developments That May, Individually or Collectively, Lead
to Negative
Rating Action
- FFO adjusted net leverage that was expected to remain above
5.2x on a
sustained basis
- FFO fixed charge cover that was expected to remain below 2.5x
on a sustained
basis
- Material decline in operational metrics, such as customer
penetration, revenue
generating units per subscriber and ARPU. Evidence that
investment in Project
Lightning is being scaled to proven demand will be an important
driver
LIQUIDITY
Sufficient Liquidity Profile: Fitch considers liquidity
sufficient with
unrestricted cash and cash equivalents of GBP22 million forecast
positive FCF
and full availability under its GBP675 million revolving credit
facility as at
FYE16. LG manages liquidity across its credit pools on a
flexible basis and
would be expected to provide support/reduce shareholder payments
from VMED if
necessary.
FULL LIST OF RATING ACTIONS
Virgin Media Inc.
-- Long-Term IDR: Affirmed at 'BB-'; Outlook Stable
-- Short-Term IDR: affirmed at 'B'
Virgin Media Secured Finance Plc
-- Senior secured debt rating: affirmed at 'BB+','RR1'
Virgin Media Investment Holdings Limited
-- Senior secured debt rating: affirmed at 'BB+','RR1'
Virgin Media SFA Finance Limited
-- Senior secured debt rating: affirmed at 'BB+','RR1'
Virgin Media Finance PLC
-- Senior notes affirmed at 'B','RR6'
Virgin Media Bristol LLC
-- Senior secured debt rating: affirmed at 'BB+','RR1'
Virgin Media Receivables Financing 1 DAC
-- Receivables financing notes: affirmed at 'B+'.'RR5'
Contact:
Principal Analyst
James Hollamby
Associate Director
+44 20 7530 1656
Supervisory Analyst
Stuart Reid
Senior Director
+44 20 7530 1085
Fitch Ratings Limited
30 North Colonnade
London E14 5GN
Committee Chairperson
Damien Chew, CFA
Senior Director
+44 20 7530 1424
Summary of Financial Statement Adjustments - Financial statement
adjustments
that depart materially from those contained in the published
financial
statements of the relevant rated entity or obligor must be
disclosed (in bullet
points). Analysts should refer to the relevant section of the
Data Control Form
and discuss and agree the proposed disclosure at the rating
committee. This
disclosure should appear after the analyst contact information.
Media Relations: Peter Fitzpatrick, London, Tel: +44 20 3530
1103, Email:
peter.fitzpatrick@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com. For
regulatory
purposes in various jurisdictions, the supervisory analyst named
above is deemed
to be the primary analyst for this issuer; the principal analyst
is deemed to be
the secondary
Applicable Criteria
Criteria for Rating Non-Financial Corporates (pub. 10 Mar 2017)
here
Recovery Ratings and Notching Criteria for Non-Financial
Corporate Issuers (pub.
21 Nov 2016)
here
Additional Disclosures
Dodd-Frank Rating Information Disclosure Form
here
Solicitation Status
here#solicitation
Endorsement Policy
here
ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN
ADDITION, RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
PUBLIC WEB SITE AT WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM. PUBLISHED RATINGS,
CRITERIA, AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S
CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE,
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE
FROM THE CODE OF
CONDUCT SECTION OF THIS SITE. DIRECTORS AND SHAREHOLDERS
RELEVANT INTERESTS ARE
AVAILABLE here. FITCH
MAY HAVE
PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS
RELATED THIRD
PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD
ANALYST IS BASED
IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY
PAGE FOR THIS
ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE.
Copyright © 2017 by Fitch Ratings, Inc., Fitch Ratings Ltd. and
its
subsidiaries. 33 Whitehall Street, NY, NY 10004. Telephone:
1-800-753-4824,
(212) 908-0500. Fax: (212) 480-4435. Reproduction or
retransmission in whole or
in part is prohibited except by permission. All rights reserved.
In issuing and
maintaining its ratings and in making other reports (including
forecast
information), Fitch relies on factual information it receives
from issuers and
underwriters and from other sources Fitch believes to be
credible. Fitch
conducts a reasonable investigation of the factual information
relied upon by it
in accordance with its ratings methodology, and obtains
reasonable verification
of that information from independent sources, to the extent such
sources are
available for a given security or in a given jurisdiction. The
manner of Fitch’s
factual investigation and the scope of the third-party
verification it obtains
will vary depending on the nature of the rated security and its
issuer, the
requirements and practices in the jurisdiction in which the
rated security is
offered and sold and/or the issuer is located, the availability
and nature of
relevant public information, access to the management of the
issuer and its
advisers, the availability of pre-existing third-party
verifications such as
audit reports, agreed-upon procedures letters, appraisals,
actuarial reports,
engineering reports, legal opinions and other reports provided
by third parties,
the availability of independent and competent third- party
verification sources
with respect to the particular security or in the particular
jurisdiction of the
issuer, and a variety of other factors. Users of Fitch’s ratings
and reports
should understand that neither an enhanced factual investigation
nor any
third-party verification can ensure that all of the information
Fitch relies on
in connection with a rating or a report will be accurate and
complete.
Ultimately, the issuer and its advisers are responsible for the
accuracy of the
information they provide to Fitch and to the market in offering
documents and
other reports. In issuing its ratings and its reports, Fitch
must rely on the
work of experts, including independent auditors with respect to
financial
statements and attorneys with respect to legal and tax matters.
Further, ratings
and forecasts of financial and other information are inherently
forward-looking
and embody assumptions and predictions about future events that
by their nature
cannot be verified as facts. As a result, despite any
verification of current
facts, ratings and forecasts can be affected by future events or
conditions that
were not anticipated at the time a rating or forecast was issued
or affirmed.
The information in this report is provided “as is” without any
representation or
warranty of any kind, and Fitch does not represent or warrant
that the report or
any of its contents will meet any of the requirements of a
recipient of the
report. A Fitch rating is an opinion as to the creditworthiness
of a security.
This opinion and reports made by Fitch are based on established
criteria and
methodologies that Fitch is continuously evaluating and
updating. Therefore,
ratings and reports are the collective work product of Fitch and
no individual,
or group of individuals, is solely responsible for a rating or
a report. The
rating does not address the risk of loss due to risks other than
credit risk,
unless such risk is specifically mentioned. Fitch is not engaged
in the offer or
sale of any security. All Fitch reports have shared authorship.
Individuals
identified in a Fitch report were involved in, but are not
solely responsible
for, the opinions stated therein. The individuals are named for
contact purposes
only. A report providing a Fitch rating is neither a prospectus
nor a substitute
for the information assembled, verified and presented to
investors by the issuer
and its agents in connection with the sale of the securities.
Ratings may be
changed or withdrawn at any time for any reason in the sole
discretion of Fitch.
Fitch does not provide investment advice of any sort. Ratings
are not a
recommendation to buy, sell, or hold any security. Ratings do
not comment on the
adequacy of market price, the suitability of any security for a
particular
investor, or the tax-exempt nature or taxability of payments
made in respect to
any security. Fitch receives fees from issuers, insurers,
guarantors, other
obligors, and underwriters for rating securities. Such fees
generally vary from
US$1,000 to US$750,000 (or the applicable currency equivalent)
per issue. In
certain cases, Fitch will rate all or a number of issues issued
by a particular
issuer, or insured or guaranteed by a particular insurer or
guarantor, for a
single annual fee. Such fees are expected to vary from US$10,000
to US$1,500,000
(or the applicable currency equivalent). The assignment,
publication, or
dissemination of a rating by Fitch shall not constitute a
consent by Fitch to
use its name as an expert in connection with any registration
statement filed
under the United States securities laws, the Financial Services
and Markets Act
of 2000 of the United Kingdom, or the securities laws of any
particular
jurisdiction. Due to the relative efficiency of electronic
publishing and
distribution, Fitch research may be available to electronic
subscribers up to
three days earlier than to print subscribers.
For Australia, New Zealand, Taiwan and South Korea only: Fitch
Australia Pty Ltd
holds an Australian financial services license (AFS license no.
337123) which
authorizes it to provide credit ratings to wholesale clients
only. Credit
ratings information published by Fitch is not intended to be
used by persons who
are retail clients within the meaning of the Corporations Act
2001