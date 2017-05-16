(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
LONDON, May 16 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed Paris-based
Vivendi SA.'s
(Vivendi) Long-Term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) and senior
unsecured rating at
'BBB'. The Outlook on the IDR is Stable.
Vivendi's proposed acquisition of Havas will not impact its
'BBB' rating. The
company has sufficient funds and leverage headroom to fund the
acquisition from
existing cash reserves and debt. Vivendi intends to acquire an
initial 60% from
the Bollore Group for EUR2.3 billion and make a tender offer for
the remaining
40% that is listed for up to a further EUR1.6 billion. Fitch
views the potential
acquisition of Havas as broadly neutral for Vivendi's rating,
with a lack of
visibility on the extent and evolution of industrial synergies
with Vivendi's
existing portfolio offset by Havas's different but equally
strong, independent
operating profile.
Vivendi's ratings are supported by the company's recorded music
and pay-TV
operations, which have leading market positions within their
respective
segments. Revenue pressure at Vivendi's operations in France is
likely to remain
in the short term. However, this should be offset at the free
cash-flow (FCF)
level, which is expected to improve on the back of EBITDA
improvements and
growth at UMG.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
Havas Acquisition Broadly Neutral: We view Vivendi's proposed
acquisition of
Havas as having a broadly neutral impact for its credit rating.
Vivendi has
sufficient cash resources and leverage headroom to fund the
acquisition with
existing cash and debt. A lack of visibility on the extent of
industrial
synergies between Vivendi's existing business portfolio and
Havas is offset by
Havas' strong position in the advertising and communications
market. The market
is highly competitive, but Havas has been increasing its
revenues. The company
has a strong cash-generative business model that will add
diversification and be
enhancing to Vivendi at the FCF level.
Reduced Headroom Post Acquisition: At the end of 1Q17 Vivendi
had a net cash
position of EUR0.5 billion. Depending on the extent of shares
that will be
tendered by minority shareholders of Havas, Vivendi's FFO
adjusted net leverage
is likely to range between 2.0x and 2.8x by end-2018 upon the
successful
completion of the transaction. Leverage at the upper end of this
range would
leave limited headroom for further debt-funded inorganic
investments in the
short term. However, the combination of Vivendi and Havas will
broadly double
the group's organic deleveraging capacity to 0.2x to 0.4x per
year and improve
the company's financial flexibility.
Music Streaming Growth-Positive: Universal Music Group (UMG) is
currently the
industry leader in recorded music with a market share of over
30% and operates
one of the leading global music publishing groups. Revenue
pressure from the
decline in physical sales is being offset by acceleration in the
growth of
subscription-based streaming revenues which grew by 58% in 2016
on a constant
currency basis. We expect growth in streaming to continue with
increasing
service penetration, new pricing mechanisms and platforms.
Growth in
subscription-based streaming revenues is also likely to be
margin-enhancing and
improve the revenue mix from a stability and visibility
perspective.
French Pay-TV Weakness: Vivendi's operations at Canal+ in France
saw a 47%
decline in EBITA during 2016. The division accounted for 36% of
group EBITA in
2016 (48% in 2015). The decline was driven by a combination of
subscriber churn
following the loss of exclusive sports rights, increasing
content investments,
reduction in free-to-air advertising revenues, competition from
online TV, and
for some market segments the lack of a triple-play offer. Canal+
has a
challenged position in the French pay-TV market which despite
the current
weakness is likely to be resilient in the medium term due to the
division's
content production, procurement, brand and bundling
capabilities.
Turnaround Strategy Likely to be Effective: The company's
strategy to improve
profitability in France is based on stabilising revenue declines
while reducing
costs. Revenue stabilisation will be achieved by investing in
content, improving
the segmentation, positioning and value of its product offers,
expanding
wholesale distribution and upselling higher value content
packages. In addition,
Vivendi aims to reduce costs by a run rate of EUR300 million by
2018 through a
cost-efficiency programme. Vivendi achieved EUR100 million of
the savings in
2016. This leaves a further 4 percentage points of divisional
EBITA margin that
the programme could release over the next two years.
FCF Growth, Some Risks: We believe Vivendi has the scope to
expand pre-dividend
FCF margins to 5% to 6% from 3.5% in 2016 (excluding Havas). The
expansion will
drive FCF growth. This reflects a combination of cost-reduction
measures,
consolidation of newly acquired businesses, growth in
international pay-TV and
music streaming offsetting increases in cash tax, ongoing
restructuring costs
and pressures in France. The principal risks to this growth
include higher than
expected subscriber churn, lower pay-TV ARPUs and an escalation
of content costs
at Canal+ in France.
Opportunistic Strategy, Low visibility: We believe Vivendi's
inorganic expansion
strategy and approach has a strong opportunistic element that is
opaque and
makes it difficult to judge the long-term operational profile of
the group. In
conjunction with the significant influence of one of its major
shareholder
Vincent Bollore and related-party transactions like Havas, the
lack of
visibility adds risk to the credit profile of the company.
However, given the
size and quality of Vivendi's assets, these factors are
considered consistent
with a 'BBB' rating.
Transponder Costs, Revised Rating Guidelines: Fitch has not
traditionally
included satellite transponder lease costs in Vivendi's lease
adjusted debt
calculations, but will now do so to apply greater consistency
across our
portfolio of media companies where appropriate. The impact of
the inclusion is
to add around 0.5x of incremental lease adjusted leverage and
our
upgrade/downgrade sensitivities have therefore been widened to
take account of
this more conservative approach. The downgrade guidelines for
FFO adjusted net
leverage have been revised to a range of 2.5x to 3.0x from 2.0x
to 2.5x
previously.
DERIVATION SUMMARY
Vivendi's ratings imply an average operating risk profile
compared to its global
media and entertainment sector peers. This reflects the strong
competitive
position of the company's global music and French pay-TV and
content creation
business, broad geographic revenue generation and a revenue mix
with both
subscription- and advertising-based exposure. The company's
exposure to secular
shifts in alternative distribution platforms and ongoing
audience fragmentation
remains, but is improving as music-streaming platforms help
monetise content,
alleviating risks from physical sales declines and piracy. The
lack of
convergent product offers in France and content price inflation
are continuing
risk factors within the company's domestic operations.
KEY ASSUMPTIONS
Fitch's key assumptions within our rating case for the issuer
(excluding Havas)
include:
- revenue growth of 4% in 2017 slowing to 2% to 3% per year
thereafter;
- UMG revenues to grow around 4%-5% a year between 2017and 2020;
- EBITDA margins of 11% in 2017, expanding to 13% by end 2020;
- stable capital intensity with a capex-to-sales ratio of 2% per
year;
- dividends distribution of EUR0.5bn in 2017 growing by 8% in
2018;
- lease adjusted debt around EUR1.5 billion at end-2016 based on
a blended lease
multiple of 6.4x, reflecting a 5x multiple relating to satellite
transponder
expenses and 8x multiple for other operating lease expenses;
- a cash charge assumption of EUR100 million in 2017 based on
litigation
provisions made by the company.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Future Developments That May, Individually or Collectively, Lead
to Positive
Rating Action
- Positive rating action is unlikely in the medium term unless
management
pursues a more conservative financial policy and there is
greater visibility in
Vivendi's long-term asset portfolio.
Future Developments That May, Individually or Collectively, Lead
to Negative
Rating Action
- FFO adjusted net leverage higher than 2.5x-3.0x (including
satellite
transponder costs). A strategy tilted towards less predictable
or
advertising-driven businesses is likely to result in a leverage
threshold at the
lower end of the range. The successful acquisition of Havas
would change this to
2.8x.
- Pressure on free cash flow driven by significant
underperformance in Vivendi's
continuing operations.
LIQUIDITY
Healthy Liquidity: At end-1Q17 Vivendi had a strong liquidity
position with a
net cash position of EUR0.5 billion and a EUR2bn RCF.
Contact:
Principal Analyst
Alexander Cherepovitsyn, CFA
Analyst
+44 20 3530 1755
Supervisory Analyst
Tajesh Tailor
Senior Director
+44 20 3530 1726
Fitch Ratings Limited
30 North Colonnade
London E14 5GN
Committee Chairperson
Damien Chew, CFA
Senior Director
+44 20 3530 1424
Media Relations: Peter Fitzpatrick, London, Tel: +44 20 3530
1103, Email:
peter.fitzpatrick@fitchratings.com.
