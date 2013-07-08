(Repeat for additional subscribers)
July 8 (The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Fitch Ratings has affirmed Vauban Mobilisations Garanties' (VMG) EUR2.25bn
outstanding bonds at 'AAA', Stable Outlook. The bonds have scheduled maturity dates between
end-July 2013 and January 2017.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The 'AAA' rating of VMG's bonds is based on Credit Foncier de France's (CFF;
A+/Negative/F1+) Long-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR), as CFF acts as the main
debtor of recourse for the underlying medium-term notes refinanced through VMG,
and an unchanged Discontinuity Cap (D-Cap) of 8 (minimal discontinuity risk)
assigned to VMG's programme. This combination could have allowed VMG's bonds to
attain 'AAA' on a probability of default (PD) basis. However, Fitch has limited
the maximum PD uplift to 'AA+' in line with the PD rating of the Obligations
Foncieres (OF, French legislative covered bonds) issued by Compagnie de
Financement Foncier (CoFF, a Societe de Credit Foncier also set up by CFF) due
to the material exposure of VMG towards CoFF's OF in which VMG has invested as
part of the issue redemption reserve. Finally, as per Fitch's covered bonds
rating criteria, the 'AAA' rating is further based on outstanding recoveries as
calculated by Fitch given a default on the bonds, which allows for a one-notch
recovery uplift to 'AAA' from the 'AA+' PD rating of the bonds issued under the
programme.
The 'AAA' rating of VMG's bonds is further linked to the credit quality of the
Fonds Commun de Creances (FCC, a special purpose entity established under French
law) senior units, which form part of VMG's assets and are all rated
'AAA'/Stable.
The D-Cap of 8 assigned to VMG's programme is mainly driven by the partial
pass-through feature of VMG's bonds in combination with the dynamically
calculated reserves to bridge upcoming mismatches that may arise between amounts
received on the amortising senior FCC units and amounts due as interest and
principal payments on VMG's bonds. No assets are required to be liquidated post
an assumed default of the main debtor of recourse. In addition, to preserve
VMG's ability to pay timely interest on its bonds, even in case of a
jump-to-default of CFF, the remuneration provision, totalling EUR56.7m as of
end-April 2013, is invested with an eligible counterparty outside the CFF
banking group. The D-Cap further reflects the satisfactory segregation of the
FCC senior units and reserves from the bankruptcy estate of CFF, despite the
fact that VMG is not legally immunised against CFF's bankruptcy extension risk,
and the feasibility of the programme's transition to an alternative asset
manager in case of bank insolvency.
VMG is a 100% non-bank subsidiary of CFF, which was created in 1997. Its sole
purpose is to refinance French residential loans originated by entities of the
CFF group, which are first securitised via an FCC. In order to purchase the FCC
senior units, VMG benefits from a subordinated loan granted by its parent. In
parallel, the proceeds of VMG's bond issuances are on-lent to CFF, in the form
of medium-term notes mirroring the term of VMG's bonds. CFF's obligation under
the medium-term notes constitutes the primary source of interest and principal
payment for VMG's bonds. Consequently, CFF's IDR constitutes a floor for the PD
rating of VMG's covered bonds.
Should CFF default on its obligations under the medium term notes, VMG's bonds
(originally bullet) convert to pass-through, and are redeemed sequentially using
the proceeds of the amortising FCC senior units, in combination with the
reserves.
As of end-April 2013, VMG's assets comprised the FCC senior units, totalling
EUR758m, and the issue redemption reserve, which covers upcoming mismatches
between VMG's bullet bonds and the amortising FCC senior units. Of the EUR1.49bn
issue redemption reserve, EUR1.0bn has been invested in CoFF's OFs, and EUR51.5m
is invested in an account bank external to the issuer's banking group. A further
EUR440m is invested in an intragroup exposure, subject to replacement triggers
upon downgrade.
As the EUR440m is less than what is due on VMG's liabilities over the next 12
months, Fitch does not view it as excessive exposure to CFF, in line with its
counterparty criteria. However, post redemption of EUR1.5bn of VMG bonds falling
due end-July 2013, no VMG bonds will come to maturity until January 2016. As
such, as the FCC notes amortise and the proceeds are invested as part of the
issuer repayment reserve, this will constitute an exposure greater than 12
months to a given account bank. The exposure is nevertheless limited, as in line
with its own regulations, VMG can only invest up to 12 months of inflows from
the amortising FCC notes in intragroup exposures, with any excess required to be
placed elsewhere. Furthermore, when Fitch tested a hypothetical jump-to-default
on VMG's intragroup exposures, which include the certificate of deposits to BPCE
(A+/Negative/F1+) and the medium-term notes issued by CFF, full repayment of the
VMG bonds in a pass through scenario is achieved under stressful recovery
assumptions. As such, the exposure is not considered excessive.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
In terms of the sensitivity of the covered bonds' rating, the 'AAA' rating would
be vulnerable to downgrade if any of the following occurred: (i) the IDR was
downgraded to 'BB' or lower; or (ii) the D-Cap fell to 1 (very high risk) or
lower; or (iii) the FCC notes were downgraded; or (iv) the CoFF OF were
downgraded.