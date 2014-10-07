(The following statement was released by the rating agency) MOSCOW/LONDON, October 07 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed Russia-based Volkswagen Bank RUS LLC's (VWBR) RUB5bn of fixed-rate rouble-denominated bonds (series 07) issued in June 2014 at Long-term 'A-'. The bonds have a tenor of five years with a put option in two years. The coupon for the first two years has been set at 9.35%. Fitch has also assigned the upcoming issues (series 08 and 09) of fixed-rate rouble-denominated bonds an expected Long-term rating of 'A-(EXP)'. Each issue size will be up to RUB5bn, while other terms are yet to be determined. Proceeds from the issues will be used solely for VWBR's corporate purposes. All of the above issues benefit from recourse to VWBR's German parent, Volkswagen Financial Services AG (VWFS AG). Should VWBR fail to make a coupon or principal payment under the terms of the bonds, bondholders will benefit from a public irrevocable offer (PIO) that would allow them to sell the bonds to VWFS AG. The final rating of the upcoming bonds is contingent on the receipt of final documents conforming to information already provided. KEY RATING DRIVERS The bonds' ratings are driven by potential support from VWFS AG, a wholly owned subsidiary of Volkswagen AG (VW AG; A/Stable). VWFS AG has provided the PIO to bondholders to buy back the bonds and cover outstanding coupons in case of default by VWBR. In affirming the rating, Fitch has not relied on the ability of bondholders to enforce the PIO in a Russian court, in case of need. However, the agency believes that VWFS AG, if required, would have a very strong propensity to honour the obligation due to its publicly expressed commitment to do so, potential reputational damage from not honouring the obligation and the importance of the Russian market for the VW Group. The bonds will be settled through the Moscow Exchange, but in the unlikely scenario that this is not possible, settlement will take place through a paying agent, currently Rosbank (BBB/Negative), which may be replaced if its credit profile deteriorates, or through the direct purchase of the bonds by VWFS AG. Although unlikely, the PIO could be terminated under certain conditions that are beyond VWFS AG's control, including impossibility of payments and settlements in Russia, nationalisation of VWBR, war or revolution, and circumstances under which none of the internationally recognised rating agencies assigns a credit rating to the Russian Federation. Given the exposure of the structure of the placement to these quite extreme forms of country risk, the rating of the bonds is capped at a level no higher than two notches above Russia's sovereign ratings (BBB/Negative). RATING SENSITIVITIES The ratings of the bonds may be downgraded if any of the following occurs: -VW AG's and, consequently, VWFS AG's credit profiles weaken, undermining the latter's ability to pay under the PIO -Russia's sovereign ratings are downgraded -Termination of PIO Upside potential for the bond's rating may result from an upgrade of Russia's sovereign ratings Contact: Primary Analyst Alexander Danilov Senior Director +7 495 956 2408 Fitch Ratings CIS Ltd 26 Valovaya Street Moscow 115054 Secondary Analyst Sergey Popov Associate Director +7 495 956 9981 Committee Chairperson James Longsdon Managing Director +44 20 3530 1076 Media Relations: Julia Belskaya von Tell, Moscow, Tel: +7 495 956 9908, Email: julia.belskayavontell@fitchratings.com; Christian Giesen, Frankfurt am Main, Tel: +49 69 768076 232, Email: christian.giesen@fitchratings.com. Additional information is available at www.fitchratings.com. Applicable criteria, 'Global Financial Institutions Rating Criteria', dated 31 January 2014, are available at www.fitchratings.com. Applicable Criteria and Related Research: Global Financial Institutions Rating Criteria here Additional Disclosure Solicitation Status here ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE 'CODE OF CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE.