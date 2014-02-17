(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
LONDON/FRANKFURT, February 17 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed
Germany-based
life insurer VOLKSWOHL BUND LEBENSVERSICHERUNG a.G.'s (VBL)
Insurer Financial
Strength (IFS) rating at 'AA-' with a Stable Outlook.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The rating reflects VBL's strong capitalisation, its business
position within
the independent financial advisor (IFA) and sales organisation
markets, strong
gross written premium (GWP) growth, and sound expense ratios.
Negative rating
drivers are its low level of diversification in terms of
geography and
distribution channels.
Fitch expects VBL's consolidated shareholders' funds to have
increased to at
least EUR130m at end-2013 from EUR122.9m at end-2012 and its
funds for future
appropriation, including terminal bonus funds, to at least
EUR550m from
EUR512.1m.
Fitch expects available funds for life business to have
increased more than 5%.
However, VBL's actuarial reserves are likely to have increased
even more.
Measured as a proportion of actuarial reserves, VBL's available
funds are
therefore likely to have weakened slightly, decreasing to 8.1%
at end-2013
(end-2012: 8.3%). Fitch estimates this ratio for the German life
market as a
whole to have decreased to 7.3% at end-2013 from 7.7% at
end-2012. Despite this,
VBL's capitalisation is likely to have remained strong at
end-2013, on the basis
of Fitch's risk-adjusted assessment. Fitch expects the same for
the regulatory
group solvency ratio, which it estimates to have been more than
200% at end-2013
(end-2012: 218%), and that VBL will maintain it at a minimum of
190% at
end-2014.
VBL continued its strong growth in 2013, with annual GWP
increasing 3.9% (2012:
7.3%). However, its new business volume decreased 20% in 2013.
Fitch estimates
that the German life market's annual GWP increased 1% (2012:
1.0%). Fitch views
VBL's lower new business volume to be rating-neutral because it
supports VBL's
ability to maintain its level of capitalisation.
Fitch expects VBL to report a net investment return rate of more
than 4.5% for
2013 (2012: 4.9%), and that it will be in line with, if not
higher than, the
German life market's average (2012: 4.6%). Fitch expects a
fairly stable return
rate for the market as insurers are likely to have continued
realising capital
gains from fixed-income investments to finance the cost of
increasing an
additional actuarial reserve (Zinszusatzreserve) in 2013. Fitch
estimates the
Zinszusatzreserve costs for the market as a whole to have been
EUR6.5bn in 2013.
VBL continues to generate strong operating cash flow, which
reduces liquidity
risk. Expense and mortality profits have been consistently
strong. In 2012,
VBL's administration expense ratio was 2.0% and the acquisition
expense ratio
was 4.9%, which were better than the market averages of 2.4% and
5.0%,
respectively. Fitch expects VBL's expense ratios to continue to
outperform the
market average in 2014.
VBL primarily serves sales organisations and IFAs. Geographical
diversification
is low as VBL operates only in Germany.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Fitch views an upgrade as unlikely in the near-to medium-term,
given VBL's high
current ratings and its lack of diversification. Key rating
drivers for a
downgrade include a deterioration in capital position with a
solvency margin
below 170%, weakened market position or a significant decline in
GWP.
VBL is the holding company of the VOLKSWOHL BUND group (VBG). It
has the legal
form of a mutual and is VBG's most important operating entity,
with total assets
of EUR9.5bn, equating to 99% of the group's total at end-2012.
The company
focuses on life insurance for private customers and small- and
medium-sized
enterprises in Germany. VBG generated GWP of EUR1.4bn in 2013.
