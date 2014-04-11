(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
LONDON/MOSCOW/FRANKFURT, April 11 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has
affirmed Voronezh
Region's Long-term foreign and local currency Issuer Default
Ratings (IDR) at
'BB+' and affirmed its Short-term foreign currency IDR at 'B'.
The National
Long-term rating has been also affirmed at 'AA(rus)'. The
Outlooks on the
Long-term IDRs and National Long-term rating are Stable.
Voronezh Region's outstanding RUB10bn senior unsecured domestic
bonds ratings
(ISIN RU000A0JTG34 and RU000A0JU823) were also affirmed at 'BB+'
and 'AA(rus)'.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The rating affirmation with Stable Outlook reflects Fitch's
expectations that
Voronezh region's fiscal performance will stabilise with an
operating balance at
7%-8% of operating revenue in 2014-2016 (2013: 6%) that is
sufficient to cover
interest expenses. The region's deficit before debt variation is
likely to
slightly roll back to 5%-7% of total revenue in 2014-2015, after
it surged to
10.7% in 2013.
Voronezh Region's operating expenditure peaked last year,
increasing 16% yoy,
while its operating revenue increased by 4.6% yoy. Fitch
believes that the
federal government's election pledges to raise public sector
salaries will
continue to fuel growth of operating expenditure in the medium
term.
Fitch expects the region's direct risk to increase to 32% of
current revenue in
2014 and to 40% in 2015-2016, from 27.6% in 2013, to fund its
expected budget
deficit in the medium term. The region's debt remains moderate
by international
standards, despite its rapid increase to RUB14.2bn in 2013 from
RUB6.3bn in
2012. The expected payback ratio (direct risk/current balance)
is likely to
remain under 5-6 years in 2014-2016, matching average maturity
of the region's
debt portfolio.
The region's cash position was sound at end-2013 with cash
reserves totalling
RUB4.7bn (2012: RUB4.9bn). Average monthly cash stood at
RUB6.9bn at end-2013.
As of 1 April 2014 the region had untapped stand-by credit lines
of RUB7.5bn,
available on a first-demand basis.
The region's administration expects moderate GRP growth of 5%-6%
yoy in
2014-2016. The local economy slowed down to a 5.6% GRP growth,
according to
preliminary estimates, in 2013 from double-digit growth in
2011-2012. The
region's economy is well diversified by sector, supporting a
fairly concentrated
tax base.
Fitch views the institutional framework in Russia as a weakness
for the region's
ratings. Because the region has yet to establish a track record
of stable
development, and also because of frequent changes to the
division of expenditure
responsibilities between sub-nationals and the federal
government, the region's
budget-forecasting ability is limited. This in turn affects its
planning for
long-term development.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
The ratings could be positively affected by continued sound
operating
performance with a debt coverage ratio of below four years of
current balance
and direct risk remaining below 40%-45% of current revenue.
A negative rating action could result from a weak operating
margin of below 5%
for two consecutive years, leading to a significantly weakened
direct risk
payback ratio that is above the average maturity of the region's
debt portfolio.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Konstantin Anglichanov
Director
+7 495 956 9994
Fitch Ratings CIS Ltd
26 Valovaya Street
Moscow, 115054
Secondary Analyst
Behruz Ismailov
Associate Director
+7 495 956 9980
Committee Chairperson
Guido Bach
Senior Director
+49 69 76 807 6111
Media Relations: Julia Belskaya von Tell, Moscow, Tel: +7 495
956 9908, Email:
julia.belskayavontell@fitchratings.com; Peter Fitzpatrick,
London, Tel: +44 20
3530 1103, Email: peter.fitzpatrick@fitchratings.com.
