(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
MOSCOW, January 31 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed and
withdrawn the ratings
of Russiaâ€™s JSC VTB Bank (VTB) and three of its subsidiaries,
CJSC Bank VTB24
(VTB24), Bank of Moscow (BOM) and VTB Leasing (VTBL), including
their Long-term
Issuer Default Ratings (IDRs) of 'BBB-' with Stable Outlooks.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
Fitch has withdrawn the ratings of VTB24, BOM and VTBL as the
issuers have
chosen to stop participating in the rating process. At the same
time, Fitch has
decided to withdraw the ratings of VTB, which are uncompensated.
Accordingly,
Fitch will no longer provide ratings coverage for the four
entities.
Fitch downgraded the Long-term IDRs of VTB, VTB24, BoM and VTBL
to â€˜BBB-â€™ from
â€˜BBBâ€™ on 10 January 2014, reflecting the agencyâ€™s view of
a marginally lower
probability of government support for VTB than previously (see
â€˜Fitch Downgrades
VTB to 'BBB-'; Affirms Sberbank and VEB at 'BBB' on
www.fitchratings.com).
The following ratings have been affirmed and withdrawn:
VTB:
Long-term foreign and local currency IDRs: 'BBB-'; Stable
Outlooks
Short-term foreign currency IDR: 'F3'
Support Rating: '2'
Support Rating Floor: 'BBB-'
National Long-term Rating: 'AA+(rus)'; Stable Outlook
Senior unsecured debt (including that issued by VTB Capital SA)
long-term
ratings: 'BBB-'
Senior unsecured debt short-term rating: 'F3'
Senior unsecured debt National long-term rating: 'AA+(rus)'
Subordinated debt issued by VTB Capital SA: 'BB+'
VTB24:
Long-term foreign currency IDR: 'BBB-'; Stable Outlook
Short-term foreign currency IDR: 'F3'
Support Rating: '2'
National Long-term Rating: 'AA+(rus)'; Stable Outlook
Senior unsecured debt long-term rating: 'BBB-'
Senior unsecured debt short-term rating: 'F3'
Viability Rating: 'bb'
BoM:
Long-term foreign and local currency IDRs: 'BBB-'; Stable
Outlooks
Short-term foreign currency IDR: 'F3'
Support Rating: '2'
National Long-term Rating: 'AA+(rus)'; Stable Outlook
Senior unsecured debt (including that issued by BOM Capital PLC)
long-term
rating: 'BBB-' and 'BBB-(EXP)'
Senior unsecured debt National long-term rating: 'AA+(rus)' and
'AA+(rus)(EXP)'
Subordinated debt, issued by Kuznetski Capital S.A., long-term
rating: 'BB+'
Viability Rating: 'bb-'
VTB Leasing
Long-term foreign and local currency IDRs: 'BBB-'; Stable
Outlooks
Short-term foreign and local currency IDRs: 'F3'
National Long-term Rating: 'AA+(rus)', Stable Outlook
Support Rating: '2'
Senior unsecured debt (including that issued by VTB-Leasing
Finance) long-term
Rating: 'BBB-'
Contacts:
Primary Analysts
Alexander Danilov (VTB, BoM)
Senior Director
+7 495 956 24 08
Fitch Ratings Moscow
Valovaya Str, 26
Moscow
Dmitry Vasiliev (VTB24)
Associate Director
+7 495 956 55 76
Anton Lopatin (VTBL)
Associate Director
+7 495 956 70 96
Secondary Analysts
Dmitry Vasiliev (VTB)
Associate Director
+7 495 956 55 76
Anton Lopatin (BoM)
Associate Director
+7 495 956 70 96
Konstantin Yakimovich (VTB24)
Analyst
+7 495 956 99 78
Aslan Tavitov (VTBL)
Associate Director
+7 495 956 70 65
Committee Chairperson
James Watson
Managing Director
+7 495 956 66 57
Media Relations: Julia Belskaya von Tell, Moscow, Tel: +7 495
956 9908, Email:
julia.belskayavontell@fitchratings.com; Hannah Huntly, London,
Tel: +44 20 3530
1153, Email: hannah.huntly@fitchratings.com.
