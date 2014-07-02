(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
PARIS, July 02 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed Wafa Gestion's
National Asset
Manager Rating at 'Highest Standards (mar)'. The Outlook is
Stable.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The rating reflects Wafa Gestion's long-established franchise,
its sound
position in the Moroccan asset management industry, and support
from
shareholders, Attijariwafa Bank (AWB, BB+/Stable) and Amundi. It
also reflects a
well-staffed organisation and a robust operational framework,
which allow the
company to develop specific and innovative products.
Wafa Gestion's main challenge is strengthen risk management and
control beyond
what the company has amply covered in regulatory aspects. This
includes
enhancing credit and liquidity risk management, as well as the
formalisation of
counterparty monitoring and analysis of best execution.
Wafa Gestion 'Highest Standards(mar)' rating is based on the
following category
scores:
Company: Highest
Controls: High
Investments: Highest
Operations: Highest
Technology: Highest
Asset manager operations in the 'Highest Standards(mar)'
category demonstrate an
investment platform and operational framework that Fitch
considers superior
relative to the standard applied by domestic institutional
investors.
Company:
Wafa Gestion is the largest Moroccan asset manager in terms of
assets under
management (AUM). It uses the banking network support of AWB,
and to a lesser
extent, Credit du Maroc (with whom Wafa Gestion has a
partnership contract) for
distribution by tapping into their well-diversified and granular
client base. As
with other Moroccan bank-affiliated asset managers, the close
relationship
between the asset manager and the capital market division of the
bank is subject
to potential conflicts of interests. The company's staff is
overall highly
experienced, with a clear separation of duties (dedicated risk
managers,
analysts, traders). Its business development team was recently
reorganised with
the appointment of two separate Heads for retail and
institutional & corporates
clients.
Controls:
The control framework, largely driven by the regulator (CDVM),
is sound and
facilitated by adequate automation in MANAR, the central
position-keeping system
(a system for monitoring investment positions). An anti-money
laundering policy
is in place since February 2014. The remaining areas that could
benefit from
improvements are controls on transactions (formalisation of
counterparty risk
monitoring, liquidity risk, best execution analysis),
particularly in view of
the structural lack of liquidity in the Moroccan market.
Investments:
The well-staffed investment team comprises a dedicated Analysis
& Research desk
and an Engineering & Structuring desk, which works on structured
products and
innovative projects that are in progress. Fixed income and
equity investment
processes are disciplined and well structured, drawing on mostly
internal
fundamental research completed by onsite management visits. The
processes are
formalised in the form of successive committees to devise model
portfolios.
Following departures in the team, Wafa Gestion is shortly
recruiting one fixed
income portfolio manager and two analysts.
Operations:
Operational and valuation procedures are efficient and
adequately controlled,
with MANAR being the core, front-to-back backbone, having full
coverage and
almost complete automation (broker/custodian matching are still
partially done
manually). Client reports production is automated and follows
good practices in
terms of frequency and distribution time. The database underwent
a deep revamp
in 2013, aimed at synthetising information and optimising
various requests. The
company has also finalised its dedicated website project, which
is scheduled to
go online in July 2014.
Technology:
IT development is outsourced to AWB with a service level
agreement in place,
while one dedicated member of staff, full-time at Wafa Gestion,
acts as a
gateway between users and AWB, as well as with the MANAR
provider (Perennity)
for adequate upgrades.. The business continuity plan, overseen
and managed by
AWB, is on hold, pending developments being finalised at the
bank.
Incorporated in 1995, Wafa Gestion is the asset management arm
of AWB, its main
shareholder with 66% of the capital, while the remainder is held
by the French
asset manager, Amundi. Wafa Gestion employed 43 staff at
end-June 2014 and was
managing assets totaling MAD81.75bn (about EUR7.3bn) on behalf
of Moroccan
institutional investors, large corporates and retail clients.
Wafa Gestion
invests almost solely in the local market and covers all asset
classes although
approximately 90% of AUM is concentrated in money market and
bond products, in
line with the local market.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
The rating may be sensitive to material adverse changes to any
of the
aforementioned rating drivers, notably through weakened
financial conditions,
heightened staff turnover or deterioration of processes and
policies. A material
adverse deviation from Fitch guidelines for any key rating
driver could cause
the rating to be downgraded by Fitch.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Francois Vattement, CFA
Associate Director
+33 1 44 29 92 75
Fitch France S.A.S.
60 rue de Monceau
Paris 75008
Secondary Analyst
Manuel Arrive, CFA
Senior Director
+33 1 44 29 91 77
Committee Chairperson
Ian Rasmussen
Senior Director
+1 212 908 0232
Media Relations: Elaine Bailey, London, Tel: +44 203 530 1153,
Email:
Elaine.Bailey@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com
Applicable criteria, 'Asset Manager Rating Criteria', dated 6
May 2014, are
available at www.fitchratings.com.
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
Asset Manager Rating Criteria
here
Additional Disclosure
Solicitation Status
here
ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN ADDITION,
RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS,
CRITERIA AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S
CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE
FROM THE 'CODE OF
CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER
PERMISSIBLE
SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES.
DETAILS OF THIS
SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN
EU-REGISTERED
ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER
ON THE FITCH
WEBSITE.