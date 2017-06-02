(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
BARCELONA, June 02 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed the London
Borough of
Wandsworth's Long-Term Foreign and Local Currency Issuer Default
Ratings (IDRs)
at 'AA' with Negative Outlooks and Short-Term Foreign Currency
IDR at 'F1+'.
The ratings reflect Wandsworth's wealthy socio-economic profile
and focused
financial management, conservative budgeting, low debt, strong
cash position and
high reserves in place. However the ratings also reflect low
operating margins
and limited flexibility to raise revenue. The Negative Outlook
reflects that on
the UK sovereign (AA/Negative).
KEY RATING DRIVERS
Local authorities (LAs), such as Wandsworth, are highly
dependent on central
government transfers as they have limited tax-setting powers.
LAs had their
government funding from grants cut by 36% overall between FY10
and FY15 (fiscal
year ending March) and face further cuts from FY17 to FY20 with
the phasing-out
of the revenue support grant. The move to full retention of
local business rates
has now been put on hold due to the forthcoming general
election.
LAs have a statutory obligation to present a balanced budget. As
such and due to
the cuts in grants, Wandsworth has explored various ways of
reducing operating
costs. The borough has a successful track record in reducing
costs while
maintaining high resident satisfaction. Since 2010, over GBP135
million has been
reduced from Wandsworth's general fund budget. In FY16 the
borough was able to
make GBP25 million of efficiencies in one year.
With a budget size of about GBP900 million, a large part of
Wandsworth's savings
over FY17-FY19 will come from planned budget reductions and
ongoing reviews to
improve effectiveness and efficiency. In October 2016 the
borough entered into a
shared staffing arrangement with the London Borough of Richmond
to establish a
single staffing structure for both councils to achieve savings
equivalent to
GBP10 million per year per borough mainly from reduced staffing
costs and
efficiencies generated from joint working such as procurement.
Fitch views this
as credit positive for the council.
To keep council tax increases within 3.99%, Wandsworth estimates
total savings
of just over GBP7 million by FY20 need to be achieved in
addition to those
already in the pipeline. For FY18 and FY19, the borough expects
to have to
resort to use of reserves of a total of around GBP20 million.
This is in the
context of usable reserves of GBP614 million at FYE16, of which
approximately
GBP190 million are either un-earmarked or earmarked for specific
general fund
uses and can be considered free reserves and GBP507 million in
cash and
short-term investments.
With a growing population of over 320,000 Wandsworth remains a
prosperous
borough and has above-average wealth levels compared with London
and national
averages. The borough has an employment rate of 80%, above the
London average of
73%. Council revenue collection is expected to increase from
council tax and
business rates as a result of privately financed development
projects.
Wandsworth is also involved in a couple of council-led
regeneration schemes
involving around 3,000 units of houses. The borough has GBP250
million reserves
in its housing revenue account, of which up to GBP150 million
will be used for
these programmes.
At FYE16, Wandsworth's operating balance was just over GBP55
million (FYE15:
just under GBP20 million), and the operating margins improved to
7% (FYE15: 2%),
while debt servicing over current revenue remained broadly
stable at 3%. Surplus
before debt variation was GBP80 million and Fitch expects the
borough to be able
to maintain stable performance over the term of the next
spending review based
on the ability to further implement efficiencies. Fitch's base
case assumes that
the borough's performance will remain resilient in the face of
possible adverse
shocks.
Total debt was reduced by GBP20 million in FY17 to GBP138
million and is
expected to continue decreasing at the same pace over the medium
term ,in line
with the amortisation of the Public Works Loan Board loan. Net
liabilities could
stem from the council's net pension liabilities, which at FYE16
totalled GBP315
million with total contributions by the Authority in year at
GBP30 million.
Although the coverage of liabilities was twice the level of
total debt at FYE16
it is still a risk. However, the most recent triennial actuarial
valuation
assessed a 100% funding ratio compared with an average 75% in
London.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
As Wandsworth's IDR is constrained by the sovereign, a downgrade
of the
sovereign would lead to a downgrade of the borough. A downgrade
of Wandsworth's
intrinsic credit profile could result from an inability to
deliver the savings
expected to compensate for the declining revenue support grants,
an increase in
debt beyond Fitch's expectations and a failure to consistently
and sufficiently
cover debt service with the operating balance.
Continued prudent management and a structural and sustained
improvement in
budgetary performance over and above the average over the past
five years would
trigger an upgrade, providing the sovereign is also upgraded.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Ines Callahan
Director
+34 93 467 87 45
Fitch Ratings Espana S.A.U.
Av. Diagonal 601
Barcelona 08028
Secondary Analyst
Guilhem Costes
Senior Director
+34 323 84 10
Committee Chairperson
Guido Bach
Senior Director
+49 69 768076 111
Media Relations: Peter Fitzpatrick, London, Tel: +44 20 3530
1103, Email:
peter.fitzpatrick@fitchratings.com.
