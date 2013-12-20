LONDON/BARCELONA, December 20 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed
the London
Borough of Wandsworth's (Wandsworth) Long-term foreign and local
currency Issuer
Default Ratings (IDRs) at 'AA+' and its Short-term foreign
currency IDR at
'F1+'. The Outlooks on the Long-term IDRs are Stable.
The ratings of Wandsworth reflect the strong institutional
framework of the UK,
its strong track record of focused financial management which
includes
conservative budgeting, prudent investment policies and its low
level of debt.
However, Wandsworth also has a low operating margin and limited
flexibility to
raise revenue. The Stable Outlook reflects Fitch's view that its
performance
will be stable, with debt slightly declining over time.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
Fitch considers Wandsworth is one of the stronger local
authorities in the UK
and as a result is slightly less dependent on government
transfers. Local
authorities in the UK are highly dependent on central government
transfers, have
in fact no tax-setting powers except for increasing council tax,
and, since
April 2013, are entitled to a share of increase in non-domestic
or business
rates as introduced by the Business Rate Retention Scheme. There
is no formal
financial equalisation mechanism in place but business rates are
collected
locally, partly retained by the council and partly transferred
to the
government. The distribution of revenue support grant and the
government's share
of business rates is based on a specific formula, which takes
into account
economic and financial strengths of the local authorities..
Wandsworth's sound cash position covers all direct debt
outstanding at end-March
2013. Its investment policies are prudent and debt levels low.
As per the last
actuarial validation, Wandsworth's pension fund obligations were
91% funded
(compared to the average funding level of local government
pension funds in
London of about 75%).
Wandsworth has above-average wealth levels compared with London
and national
averages. This should continue given a steady increase in
population and an
above-average share of people with high educational
qualifications. The local
economy is driven by a strong services sector with a significant
number of
people working in public administration or commuting daily to
central London
which helps to sustain wealth levels.
Following the overall deficit for the fiscal year to March 2012
when the one-off
housing revenues account (HRA) subsidy buy-out settlement took
place, Wandsworth
reported a strong surplus before net financing of 11% in FY13.
Operating margin
was low at 2.6% but the operating balance covered both interest
paid by 5x and
debt servicing in FY13. Wandsworth's budget for FY14 shows an
expected reduction
in operating expenditure and the operating margin is expected to
increase
significantly.
At end-March 2013, Wandsworth's total debt was GBP212.6m
(representing 25% of
current revenue). The council began reducing debt in FY13 after
it made use of a
new loan contracted with the Public Works Loan Board (PWLB),
partly funding the
HRA subsidy buy-out. Moreover, Wandsworth's investment portfolio
improved
considerably and amounted to a strong GBP311.4m. These assets
can be used at any
time to cover potential shortfalls.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Continued prudent management and budgetary performance in line
with the average
over the last five years will trigger an upgrade, providing
there is also an
upgrade of the sovereign.
A downgrade could be triggered by increase of debt beyond
Fitch's expectations
and a persisting negative trend in operating performance. Given
the limited
revenue flexibility of local authorities in the UK, the rating
is sensitive to
any negative change in the central government grants scheme,
particularly in the
context of the tight operating margin of Wandsworth.
KEY ASSUMPTIONS
Fitch assumes that the council's sound liquidity and high
reserves will remain
an adequate buffer for unexpected revenue shortfalls sufficient
to ensure debt
service requirements and for future housing sector developments.
