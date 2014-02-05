(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
NEW YORK, February 05 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed Webster
Financial
Corp's (WBS) ratings at 'BBB'/'F2'. The Rating Outlook remains
Stable. WBS'
ratings reflect its operating performance, franchise strength
and liquidity
profile in line with its rating category. However, capital
levels remain in the
bottom quartile relative to the peer group. The Stable Outlook
reflects Fitch's
view that WBS' risk profile will remain relatively unchanged in
the near term.
KEY RATING DRIVERS - IDRS, VRs, AND SENIOR DEBT
WBS' NPAs rank in the top quartile of the mid-tier group at over
3.5% but are
largely driven by Webster's conservative approach to trouble
debt restructure
(TDR) identification. Over 50% of the bank's nonperforming
assets are TDRs. As a
result, Fitch expects WBS' NPA levels to continue to rank in the
top quartile of
the mid-tier bank group since TDRs retain their classification
for the life of
the loan.
WBS' earnings are solid and finished 2013 above the mid-tier
median level. Solid
earnings are driven by relatively stronger operating leverage
than its peers. In
addition, WBS's earnings profile is also aided by a relatively
higher yielding
securities portfolio. The portfolio yield is over 80bps higher
than the midtier
group median. Over 25% of WBS' securities portfolio is invested
in higher
yielding, non-government guaranteed securities. Fitch expects
WBS's earnings to
remain above the peer median as it net interest margin has been
relatively more
stable than its peers.
RATING SENSITIVITIES - IDRS, VRs, AND SENIOR DEBT
While Fitch views WBS' capital levels as adequate, continued
reductions to
capital could result in negative ratings pressure. Conversely,
if WBS managed
its capital levels at higher levels, positive ratings moment
could build.
KEY RATING DRIVERS - SUBORDINATED DEBT AND OTHER HYBRID
SECURITIES
WBS' preferred stock is rated five notches below its VR to
reflect loss severity
and an assessment of increment non-performance risk.
RATING SENSITIVITIES - SUBORDINATED DEBT AND OTHER HYBRID
SECURITIES
WBS' preferred stock rating is sensitive to changes in WBS' VR.
Rating
sensitivities for the VR are listed above.
SUBSIDIARY AND AFFILIATED COMPANY KEY RATING DRIVERS
Webster Bank, NA is a wholly owned subsidiary of WBS. Webster
Bank, NA's ratings
are aligned with WBS, reflecting Fitch's view that the bank
subsidiary is core
to the franchise.
SUBSIDIARY AND AFFILIATED COMPANY RATING SENSITIVITIES
Webster Bank, NA ratings are sensitive to changes to WBS' VR or
any changes to
Fitch's view of structural subordination between bank subsidiary
and holding
company. Rating sensitivities for the VR are listed above.
KEY RATING DRIVERS - SUPPORT RATING AND SUPPORT RATING FLOOR
WBS' Support Rating and Support Rating Floor of '5' and 'NF'
reflect Fitch's
view that the company is unlikely to procure extraordinary
support should such
support be needed.
KEY RATING SENSITIVITIES- SUPPORT RATING AND SUPPORT RATING
FLOOR
WBS' Support Rating and Support Rating Floor are sensitive to
Fitch's assumption
around capacity to procure extraordinary support in case of
need.
Fitch reviewed WBS' ratings as part of the mid-tier regional
bank review. The 19
banks in today's review include: Associated Banc-Corp (ASBC),
BOK Financial Corp
(BOKF), Cathay General Bancorp (CATY), City National Bancorp
(CYN),Cullen/Frost
Bankers, Inc (CFR), East West Bancorp, Inc. (EWBC), First
Horizon National Corp
(FHN), First National of Nebraska, Inc. (FNNI), First Niagara
Financial Group,
Inc. (FNFG), First Republic Bank (FRC), First Merit (FMER),
Fulton Financial
Corp (FULT), Hancock Holding Company (HBHC), People's United
Financial, Inc.
(PBCT), Synovus Financial Corp (SNV), TCF Financial Corp (TCB),
UMB Financial
Corporation (UMB), Webster Financial Corp (WBS), Wintrust
(WTFC).
Fitch has affirmed the following ratings with a Stable Outlook:
Webster Financial Corporation
--Long-term IDR at 'BBB'; Outlook Stable;
--Senior unsecured at 'BBB';
--Viability Rating at 'bbb';
--Preferred Stock at 'B+';
--Short-term IDR at 'F2';
--Support at '5';
--Support Floor at 'NF'.
Webster Bank, NA
--Long-term IDR at 'BBB'; Outlook Stable;
--Long-term deposits at 'BBB+';
--Viability Rating at 'bbb';
--Short-term IDR at 'F2';
--Short-term Deposits at 'F2';
--Support at '5';
--Support Floor at 'NF'.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Jaymin Berg, CPA
Director
+1-212-908-0368
Fitch Ratings, Inc.
One State Street Plaza
New York, NY 10004
Secondary Analyst
Ryan Doyle
Director
+1-212-908-9162
Committee Chairperson
Christopher Wolfe
Managing Director
+1-212-908-0771
Media Relations: Brian Bertsch, New York, Tel: +1 212-908-0549,
Email:
brian.bertsch@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'.
The issuer did
not participate in the rating process, or provide additional
information, beyond
the issuer's available public disclosure.
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
--2014 Outlook: U.S. Banks (Nov. 21, 2013)
--U.S. Banks: Liquidity and Deposit Funding (Aug. 8, 2013)
--U.S. Banks: Interest Rate Risks (What Happens When Rates Rise)
(June 18, 2013)
--U.S. Bank Mergers and Acquisitions -- When Will The Catalysts
Kick In? (July
11, 2013)
--Global Trading and Universal Banks - Periodic Review (Dec. 12,
2013)
--Fitch Fundamentals Index - U.S.; Index Trend Analysis 4Q13
(Jan. 15, 2014)
--Risk Radar Global - Q313 (Sept. 5, 2013)
--Fitch Global Corporate Rating Activity â€“ Third Quarter 2013
(Dec. 5, 2013)
--U.S. Banking Quarterly Comment: 4Q13 (Earnings Continue to
Tick Up, but
Challenges Remain) (Jan. 27, 2014)
--Global Financial Institutions Rating Criteria (Jan. 31, 2014)
--Assessing and Rating Bank Subordinated and Hybrid Securities
(Jan. 31, 2014)
