(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
NEW YORK, September 17 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed its
ratings on
WellPoint, Inc. (WLP) including the 'BBB+' ratings on the
company's senior
unsecured notes and the 'AA-' Insurer Financial Strength (IFS)
ratings assigned
to various WellPoint insurance company subsidiaries. The Rating
Outlook for WLP
and its subsidiaries remains Negative.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
Large Market Position Size/Scale: Under Fitch's Insurance Rating
Methodology,
WellPoint Inc.'s (WLP) market position and size/scale
characteristics are
considered 'large' reflecting the company's leading market share
in 14 states
and significant scale benefits and operating efficiencies
derived from its 36
million membership base and estimated $70 billion in annual
revenues. Fitch
believes that WLP's strong competitive position is directly
linked to the
company's right to use the Blue Cross and/or Blue Shield names
and marks in 14
states.
Stable Operating Performance: WLP consistently produces large
amounts of
absolute earnings and strong and stable EBITDA-based revenue
margins and net
returns on average capital (ROAC) that are consistent with
Fitch's guidelines
for the company's current ratings. From 2010 through 2012 the
company generated
average annual EBITDA of $5.2 billion and EBITDA-based margins
and net ROAC of
8.7% and 8.4% respectively. Fitch notes however, that from 2010
to 2012, WLP's
EBITDA and net income declined modestly reflecting tepid revenue
growth and
higher medical benefit ratios.
The company's financial results through the first six months of
2013 were
generally consistent with its longer-term results. WLP reported
$3.2 billion of
EBITDA and an EBITDA-based revenue margin and net ROAC of 9.1%
and 8.8%
respectively.
Fitch expects WLP and its peers to experience a modest, gradual
decline in
operating margins as the Affordable Care Act (ACA) is
implemented and a growing
portion of the company's revenues are derived from lower margin
government
business, particularly Medicaid. From an overall earnings
perspective, Fitch
expects the impact of these declining margins to be somewhat
offset by ACA
related membership growth, particularly in the Medicaid market.
High Financial Leverage but Solid Interest Coverage: Fitch
considers WLP's
financial leverage to be high relative to that of its peers and
to Fitch's
median guidelines for the company's current rating category. The
company's
financial leverage and debt-to-EBITDA ratios were approximately
39% and 2.8x at
June 30, 2013. Fitch anticipates only modest improvements in
these ratios over
the next 12 months. High financial leverage is the principal
reason for the
current negative outlooks and wider than standard notching gap
between WLP's IDR
and IFS ratings.
WLP consistently generates operating-EBITDA-based interest
coverage ratios that
are moderately higher than Fitch's median guideline for WLP's
current rating
category. From 2010 through the first half 2013, the company's
ratio of
operating EBITDA to interest expense averaged 10.9x.
Solid Statutory Capitalization: Fitch considers the
capitalization metrics of
WLP's insurance operating companies to be solid with a year-end
2012
organization-wide NAIC risk-based capital (RBC) of 288% (company
action level
basis) and June 30, 2013 annualized premiums-to-equity ratio of
2.7x. In
addition, liquidity is strong, as the company's investment
portfolio is
concentrated in readily marketable securities and sufficient
levels of cash and
short-term investments are typically held at the parent company.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Revision in Outlook to Stable: Fitch projects WLP's run-rate
debt-to-EBITDA
ratio and financial leverage ratio (FLR) to decline over the
next 12-24 months
but believes that it may be 2015 before these ratios decline to
approximate 2.2x
and the mid 30 percent range respectively. If Fitch determines
that these
projections are likely to be met, which the agency anticipates
becoming evident
by year-end 2014, and WLP's other run-rate financial trends,
particularly
consolidated NAIC RBC ratios in excess of 250% on a company
action level (CAL)
basis and EBITDA-based margins approximating 9%, remain
consistent with 2012's
results, Fitch plans to revise WLP's Outlook to stable.
Downgrade Triggers: If by year-end 2014 Fitch determines that
WLP is unlikely to
reduce its run-rate debt-to-EBITDA ratio and FLR to 2.2x and the
mid 30 percent
range by year-end 2015, it will downgrade WLP's ratings one
notch and the
ratings on WLP's insurance company subsidiaries one or two
notches. Other
triggers that could lead to downgrades exclusive of the above,
are run-rate
EBITDA-to-revenue ratios less than 7%; operating
EBITDA-to-interest ratios less
than 7x; consolidated RBC ratios less than 250% of CAL; and a
material goodwill
impairment that causes Fitch to question the current value of an
acquisition.
Fitch has affirmed the following ratings:
WellPoint, Inc.
--5.000% senior notes due 12/15/2014 at 'BBB+';
--1.250% senior notes due 9/10/2015 at 'BBB+';
--5.250% senior notes due 1/15/2016 at 'BBB+';
--2.375% senior notes due 2/15/2017 at 'BBB+';
--5.875% senior notes due 6/15/2017 at 'BBB+';
--1.875% senior notes due 1/15/2018 at 'BBB+';
--2.300% senior notes due 7/15/2018 at 'BBB+';
--7.000% senior notes due 2/15/2019 at 'BBB+';
--4.350% senior notes due 8/15/2020 at 'BBB+';
--3.700% senior notes due 8/15/2021 at 'BBB+';
--3.125% senior notes due 5/15/2022 at 'BBB+';
--3.300% senior notes due 1/15/2023 at 'BBB+';
--5.950% senior notes due 12/15/2034 at 'BBB+';
--5.850% senior notes due 1/15/2036 at 'BBB+';
--6.375% senior notes due 6/15/2037 at 'BBB+';
--5.800% senior notes due 8/15/2040 at 'BBB+';
--4.625% senior notes due 5/15/2042 at 'BBB+';
--2.750% senior convertible debentures due 10/15/2042 at 'BBB+';
--4.650% senior notes due 1/15/2043 at 'BBB+';
--5.100% senior notes due 1/15/2044 at 'BBB+';
--Short-term IDR at 'F2';
--$2.5 billion commercial paper program at 'F2'.
WellPoint, Inc.
--Long-term IDR at 'A-'; Outlook Negative.
Anthem Holding Corp. (formerly known as WellPoint Health
Networks Inc.)
--Long-term IDR at 'A-'; Outlook Negative.
The following ratings have been affirmed with a Negative
Outlook:
Anthem Insurance Companies, Inc.
--Long-term IDR at 'A+';
--9.00% surplus notes due 2027 at 'A';
--Insurer financial strength (IFS) at 'AA-'.
The IFS ratings of the following issuers have been affirmed at
'AA-' with
Negative Outlooks:
Anthem Blue Cross Life & Health Insurance Company
Anthem Health Plans, Inc.
Anthem Health Plans of Kentucky, Inc.
Anthem Health Plans of Maine, Inc.
Anthem Health Plans of New Hampshire, Inc.
Anthem Health Plans of Virginia, Inc.
Blue Cross of California
Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Georgia, Inc.
Blue Cross Blue Shield Healthcare Plan of Georgia, Inc.
Community Insurance Company, Inc.
Empire HealthChoice HMO, Inc.
Empire HealthChoice Assurance, Inc.
HealthKeepers, Inc.
Healthy Alliance Life Insurance Company
HMO Missouri, Inc.
Matthew Thornton Health Plan, Inc.
Rocky Mountain Hospital & Medical Service, Inc.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Mark Rouck
Senior Director
+1-312-368-2085
Fitch Ratings, Inc.
70 West Madison Street
Chicago, IL 60602
Secondary Analyst
Bradley S. Ellis
Director
+1-312-368-2089
Committee Chairperson
Jim Auden
Managing Director
+1-312-368-3146
Media Relations: Brian Bertsch, New York, Tel: +1 212-908-0549,
Email:
brian.bertsch@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available at www.fitchratings.com.
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
--'Insurance Rating Methodology' (Aug. 19, 2013);
--'Health Insurance and Managed Care (U.S.) Sector Credit
Factors' (Jan. 29,
2013).
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
Insurance Rating Methodology
here
Health Insurance and Managed Care (U.S.) Sector Credit Factors
here
Additional Disclosure
Solicitation Status
here
