(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
CHICAGO, October 07 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed Wells
Fargo & Company's
(WFC) ratings at 'AA-/F1+'. The Rating Outlook remains Stable.
The affirmation
reflects its superior earnings profile, diversified business
model, and strong
management team.
The rating action follows a periodic review of the large
regional banking group,
which includes BB&T Corporation (BBT), Capital One Financial
Corporation (COF),
Comerica Incorporated (CMA), Fifth Third Bancorp (FITB),
Huntington Bancshares
Inc. (HBAN), Keycorp (KEY), M&T Bank Corporation (MTB), MUFG
Americas Holdings
Corporation (MUFG), PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (PNC),
Regions Financial
Corporation (RF), SunTrust Banks Inc. (STI), US Bancorp (USB),
Wells Fargo &
Company (WFC), and Zions Bancorporation (ZION).
Company-specific rating rationales for the other banks are
published separately,
and for further discussion of the large regional bank sector in
general, refer
to the special report titled 'Large Regional Bank Periodic
Review,' to be
published shortly.
KEY RATING DRIVERS - VRs, IDRs, and Senior Debt:
Wells Fargo & Company's (WFC) ratings were affirmed primarily
reflecting the
company's superior earning profile, strong franchise and
business model, and
experienced management team. The company's capital and liquidity
profiles remain
solid, and asset quality continues to improve.
WFC's financial performance over the past several years has been
very solid
despite a challenging economic and interest rate environment.
WFC continues to
post very strong net income each quarter, with return on assets
(ROAs) well in
excess of the large regional average. This is particularly
noteworthy given the
dramatic slowdown in refinancings beginning in the second half
of last year, and
WFC's prominent role in mortgage.
Fitch considers WFC's franchise and business model as a key
rating strength. WFC
boasts leading market shares in many areas, including mortgage
originations,
servicing, commercial real estate, small business lending,
automobile lending,
and private student lending. WFC's retail branch network had
either the leading
or second largest market share in 25 of the 39 states in which
it operates.
Furthermore, WFC is either first, second or third in markets
that comprise over
90% of total consolidated deposits. WFC offers a wide range of
financial
services through more than 80 different business lines. This
diversity helps
insulate the company from downturns in various product lines, as
evidenced by
the recent mortgage refinancing slowdown.
WFC's management team is viewed very favorably by Fitch. There
has been a great
deal of stability in the executive management ranks, with little
turnover. What
also sets WFC apart from its peers is the bench strength and
tenure with WFC of
the executive management team. The average tenure with WFC of
the operating
committee, which comprises the business lines heads, as well as
the company's
CEO, CRO, CFO and general counsel, is approximately 27 years.
Fitch views this
as a competitive strength as the company's strategic direction
and corporate
culture remains consistent, and less vulnerable to swings in
strategy. WFC's
stated strategic objectives are clearly articulated, and
achievable. Even during
a challenging interest rate environment, the company is able to
easily meet its
four publicly stated financial targets.
Fitch believes that WFC is appropriately capitalized,
particularly given its
solid funding and earnings profiles, to manage through continued
economic
challenges ahead. WFC's estimated common equity Tier I (CETI)
under Basel III
(Advanced Approach, fully phased-in) was 10.14% at June 30,
2014, slightly above
the company's internal target of 10%. WFC indicated that CCAR is
the primary
driver influencing targeted capital ratios.
WFC, like the industry, is vulnerable to a rapid unexpected
increase in interest
rates, particularly in its securities portfolio. Approximately
60% of the AFS
portfolio is made up mortgage-backed securities, which are
exposed to a rising
rate environment given possible extension risk. At June 30,
2014, net unrealized
gains in the mortgage-backed securities portfolio totaled $3.7
billion. If rates
were to rise 200 basis points (bps), the unrealized position
would fall to a
loss of $10.3 billion in the mortgage-backed securities
portfolio. Fitch
estimates that this would lead to an approximate 70 bps decline
in the company's
estimated CETI under Basel III. As such, and given the treatment
of MSRs under
Basel III and the finalization of any systemically important
capital buffer for
WFC, Fitch expects WFC to maintain an appropriate capital buffer
to withstand
the related volatility in capital ratios.
WFC is primarily deposit funded, with core deposits representing
75% of total
funding sources as of June 30, 2014. Fitch views WFC's deposit
franchise as
currently undervalued in this low-rate environment. As deposit
rates have fallen
from pre-crisis levels, the benefit to WFC from its low cost of
funding has
compressed. When interest rates rise, WFC will likely be able to
maintain lower
funding costs relative to peers, helping to maintain superior
profitability
metrics in a higher interest rate environment.
WFC's high credit ratings have helped it gain universal
acceptance in virtually
all global capital markets on favorable terms, and Fitch
anticipates that WFC
will continue to be able to easily issue debt to meet upcoming
debt maturities
and other requirements. The parent's liquidity profile is
considered solid, and
may be impacted given the outcome of Orderly Liquidity Authority
(OLA)-related
proposed long-term debt requirements.
WFC will likely be one of the banking institutions that is
assigned a long-term
debt requirement to facilitate resolution under OLA. Fitch notes
that if the
regulators do not pursue a risk-based approach and rather apply
a one-size fits
all approach, WFC will likely be the most disadvantaged of the
U.S.-based G-SIBs
given its greater reliance on deposit funding and, hence, lower
levels of
outstanding long-term debt. Fitch expects that WFC should be
able to meet a debt
requirement, assuming there is a sufficient phase-in period. WFC
still needs to
issue preferred stock and subordinated debt to meet Basel III
capital
requirements and expects that to count toward the long-term debt
requirement.
WFC's credit risk metrics have improved alongside the industry,
but
non-performing asset (NPA) ratios remain very elevated and are
the highest
amongst the large regional bank peer group. Much of the weak
relative
performance is due to a large balance of mortgage-related
accruing TDRs. WFC
entered the crisis with a larger relative exposure to home
mortgages and home
equity products than its peers. Despite higher NPA levels, net
charge-offs
(NCOs) are roughly in line with peer averages. Troubled debt
restructurings
(TDRs) are high and are expected to remain elevated; however,
Fitch views WFC's
strong earnings capacity as an adequate risk mitigant.
RATING SENSITIVITIES - VRs, IDRs, and Senior Debt:
Given that WFC's ratings are already at the top of the global
rated bank
universe, Fitch views limited potential for a ratings upgrade
over the near
term. Conversely, failure to maintain earnings at current levels
will pressure
WFC's ratings. The strength of the earnings stream provides for
solid capital
generation capabilities, which will help absorb unexpected
losses.
Fitch notes some expansion recently of the wholesale banking
business segment,
as WFC builds out its international presence and capital markets
offerings.
Fitch expects any expansion by WFC internationally or in
investment banking to
remain a primarily customer-focused strategy, and outside of
that, both are
expected to remain relatively small in terms of total business
mix. If WFC were
to increase its investment banking business to a size in line
with other large
trading banks, there would likely be negative rating
implications, although
Fitch views this as unlikely over the near term.
Fitch is aware that WFC has the ability to compete for loan
growth by offering
competitive pricing given its low-cost funding base and its
ability to ensure
adequate total relationship profitability with other cross-sold
services and
products. However, despite the company's historical track record
of being sound
risk managers, this bears close monitoring as it may point to an
incremental
shifting in the company's risk appetite. Fitch remains concerned
regarding the
entire industry's search for yield and stretching for risk as a
result of the
continued low-yield environment. Given WFC's strong
profitability metrics, Fitch
expects this possible impulse would be less urgent then at other
banking
institutions. Nonetheless, if a significant shift in the risk
appetite became
apparent, this would likely pressure ratings.
KEY RATING DRIVERS - SUPPORT RATING AND SUPPORT RATING FLOOR
WFC's Support Rating (SR) and Support Rating Floor (SRF) reflect
Fitch's
expectation that there remains an extremely high probability of
support from the
U.S. government if required. This expectation reflects the
U.S.'s extremely high
ability to support its banks especially given its strong
financial flexibility,
though propensity is becoming less certain. Specific to WFC,
Fitch's view of
support likelihood is based mostly on their systemic importance
in the U.S.,
significant deposit market share, and its position as a key
provider of
financial services to the U.S. economy. WFC's IDRs and senior
debt ratings do
not benefit from support because its VR is above the SRF.
However, in Fitch's view, there is a clear intention to reduce
support for
G-SIFIs in the U.S., as demonstrated by the Dodd Frank Act (DFA)
and progress
regulators have made on implementing the Orderly Liquidation
Authority (OLA).
The FDIC has proposed its single point of entry (SPOE) strategy
and further
initiatives are demonstrating the U.S. government's progress to
eliminate state
support for U.S. banks going forward, which increases the
likelihood of senior
debt losses if its banks run afoul of solvability assessments.
RATING SENSITVITIES - SUPPORT RATING AND SUPPORT RATING FLOOR
The SR and SRF are sensitive to progress made in finalizing the
SPOE strategy
and any additional regulatory initiatives that may be imposed on
the G-SIFIs,
including debt thresholds at the holding company. Fitch's
assessment of
continuing support for U.S. G-SIFIs has to some extent relied
upon the
feasibility of OLA implementation rather than its enactment into
law (when DFA
passed). Hurdles that remain include the resolution of how
cross-border
derivative acceleration/termination provisions are handled and
that there is
sufficient contingent capital at the holding company to
recapitalize without
requiring government assistance.
Fitch expects that the SPOE strategy and regulatory action to
ensure sufficient
contingent capital will be finalized in the near term, but
regardless of its
finalization Fitch believes that sufficient regulatory progress
continues to be
made over the rating in the ratings time horizon. Therefore,
Fitch expects to
revise WFC's Support Rating to '5' and SRF to 'No Floor' in the
next 12-18
months. A revision of the SRF to 'No Floor' would mean no change
to WFC's
long-term IDR and debt ratings because their viability ratings
are all above the
SRF.
KEY RATING DRIVERS - HOLDING COMPANY
WFC's IDR and VR are equalized with those of its operating
companies and banks,
reflecting its role as the bank holding company, which is
mandated in the U.S.
to act as a source of strength for its bank subsidiaries.
Ratings are also
equalized reflecting the very close correlation between holding
company and
subsidiary default probabilities.
RATING SENSITIVITIES - HOLDING COMPANY
Should WFC's holding company begin to exhibit signs of weakness,
demonstrate
trouble accessing the capital markets, or have inadequate cash
flow coverage to
meet near-term obligations, there is the potential that Fitch
could notch the
holding company IDR and VR from the ratings of the operating
companies. This is
viewed as unlikely though for WFC given the strength of the
holding company
liquidity profile.
Fitch is now considering introducing a rating differential
between the holding
company and bank in the U.S. due to structural changes in the
sector and the
evolving regulatory landscape, as described in the special
report 'U.S. Bank
HoldCos & OpCos: Evolving Risk Profiles', dated March 27, 2014.
This may result
in a possible downgrade of WFC's holding company rating, an
upgrade of operating
company ratings, or no changes to ratings if Fitch's views the
long-term debt
requirement assigned to WFC as providing an insufficient amount
of bail-in
capital at the operating company level.
KEY RATING DRIVERS - SUBSIDIARY AND AFFILIATED COMPANY
The IDRs and VRs of WFC's bank subsidiaries benefit from the
cross-guarantee
mechanism in the U.S. under FIRREA, and therefore the IDRs and
VRs of Wells
Fargo Bank N.A. and Wells Fargo Bank Northwest N.A. are
equalized across the
group.
The IDRs and VRs of WFC's other major rated operating
subsidiaries are equalized
with WFC's IDR reflecting Fitch's view that these entities are
core to WFC's
business strategy and financial profile. These entities include:
Wells Fargo
Canada Corp, Wachovia Capital Finance Corporation (Canada), and
Wells Fargo
Securities International Limited, whose IDRs would be sensitive
to the same
factors that might drive a change in WFC's IDR.
RATING SENSITIVITIES - SUBSIDIARY AND AFFILIATED COMPANY
As the IDRs and VRs of the subsidiaries are equalized with those
of WFC to
reflect support from their ultimate parent, they are sensitive
to changes in the
parent's propensity to provide support, which Fitch currently
does not expect,
or from changes in WFC's IDRs.
To the extent that one of WFC's subsidiary or affiliated
companies is not
considered to be a core business, Fitch could also notch the
subsidiary's rating
from WFC's IDR.
KEY RATING DRIVERS - SUBORDINATED DEBT AND OTHER HYBRID
SECURITIES
Subordinated debt and other hybrid capital issued by WFC and by
various issuing
vehicles are all notched down from WFC or its bank subsidiaries'
VRs in
accordance with Fitch's assessment of each instrument's
respective
non-performance and relative loss severity risk profiles.
RATING SENSITIVITIES - SUBORDINATED DEBT AND OTHER HYBRID
SECURITIES
The ratings of subordinated debt and other hybrid capital issued
by WFC and its
subsidiaries are primarily sensitive to any change in WFC's VR.
KEY RATING DRIVERS - LONG- AND SHORT-TERM DEPOSIT RATINGS
WFC's uninsured deposit ratings are rated one notch higher than
the company's
IDR and senior unsecured debt because U.S. uninsured deposits
benefit from
depositor preference. U.S. depositor preference gives deposit
liabilities
superior recovery prospects in the event of default. However,
WFC's uninsured
deposits outside of the U.S. do not benefit from rating uplift
because they do
not typically benefit from the U.S. depositor preference unless
the deposit is
expressly payable at an office of the bank in the United States.
Since Fitch
cannot determine which foreign branch deposits may be dually
payable, they do
not get the rating uplift.
KEY RATING SENSITIVITIES - LONG- AND SHORT-TERM DEPOSIT RATINGS
The ratings of long- and short-term deposits issued by WFC and
its subsidiaries
are primarily sensitive to any change in WFC's long- and
short-term IDRs.
Fitch has affirmed the following ratings:
Wells Fargo & Co.
--Long-term IDR at 'AA-'; Outlook Stable;
--Senior debt at 'AA-';
--Subordinated debt at 'A+';
--Preferred stock at 'BBB';
--Short-term IDR at 'F1+';
--Commercial paper at 'F1+';
--Short-term debt at 'F1+';
--Market-linked securities at 'AA- EMR';
--Viability at 'aa-';
--Support at '1';
--Support floor at 'A'.
Wells Fargo Bank, NA
--Long-term IDR at 'AA-'; Outlook Stable
--Long-term deposits at 'AA';
--Market-linked securities at 'AA EMR';
--Senior debt at 'AA-';
--Subordinated debt at 'A+';
--Short-term IDR at 'F1+';
--Short-term deposits at 'F1+';
--Short-term debt at 'F1+';
--Viability at 'aa-';
--Support at '1';
--Support Floor at 'A'.
Wells Fargo Bank Northwest, NA
--Long-term IDR at 'AA-'; Outlook Stable;
--Long-term deposits at 'AA';
--Senior debt at 'AA-';
--Short-term IDR at 'F1+';
--Short-term deposits at 'F1+';
--Viability at 'aa-';
--Support at '1';
--Support Floor at 'A'.
Wachovia Bank, N.A.
--Long-term deposits at 'AA';
--Senior debt at 'AA-';
--Short-term deposits at 'F1+';
--Subordinated debt at 'A+'.
Wachovia Mortgage, FSB
Wachovia Bank, FSB (Texas)
--Short-term deposits at 'F1+'.
Wells Fargo Canada Corp.
--Long-term IDR at 'AA-'; Outlook Stable
--Short-term IDR at 'F1+';
--Senior debt at 'AA-';
--Short-term debt at 'F1+'.
Greater Bay Bancorp, Inc.
--Senior debt at 'AA-'.
Greater Bay Bank, N.A.
--Long-term deposits at 'AA'.
Wachovia Corporation
--Commercial paper at 'F1+';
--Senior debt at 'AA-';
--Subordinated debt at 'A+';
--Preferred stock at 'BBB'.
Wachovia Capital Finance Corporation (Canada)
--Short-term IDR at 'F1+'.
Wells Fargo Bank International
--Support at '1';
--Long-term deposits at 'AA-';
--Short-term deposits at 'F1+'.
Wells Fargo Securities International Limited
--Long-term IDR at 'AA-'; Outlook Stable;
--Short-term IDR at 'F1+'.
SouthTrust Bank
--Senior debt at 'AA-';
--Subordinated debt at 'A+'.
First Union National - Florida
WFC Holdings, Inc.
--Subordinated debt at 'A+'.
Wells Fargo Capital II, X
Wachovia Capital Trust II
Central Fidelity Capital Trust I
Corestates Capital II, III
First Union Capital II
--Preferred at 'BBB+'.
Wachovia Capital Trust III
--Preferred at 'BBB.'
