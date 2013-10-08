(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
CHICAGO, October 08 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has completed a peer
review of the
following 14 rated large regional banks : BB&T Corporation
(BBT), Capital One
Finance Corporation (COF), Comerica Incorporated (CMA), Fifth
Third Bancorp
(FITB), Huntington Bancshares Inc. (HBAN), Keycorp (KEY), M&T
Bank Corporation
(MTB), PNC Financial Services Group (PNC), Regions Financial
Corporation (RF),
SunTrust Banks Inc. (STI), US Bancorp (USB), UnionBanCal
Corporation (UBC),
Wells Fargo & Company (WFC), and Zions Bancorporation (ZION).
Refer to the
release titled 'Fitch Takes Rating Actions on Its Large Regional
Bank Group
Following Peer Review' for a discussion of rating actions taken
on the other
large regionals banks.
RATING ACTION AND RATIONALE
Wells Fargo & Company's (WFC) ratings were affirmed reflecting
the company's
superior earning profile, strong franchise, solid capital and
liquidity
profiles, and improving asset quality. WFC's financial
performance over the past
several years has been very solid despite a challenging economic
and interest
rate environment. WFC continues to post very strong net income
each quarter,
with return on assets (ROAs) well in excess of the large
regional average. WFC
boasts leading market shares in many areas, including mortgage
originations,
servicing, commercial real estate, small business lending,
deposits, automobile
lending, and private student lending.
WFC's credit risk metrics have improved along with those in the
industry,
nonetheless nonperforming assets (NPA) ratios remain elevated
and above regional
bank peer averages. Much of the weaker relative performance is
due to a large
balance of mortgage-related accruing troubled debt
restructurings (TDRs) and
below-average credit quality on residential mortgage and home
equity. TDRs are
high and are expected to remain elevated; however, Fitch views
WFC's strong
earnings capacity as an adequate risk mitigant.
Fitch believes that WFC is appropriately capitalized,
particularly given its
solid funding and earnings profiles, to manage through continued
economic
challenges ahead. As a result of the revised treatment of MSRs
and the
inclusion of other comprehensive income (OCI) under Basel III,
Fitch expects WFC
to maintain an appropriate capital buffer to withstand the
related volatility in
capital ratios.
WFC is primarily deposit funded, with core deposits representing
78% of total
funding sources as of June 30, 2013. The parent's liquidity
profile is
considered solid, though could be impacted given the outcome of
Orderly
Liquidity Authority (OLA)-related proposed long-term debt
requirements.
RATING DRIVERS AND SENSITIVITIES - VRs and IDRs:
Given that WFC's ratings are already at the top of the global
rated bank
universe, Fitch views limited potential for a ratings upgrade.
Conversely,
failure to maintain earnings at current levels will pressure
WFC's ratings. The
strength of the earnings stream provides for solid capital
generation
capabilities, which will help absorb unexpected losses.
Similar to most large banks in the industry, WFC's balance sheet
is positioned
for rising rates. However, the company is somewhat unique in its
relatively
large mortgage operations, which somewhat mute the asset
sensitive balance
sheet. WFC could be vulnerable if there is a rapid increase in
interest rates,
as mortgage activity could conceivably slow down faster than
assets reprice.
However, this potential earnings sensitivity is more pronounced
during periods
of high refinance activity.
Fitch notes some expansion recently of the wholesale banking
business segment,
as WFC builds out its international presence and capital markets
offerings.
Fitch expects any expansion by WFC internationally or in
investment banking to
remain a primarily customer-focused strategy, and outside of
that, both are
expected to remain relatively small in terms of total business
mix. If WFC were
to increase its investment banking business to a size in line
with other large
trading banks, there would likely be negative rating
implications, although
Fitch views this as unlikely over the near term.
Fitch also notes that WFC's ratings and Stable Outlook
incorporate a view that
WFC will be subject to heightened regulatory scrutiny given its
size, though
that it will be able to comply without materially impacting its
earnings or
balance sheet.
RATING DRIVERS AND SENSITIVITIES - Support Ratings and Support
Floor Ratings:
WFC's Support Rating (SR) of '1' and Support Floor Rating (SRF)
of 'A' reflect
its systemic importance to the U.S. The SR and SRF are sensitive
to a change in
Fitch's assumptions about the ongoing availability of
extraordinary sovereign
support. On Sept. 11, 2013, Fitch outlined its approach to
incorporating support
in its bank ratings in light of evolving support dynamics for
banks worldwide.
Refer to the reports titled 'Bank Support: Likely Rating Paths'
and 'The
Evolving Dynamics of Support for Banks' for additional details.
That said, WFC's
IDR of 'AA-' does not currently incorporate any government
support, and reflects
it standalone strength only. As such, any change to WFC's SR or
SRF will have no
impact to the company's IDR, absent a downgrade in the company's
standalone
profile.
RATING DRIVERS AND SENSITIVITIES - Subordinated Debt and Other
Hybrid
Securities:
Subordinated debt and hybrid capital instruments issued by the
banks are notched
down from the issuers' Viability Ratings (VRs) in accordance
with Fitch's
assessment of each instrument's respective non-performance and
relative loss
severity risk profiles, which vary considerably. The ratings of
subordinated
debt and hybrid securities are sensitive to any change in the
banks' VRs or to
changes in the banks' propensity to make coupon payments that
are permitted but
not compulsory under the instruments' documentation.
RATING DRIVERS AND SENSITIVITIES - Holding Company:
All of the entities reviewed in the Large Regional Bank Group
have a bank
holding company (BHCs) structure with the bank as the main
subsidiary. All
subsidiaries are considered core to parent holding company
supporting equalized
ratings between bank subsidiaries and bank holding companies.
IDRs and VRs are
equalized with those of its operating companies and banks
reflecting its role as
the bank holding company. Double leverage is right at or below
120% for all the
parent companies reviewed in this peer group.
RATING DRIVERS AND SENSITIVITIES - Subsidiary and Affiliated
Company Rating:
WFC's subsidiaries factor in a high probability of support from
parent
institutions to its subsidiaries. This reflects the fact that
performing parent
banks have very rarely allowed subsidiaries to default. It also
considers the
high level of integration, brand, management, financial and
reputational
incentives to avoid subsidiary defaults.
Fitch has affirmed the following ratings:
Wells Fargo & Co.
--Long-term IDR at 'AA-'; Outlook Stable
--Senior debt at 'AA-';
--Subordinated debt at 'A+';
--Preferred stock at 'BBB';
--Short-term IDR at 'F1+';
--Commercial paper at 'F1+';
--Short-term debt at 'F1+';
--Market-linked securities at 'AA- EMR';
--Viability at 'aa-';
--Support at '1';
--Support floor at 'A'.
Wells Fargo Bank, NA
--Long-term IDR at 'AA-'; Outlook Stable
--Long-term deposits at 'AA';
--Market-linked securities at 'AA EMR';
--Senior debt at 'AA-';
--Subordinated debt at 'A+';
--Short-term IDR at 'F1+';
--Short-term deposits at 'F1+';
--Short-term debt at 'F1+';
--Viability at 'aa-'.
--Support at '1';
--Support Floor at 'A'.
Wells Fargo Bank Northwest, NA
--Long-term IDR at 'AA-'; Outlook Stable
--Long-term deposits at 'AA';
--Senior debt at 'AA-';
--Short-term IDR at 'F1+';
--Short-term deposits at 'F1+';
--Viability at 'aa-';
--Support at '1';
--Support Floor at 'A'.
Wachovia Bank, N.A.
--Long-term deposits at 'AA';
--Market-linked securities, certificates of deposits 'AA EMR';
--Senior debt at 'AA-';
--Short-term deposits at 'F1+';
--Subordinated debt at 'A+'.
Wachovia Mortgage, FSB
--Short-term deposits at 'F1+';
--Long-term deposits at 'AA'.
Wachovia Bank, FSB (Texas)
--Short-term deposits at 'F1+'.
Wells Fargo Canada Corp.
--Long-term IDR at 'AA-'; Outlook Stable
--Short-term IDR at 'F1+';
--Senior debt at 'AA-';
--Short-term debt at 'F1+'.
Greater Bay Bancorp, Inc.
--Senior debt at 'AA-'.
Greater Bay Bank, N.A.
--Long-term deposits at 'AA'.
Wachovia Corporation
--Commercial paper at 'F1+';
--Senior debt at 'AA-';
--Subordinated debt at 'A+';
--Preferred stock at 'BBB'.
Wachovia Capital Finance Corporation (Canada)
--Short-term IDR at 'F1+'.
Wells Fargo Bank International
--Support at '1';
--Long-term deposits at 'AA-';
--Short-term deposits at 'F1+'.
SouthTrust Bank
--Senior debt at 'AA-';
--Subordinated debt at 'A+'.
First Union National - Florida
SouthTrust Corporation
WFC Holdings, Inc.
--Subordinated debt at 'A+'.
Wells Fargo Capital II, X,
Wachovia Capital Trust II
Central Fidelity Capital Trust I
Corestates Capital II, III
First Union Capital II
--Preferred at 'BBB+'.
Wachovia Capital Trust III
--Preferred at 'BBB.'
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Julie Solar
Senior Director
+1-312-368-5472
Fitch Ratings, Inc.
70 West Madison Street
Chicago, IL 60602
Secondary Analyst
Christopher Wolfe
Managing Director
+1-212-908-0771
Committee Chairperson
Joo-Yung Lee
Managing Director
+1-212-908-0560
Media Relations: Brian Bertsch, New York, Tel: +1 212-908-0549,
Email:
brian.bertsch@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available at www.fitchratings.com
In addition to the source(s) of information identified in
Fitch's Master
Criteria, these actions were additionally informed by
information provided by
the companies.
