(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
NEW YORK, August 27 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed the 'A'
rating assigned
to the following auction market preferred shares (AMPS) that
remain outstanding
by Western Asset Premier Bond Fund (NYSE: WEA), a closed-end
fund managed by
Western Asset Management Company:
--$200,000 of AMPS, series M, consisting of eight shares, with a
liquidation
preference of $25,000 per share, to be redeemed September 26,
2014;
--$225,000 of AMPS, series W, consisting of nine shares, with a
liquidation
preference of $25,000 per share, to be redeemed Sept. 30, 2014.
On July 3, 2014, the fund completed a tender offer, where it
redeemed 2,863
shares, or approximately 99% of total AMPS at a price equal to
97% of the
liquidation preference of $25,000 per share using proceeds drawn
from a credit
facility. On Aug. 22, 2014, WEA filed an N-23C-2 form with the
SEC to announce
its intention to redeem the remaining 17 shares affirmed today,
with series M to
be redeemed on Sept. 26, 2014 and series W to be redeemed on
Sept. 30, 2014,
both at par. Upon successful redemption, Fitch will mark the
shares as Paid in
Full.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The main drivers for the rating actions are:
--The asset coverage available to the AMPS;
--The structural protections afforded by mandatory collateral
maintenance and
deleveraging provisions in the event of asset coverage declines;
--The legal and regulatory parameters that govern the fund's
operations;
--The capabilities of Western Asset Management Company as
investment adviser.
FUND INVESTMENT STRATEGY
The fund is a diversified, closed-end management investment
company regulated by
the Investment Company Act of 1940. The fund commenced
investment operations on
March 28, 2002. The fund's investment objective is to provide
current income and
capital appreciation by investing primarily in a diversified
portfolio of
investment grade bonds.
Under normal market conditions, the fund expects to invest
substantially all
(but in any event at least 80%) of its total managed assets in
bonds and at
least 65% of its total managed assets in bonds that at the time
of investment
are of investment grade quality. The fund may invest up to 35%
of its total
managed assets in bonds of below investment grade quality. The
fund targets an
average credit quality rating of 'BBB' and an average effective
duration between
3.5 and seven years. The fund may invest in securities or
instruments other than
bonds (including preferred stock) and may invest up to 10% of
its total managed
assets in instruments denominated in currencies other than the
U.S. dollar.
STRUCTURAL PROTECTIONS
Per the fund's operating documents, the sufficiency of asset
coverage available
to AMPS is measured on the basis of the 1940 Act Asset Coverage
Test and the
Basic Maintenance Amount Coverage Tests. As of July 31, 2014,
the fund's 1940
Act Asset Coverage Test, which measures the market value of
assets relative to
AMPS, was in excess of 300%; the fund's governing documents
require a minimum
1940 Act Asset Coverage Test of 200%. As of the same date, the
fund's Basic
Maintenance Amount Coverage Tests, which measure the discounted
market value of
assets relative to AMPS, were in excess of 100%, which are also
minimum asset
coverage ratios required by the fund's governing documents.
Should asset coverage tests decline below their minimum
threshold amounts and
not be cured within the pre-specified timeframe, the governing
documents require
the fund to deleverage or otherwise cure the violation through
portfolio
adjustment in a sufficient amount to restore compliance with the
applicable
asset coverage test(s).
THE ADVISOR
Western Asset Management Company acts as the adviser to the fund
and is
responsible for the fund's overall investment strategy and its
implementation.
Western Asset is a wholly owned subsidiary of Legg Mason Inc. As
of June 30,
2014, Western Asset Management Company had approximately $469
billion of assets
under management.
RATINGS SENSITIVITY
Should the portfolio materially migrate toward more risky
assets, become more
concentrated, leveraged, or undertake material exposures with
derivative
instruments, these could negatively impact Fitch's current
rating on the AMPS.
A material adverse deviation from Fitch guidelines for any key
rating driver
could cause the rating to be lowered by Fitch.
For additional information about Fitch rating guidelines
applicable to debt and
preferred stock issued by U.S. closed-end funds, please review
the criteria
referenced below, which can be found on Fitch's website.
To receive complimentary closed-end fund research, opt-in at the
following link:
here
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Yuriy Layvand, CFA
Director
+1-212-908-9191
Fitch Ratings, Inc.
33 Whitehall St.
New York, NY 10004
Secondary Analyst
Gwen Fink-Stone
Associate Director
+1-212-908-9128
Committee Chairman
Ralph Aurora
Senior Director
+1-212-908-0528
Media Relations: Brian Bertsch, New York, Tel: +1 212-908-0549,
Email:
brian.bertsch@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'.
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
--'Rating Closed-End Fund Debt and Preferred Stock' (Aug. 14,
2013).
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
Rating Closed-End Fund Debt and Preferred Stock
here
Additional Disclosure
Solicitation Status
here
ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN ADDITION,
RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS,
CRITERIA AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S
CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE
FROM THE 'CODE OF
CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER
PERMISSIBLE
SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES.
DETAILS OF THIS
SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN
EU-REGISTERED
ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER
ON THE FITCH
WEBSITE.