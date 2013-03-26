(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
NEW YORK, March 26 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed the Issuer
Default Rating
(IDR) of Western & Southern Financial Group (W&SFG) at 'AA-' and
the Insurer
Financial Strength (IFS) ratings for W&SFG's wholly owned life
insurance
subsidiaries at 'AA' (see detailed ratings list below). The
Rating Outlook is
Stable.
Key Rating Drivers:
Today's rating actions reflect Fitch's view that W&SFG's
full-year 2012 results
are in line with expectations for the current ratings.
Risk-adjusted
capitalization remains extremely strong, leverage is low and
interest coverage
is strong.
Fitch views the statutory capitalization of W&SFG's insurance
subsidiaries as
extremely strong. Fitch estimates that the combined risk-based
capital (RBC) of
Western & Southern Life Ins. Co. (WSLIC) and Lafayette Life Ins.
Co. (Lafayette)
was 493% as of Dec. 31, 2012, up from 473% in 2011. Fitch
expects RBC to remain
above 450% over the medium term. Consolidated operating leverage
is below 6x,
among the lowest in the Fitch universe.
W&SFG's financial leverage of 8% at the end of 2012 is very low
and in line with
rating expectations. Relatively low leverage continues to be
Fitch's primary
rationale for the narrow notching between the holding company
IDR and the
insurance company IFS rating. Outstanding debt is concentrated
at the holding
company and consists of two issues with maturities in excess of
20 years. The
group's total financing and commitments ratio (TFC) remains in
the 0.4x range.
Fitch views W&SFG's debt service capabilities and overall
liquidity as very
strong. GAAP coverage of interest expense is strong at 12x as of
Dec. 31, 2012.
Based on statutory dividend capacity in the $389 million range,
statutory
interest coverage is estimated to be 13x, which is very strong.
Fitch's primary concern continues to be the group's exposure to
interest rate
risk given the predominance of fixed annuities in its liability
structure.
Interest margins on fixed annuities, which are the primary
driver of the group's
earnings, were flat in 2012 compared to 2011. About 40% of the
inforce block is
currently crediting at the minimum guaranteed rate, giving the
company
flexibility to reduce rates in aggregate.
Approximately 30%of the company's fixed deferred annuity
portfolio is out of the
surrender charge period and subject to disintermediation risk if
interest rates
spike up. Fitch believes the group is monitoring and managing
this risk closely,
and has more than enough liquidity available to meet potential
outflows.
Fitch views W&SFG's overall exposure to equity market volatility
as manageable
in the context of its very strong balance sheet fundamentals.
The group has
above-average exposure to unaffiliated common stock in its
investment portfolio
but only modest exposure to equity market volatility through
variable annuity
living and death benefit guarantees.
Rating Sensitivities:
Absent the expansion of W&SFG's market position and size/scale,
key rating
triggers that could result in an upgrade include:
--A reduction in the company's concentration in spread-based
fixed annuity
products, which currently account for about 70% of policyholder
liabilities;
--Risky asset ratio below 100%;
--Operating leverage ratio maintained below 8x.
Key rating triggers that could result in a downgrade include:
--RBC falls significantly below 400% on a sustained basis;
--Financial leverage is maintained above 15%;
--GAAP EBIT coverage falls below 7x;
--TFC ratio increases to above 0.8x.
Fitch affirms the following ratings with a Stable Outlook:
Western & Southern Financial Group:
--IDR at 'AA-';
--5.75% senior notes due 2033 at 'A+';
--5.75% senior notes due 2034 at 'A+'.
Western and Southern Life Insurance Company;
Western-Southern Life Assurance Company;
Columbus Life Insurance Company;
Integrity Life Insurance Company;
National Integrity Life Insurance Company;
Lafayette Life Insurance Company.
--IFS at 'AA'.
Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'.
The ratings above
were solicited by, or on behalf of, the issuer, and therefore,
Fitch has been
compensated for the provision of the ratings.
