NEW YORK, November 08 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed the
Issuer Default
Rating (IDR) and all senior unsecured ratings for The Western
Union Company
(Western Union) at 'BBB+'. The Rating Outlook has been revised
to Stable from
Negative.
The ratings affirmation and Outlook reflect the following
considerations:
--Western Union's operating trends in the consumer to consumer
(C2C) segment
have stabilized after significant price cuts taken by the
company in early 2013.
In the September quarter, transaction growth was near 9%
although C2C revenue
declined 2% due to the price actions taken earlier in the year.
--The company continues to generate solid free cash flow, $545
million in the
LTM period, with a solid cash balance over $1.7 billion ($1.5
billion when
adjusted for debt recently issued to partially refinance a
February 2014
maturity).
--Western Union raised its quarterly dividend at the end of 2012
and expects to
repurchase approximately $400 million in stock during 2013.
However, management
recently stated publicly that it does not expect to have any
significant
repurchase activity in 2014 in order to preserve the company's
credit ratings.
--The company expects a significant increase in compliance costs
in 2014 to
negatively impact EBITDA margins and act as a partial headwind
to revenue growth
in 2014. Fitch expects EBITDA margins to settle at or above 25%
and for revenue
growth to be in the mid-single digits in 2014. If expectations
for normalized
EBITDA margins were to drop materially below 25%, due to either
further
increases in the company's expense structure or additional
pricing pressures,
that view would not be consistent with the current rating
rationale.
--Fitch expects that a continued rise in person to person
electronic payment
technologies, which primarily serve intra-country transfers,
will act as a
headwind to Western Union's revenue growth for the next several
years.
Intra-country transfers are less than 10% of Western Union's
remittance business
so the potential impact is limited. While Western Union does
offer similar
technology to these emerging products, many competitors have
offered this
service free as an adjunct to other service offerings. Fitch
does not expect
this competitive dynamic to impact cross-border remittances
which are subject to
much greater regulations.
--Fitch expects leverage to range at or below 2.5x going
forward. Current
leverage is 2.58x after adjusting for the partial 2014 note
refinancing.
Fitch believes that Western Union's core business model remains
intact as does
its superior competitive position. Fitch believes that
cash-based remittance,
particularly on the receive side, will continue to represent the
vast majority
of the overall market which limits the potential competition
from cash-less
based remittance alternatives. As a result, Western Union's
strength in breadth
and scale of agent locations will likely remain fundamental to
the business.
Further, the company's scale advantage over other competitors
enables it to
compete at almost any price. For years there has been a debate
of Western
Union's strategy of maintaining its premium pricing and high
margins versus
gaining greater market share with lower prices. While management
insists it will
seek to maintain a premium priced product, the company has been
forced to be
more competitive on price. However, Fitch believes that the
company will remain
the dominant international remittance provider with strong
margins and free cash
flow as well as a high return on invested capital. This supports
the high
investment grade nature of the credit but also leads to
significant event risk
from investors looking to leverage the balance sheet.
The prior Negative Outlook reflected in part Fitch's concern
that there was a
significant increase in event risk following the third quarter
2012 earnings
announcement as the stock price declined nearly 30%. Fitch
estimated at the time
that Western Union was trading at a forward enterprise value to
EBITDA multiple
of approximately 6x. Fitch believed that this could lead to a
potential third
party leveraging event, either in the form of an LBO or an
activist investor
forcing a leveraged recapitalization of the company. While this
risk still
remains, Fitch believes it is lessened by the increase in the
stock price and
implied valuation over the past year. Of note, Fitch believes
that all
outstanding debt but the 5.93% senior unsecured notes due
October 2016, the
5.253% senior unsecured notes due April 2020, and the 6.2%
senior unsecured
notes due November 2036 contain explicit change of control
provisions.
RATINGS DRIVERS
Western Union's ratings and Outlook are supported by the
following factors:
--Extensive domestic and growing international agent network
with a strong
worldwide brand;
--Revenue stability from strong global diversification and
consumer exposure;
and
--An asset-light business model with a largely variable cost
structure due to
the company's network of agents which generally own and operate
the retail
locations.
Credit concerns include:
--New payment technologies could challenge traditional
remittance services,
particularly if certain economies broadly adopt cashless
payments, but this
trend will likely take years to materially impact Western Union,
if at all;
--The compliance risks associated with regulations governing
Western Union's
business in numerous jurisdictions worldwide. The company
received a subpoena by
the U.S. Attorney's Office in California in March 2012, related
to an
investigation against a former Western Union agent. The company
was also
notified that it is the subject of an investigation into
structuring and money
laundering. It is not possible to estimate the potential
liability, if any, to
the company from this action;
--Significant foreign currency exposure given broad
international
diversification although natural hedges in the cost structure of
the business
essentially protect profitability as a percentage of revenue;
--Event risk dominated by shareholder friendly actions as the
ratings
incorporate Fitch's expectation that Western Union will use the
majority of its
excess free cash flow for stock buybacks and acquisitions;
--Longer-term, Western Union is likely to face increased
competition from
regional and multi-national banks entering the remittance
market. However,
Western Union's relatively unique customer base represents a
potential asset to
financial institutions looking to offer traditional services to
migrant workers
which the company may be able to monetize in the future;
--The risk of adverse political environments or legislation
impacting migration
flows although this risk is mitigated by Western Union's broad
geographic
diversification.
Liquidity as of Sept. 30, 2013 was solid with cash of $1.7
billion and a fully
available $1.65 billion senior unsecured revolving credit
facility, expiring
January 2017, which fully supports Western Union's $1.5 billion
4(2) commercial
paper program. In addition, free cash flow was approximately
$545 million over
the latest 12 month period.
Total debt as of Sept. 30, 2013 was $4 billion consisting
principally of $500
million in 6.5% senior unsecured notes due February 2014; $250
million floating
rate senior unsecured notes due August 2015; $250 million in
2.375% senior
unsecured notes due December 2015; $1 billion in 5.93% senior
unsecured notes
due October 2016; $500 million in 2.875% senior unsecured notes
due December
2017; $400 million in 3.65% senior unsecured notes due August
2018, $325 million
in 5.253% senior unsecured notes due April 2020; $500 million in
6.2% senior
unsecured notes due November 2036; and $250 million in 6.2%
senior unsecured
notes due June 2040. The $250 million in floating rate notes due
2015 were
issued to refinance in part the notes maturing in 2014.
Fitch has affirmed Western Union's ratings as follows:
--IDR at 'BBB+';
--Senior unsecured at 'BBB+';
--Senior unsecured credit facility at 'BBB+';
--Short-term IDR at 'F2';
--Commercial paper (CP) program at 'F2'.
The Rating Outlook is Stable.
RATINGS SENSITIVITIES
Future developments that may, individually or collectively, lead
to negative
rating action include:
--The potential for Western Union to increase leverage to fund
future
acquisitions or shareholder friendly actions;
--A further decline in EBITDA profit margins due to additional
pricing pressures
which would suggest a more significant and prolonged competitive
challenge than
what is currently factored into the ratings.
Future developments that may, individually or collectively, lead
to positive
rating action include:
--A sustained rebound in EBITDA margins coupled with high single
digit revenue
growth over several years.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Jason Paraschac, CFA
Senior Director
+1-212-908-0746
Fitch Ratings, Inc.
One State Street Plaza
New York, NY 10004
Secondary Analyst
Kenny O'Trakoun
Analyst
+1-212-908-0637
Committee Chairperson
Jamie Rizzo, CFA
Managing Director
+1-212-908-0548
Media Relations: Brian Bertsch, New York, Tel: +1 212-908-0549,
Email:
brian.bertsch@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'.
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
--'Corporate Rating Methodology', dated Aug. 5, 2013.
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
Corporate Rating Methodology: Including Short-Term Ratings and
Parent and
Subsidiary Linkage
here
Additional Disclosure
Solicitation Status
here
