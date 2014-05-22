(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
SYDNEY, May 22 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed Westpac New
Zealand Limited's
(WNZL, AA-/Stable/F1+) NZD2.2bn of outstanding mortgage covered
bonds at 'AAA'.
The outlook is Stable. The covered bonds are issued through
Westpac Securities
NZ Limited (WSNZL), a guaranteed issuing vehicle used for
international funding
by WNZL.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The rating is based on: WNZL's Long-Term Issuer Default Rating
(IDR) of 'AA-';
the unchanged Discontinuity Cap (D-Cap) of 2; and the asset
percentage (AP) used
in the asset coverage test (ACT) of 83.7%. The Outlook on the
covered bonds'
ratings is Stable, which reflects the Stable Outlook on WNZL's
IDR.
Fitch's 'AAA' breakeven AP has increased to 86.5% from 86%,
driven by lower
refinancing spread assumptions for New Zealand which were
updated September
2013. In its analysis, Fitch takes into account the AP of 83.7%
used in WNZL's
ACT, due to excess overcollateralization being funded via the
demand loan which
ranks senior in repayment to covered bondholders.
The cover pool credit quality has remained relatively stable
over the past 12
months. Fitch calculated 'AAA' credit loss is 4%, driven by the
application of a
minimum credit loss at 'AAA'. As of 30 April 2014, the cover
pool consisted of
36,098 loans secured by first-ranking mortgages of New Zealand
residential
properties with a total outstanding balance of NZD4.403bn plus
NZD97m of cash.
The unchanged D-Cap of 2 reflects Fitch's weak link assessment
of liquidity gap
and systemic risk. This is driven by the agency's view of the
liquidity gap
mitigates, in the form of a three-month interest reserve fund
and the
pre-maturity test for the issued hard bullet bonds.
The 83.7% AP Fitch relies on, supports a 'AA+' rating on the
covered bonds on a
probability of default basis and is sufficient to achieve
recoveries in excess
of 51% should the covered bonds default, supporting a one-notch
uplift to 'AAA'.
RATING SENSITVITIES
The 'AAA' rating would be vulnerable to a downgrade if any of
the following
occur: (i) WNZL's IDR is downgraded by two notches to 'A'; or
(ii) the D-Cap
falls by two categories to 0 (full discontinuity); or (iii) the
asset percentage
(AP) that Fitch takes into account in its analysis increases
above Fitch's 'AAA'
breakeven AP of 86.5%.
The Fitch 'AAA' breakeven AP for the covered bond rating will be
affected, among
others, by the profile of the cover assets relative to
outstanding covered
bonds, which can change over time, even in the absence of new
issuance.
Therefore the 'AAA' breakeven AP to maintain the covered bond
rating cannot be
assumed to remain stable over time.
More details on the portfolio and Fitch's analysis will be
available soon in a
full rating report, at www.fitchratings.com.
Primary Analyst
Claire Heaton
Director
+61 2 8256 0361
Fitch Australia Pty Ltd.
Level 15, 77 King Street, Sydney NSW 2000
Secondary Analyst
James Leung
Director
+61 2 8256 0322
Committee Chairperson
Natasha Vojvodic
Senior Director
+61 2 8256 0350
The source of information used to assess these ratings was
Westpac New Zealand
Limited. The issuer has informed Fitch that not all relevant
underlying
information used in the analysis of the rated bonds is public.
Media Relations: Leni Vu, Sydney, Tel: +61 2 8256 0325, Email:
Leni.Vu@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available at www.fitchratings.com
Applicable criteria, 'Covered Bonds Rating Criteria', dated 10
March 2014;
'Counterparty Criteria for Structured Finance and Covered Bonds
', dated 13 May
2014; 'Counterparty Criteria for Structured Finance and Covered
Bonds:
Derivative Addendum', dated 13 May 2014; 'APAC Residential
Mortgage Criteria',
dated 1 August 2013; 'APAC Residential Mortgage Criteria
Addendum - New
Zealand', dated 1 August 2013; 'Covered Bonds Rating Criteria -
Mortgage
Liquidity & Refinance Stress Addendum' dated 4 February 2014,
are available at
www.fitchratings.com.
