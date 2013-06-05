(Repeat for additional subscribers)

June 5

Fitch Ratings has affirmed Westpac New Zealand Limited's (WNZL, AA-/Stable/F1) outstanding NZD2.2bn of mortgage covered bonds at 'AAA' with a Stable Outlook, following Fitch's periodic review of the programme.

KEY RATING DRIVERS

The rating is based on WNZL's Long-Term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) of 'AA-', the unchanged Discontinuity Cap (D-Cap) of 2 and the contractual asset percentage (AP) of 81.0% used in the asset coverage test (ACT) that Fitch takes into account in its analysis. This compares with the breakeven AP of the programme of 86% which supports a 'AA' rating on a probability of default (PD) basis and allows for a two-notch recovery uplift for the covered bonds in a 'AAA' scenario.

As over-collateralisation above the contractual AP amount is secured by a demand loan back to the issuer that ranks senior in repayment to covered bondholders, the agency takes only the contractual AP into account in its analysis.

The D-Cap of 2 is driven by the high risk assessment of liquidity gap and systemic risk. Whereas systemic alternative management and privileged derivatives have been assessed as moderate risk, cover pool-specific alternative management has been assessed as low risk and asset segregation has been assessed as very low risk, which all remain unchanged.

The high risk assessment for the liquidity gap and systemic risk component reflects the agency's view of the liquidity gap mitigants in the form of a three-month interest reserve fund and the pre-maturity test for the issued hard bullet bonds, that allows for a mandatory six-month asset sale period prior to a scheduled hard bullet covered bond maturity. In comparison, Fitch has assessed the time required to sell cover pool assets in New Zealand to be at least 12 months in a stressed market.

The moderate risk assessment for the privileged derivatives is due to the internal asset swap that is in place on the cover pool, which is considered highly material for the programme. The systemic alternative management assessment reflects the significant role to be performed post issuer default by the trustee, who would need to contract other parties to perform important functions.

All interest rate mismatches are hedged. The cover assets yield both floating and fixed rates, and a swap is in place with WNZL to transform the interest collections from the cover assets into one-month Bank-Bill Mid Market Settlement Rate (BKBM) plus a spread. The bonds yield both fixed and floating rates denominated in CHF and EUR, which are hedged with Westpac Banking Corporation (AA-/Stable/F1+). Maturity mismatches are significant, with the weighted-average life of the assets at 13.2 years and that of the liabilities at 2.9 years. As of end-April 2013, the cover pool consisted of 23,580 loans secured by first-ranking mortgages of New Zealand residential properties with a total outstanding balance of NZD2.72bn plus NZD1.03bn of cash. The portfolio is wholly made up of full documentation loans which have a weighted average current loan-to-value ratio of 53.2%, and a weighted average seasoning of 48 months. Floating rate loans comprise 32% and fixed rate loans 68% of the cover pool by balance. The mortgage portfolio is geographically distributed across New Zealand's regions, with the largest concentrations being in Auckland (32.7%), Wellington (17.2%) and Canterbury/West Coast (13.8%).

The Fitch breakeven AP for the covered bond rating will be affected, among others, by the profile of the cover assets relative to outstanding covered bonds, which can change over time even in the absence of new issuances. Therefore, it cannot be assumed to remain stable over time.

RATING SENSITVITIES

The 'AAA' rating would be vulnerable to a downgrade if any of the following occurred: (i) WNZL's IDR was downgraded by two notches to 'A'; or (ii) the D-Cap fell by two categories to 0 (full discontinuity); or (iii) the asset percentage (AP) that Fitch takes into account in its analysis increased above Fitch's 'AAA' breakeven AP of 86%. The Outlook on the covered bonds' rating is Stable, which reflects the Stable Outlook on WNZL's IDR and the New Zealand mortgage sector (see " 2013 Outlook: Australia and New Zealand Structured Finance and Covered Bonds " dated 12 December 2012 at www.fitchratings.com).