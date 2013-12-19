(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
HONG KONG, December 19 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed Hong
Kong-based The
Wharf (Holdings) Limited's (Wharf) Long-Term Issuer Default
Rating (IDR) at
'A-'. The Outlook is Stable. Fitch has also affirmed Wharf's
senior unsecured
rating at 'A-'.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
Robust HK Retail Portfolio: Wharf is the market leader in retail
leasing in Hong
Kong (HK), with its tenants commanding a nearly 10% share of
HK's retail sales.
Wharf is experienced at upgrading its malls with continued asset
enhancement,
tenant repositioning and promotional activities. While the
overall HK retail
sales growth will continue to slow after an exceptionally strong
performance in
2010-2011, we still expect Wharf's tenants to achieve
single-digit to low-teens
retail sales growth and Wharf's malls to maintain positive
rental reversion in
2014 given its leading position.
China Rentals Start Contributing: Wharf will have one major
shopping mall
starting operation in China each year in 2014-2016. The series
of mall openings
will provide a growth driver for leasing income, amid slowing HK
retail sales
growth. The 0.21m square metre (sqm) mall at Chengdu
International Finance
Square (IFS), which was 92% leased at mid-2013, will open in
January 2014. Wharf
indicated that the mall will produce CNY500m of annual revenue
when fully
operational. The openings of Chongqing IFS and Changsha IFS will
follow in
2015-2016, significantly increasing Wharf's leasing gross floor
area.
China Sales Support Capex: Wharf's contracted sales have reached
a level that
can better finance its property development. In 2010-2011, Wharf
incurred heavy
capex due to land purchases. It expanded its land-bank to 12.0m
sqm in end-2010
from 9.6m sqm in end-2009, with just CNY8.8bn of contracted
sales. In 2012-2013,
higher land prices led Wharf to curtail its land purchases.
Wharf's enlarged
sales base will be able to support its current cash outflow
scale. However, we
do not rule out the possibility of a sizable acquisition in
China if
opportunities arise, which may drive up Wharf's leverage level.
China Investment Constrains Ratings: Wharf is one of the most
active HK firms
investing in the China property space. It has a long-term target
of increasing
its China assets to 50% of the firm's assets. While Wharf will
achieve about
CNY20bn of China contracted sales in 2013, other HK developers
are making less
than CNY10bn.Wharf has also invested in listed Chinese
developers, such as
Sino-Ocean and Greentown. We think Wharf's China investment
strategy increases
its risk profile and remains a major rating constraint.
Prudent Financial Management: Wharf has been able to maintain
its leverage (net
debt/investment portfolio value) at 20%-25% over the past three
years, despite
its expansion in China. Fitch expects Wharf's leverage to sit
comfortably below
30% in 2014, well below our threshold of 40% where negative
rating action may be
considered. We expect Wharf's investment property interest
coverage to edge down
in the next few years, although it should still stay above 3.5x
and above our
trigger of 2.75x.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Negative: Future developments that may, individually or
collectively, lead to
negative rating action include-
-Investment property EBITDA/gross interest expense sustained
below 2.75x (2012:
4.3x), or
-Recurring EBITDA/gross interest expense sustained below 3.5x
(2012: 5.8x), or
-Net debt/investment property approaching 40% (end-2012: 24.0%),
or
-Material investment in Chinese homebuilders, including increase
in investment
in Greentown China.
Positive: Fitch does not envisage any positive action until the
company's
financial metrics improve to the levels of similarly rated
peers.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Alex Choi
Associate Director
+852 2263 9969
Fitch (Hong Kong) Limited
2801, Two Lippo Centre
89 Queensway, Hong Kong
Secondary Analyst
Michelle Leong
Associate Director
+852 2263 9929
Committee Chairperson
Kalai Pillay
Senior Director
+65 6796 7221
Media Relations: Wai-Lun Wan, Hong Kong, Tel: +852 2263 9935,
Email:
wailun.wan@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available at www.fitchratings.com.
Applicable criteria, 'Corporate Rating Methodology: Including
Short-Term Ratings
and Parent and Subsidiary Linkage', dated 5 August 2013, are
available at
www.fitchratings.com.
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
Corporate Rating Methodology: Including Short-Term Ratings and
Parent and
Subsidiary Linkage
here
Additional Disclosure
Solicitation Status
here
ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN ADDITION,
RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS,
CRITERIA AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S
CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE
FROM THE 'CODE OF
CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER
PERMISSIBLE
SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES.
DETAILS OF THIS
SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN
EU-REGISTERED
ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER
ON THE FITCH
WEBSITE.