(The following statement was released by the rating agency) LONDON, July 31 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed UK-based hotel group Whitbread PLC's (Whitbread) Long-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at 'BBB'. The Short-term IDR has been affirmed at 'F2'. The Outlook is Stable. The affirmation reflects Whitbread's strong financial performance demonstrated by double-digit revenue growth over the past few years, stable profitability and adequate credit metrics for its rating despite the burden of high pension contributions. It also reflects Fitch's expectation that the company's operating performance will remain positive over the next 12-24 months, with the now improving UK economic environment and pressure on average room rates abating. Fitch expects Whitbread's credit metrics to remain steady, due to the group's expansion strategy, limiting the group's free cash flow (FCF) and hence de-leveraging flexibility. Fitch forecasts Whitbread's leverage (on a lease and pension adjusted net debt/EBITDARP basis) to remain below 3.5x in 2014/15, and comfortably within the guideline for a 'BBB' rating. A material improvement in revenues and operating profits within the next two to three years, combined with further successful geographic diversification of the Premier Inn hotel business, would put positive pressure on the ratings, if the group's financial policy remains conservative. KEY RATING DRIVERS Leading UK Hospitality Business The rating continues to reflect Whitbread's leading position in the less cyclical budget segment within the UK hospitality sector, with its Premier Inn brand. It benefits from a well-invested estate and business customers choosing less expensive hotels. About 76% of the group's operating profit is generated by hotels and restaurants (Beefeater, Table Table and Brewers Fayre), and 24% by its coffee chain Costa (including franchise fees). We acknowledge Costa is expanding rapidly, with leased shops and franchises (where there is limited capital outlay). The rating also reflects Whitbread's lack of geographical diversification given its general focus in the UK. Resilient Performance Whitbread continues to perform well. Like-for-like sales grew by 4.2% in FY14 driven by its strong brands, with an increase in underlying pre-tax profits of 16.5%. Fitch expects operating performance to be positive in FY15, thanks to the group's expansion strategy in the UK and Costa's strong growth and profit momentum in a growing food leisure sector. Stabilising Pension Deficit Fitch monitors the group's leverage on a pension and non-pension basis. The rating captures the high annual cash contributions to reduce the pension deficit according to an agreed payment schedule with Whitbread Pension Trustees Limited following the deep economic recession in 2009. At FYE14 (fiscal year ending February 2014), the pension scheme deficit at GBP534m was marginally lower than GBP542m at FYE13. We estimate that future pension cash contributions will continue to constrain funds from operations (FFO) generation by around 15% annually. Fitch also takes into account that Whitbread's balance sheet benefits from its large unencumbered freehold property estate, which has a book value of GBP2.9bn as at FYE14. Expansion, Increased Leasehold Premier Inn mainly operates on a freehold basis (70% of assets). Freehold properties are Whitbread's preferred route to market for hotels and restaurants, as they provide operational flexibility to develop the property to its specific requirements. However, Whitbread's expansion strategy aims at increasing its brand presence in London, which will call for increased leases. Fitch expects the share of freehold properties to reduce to 60% by 2016. Expansion to Improve FCF The company is pursuing organic revenue growth at its hotels division Premier Inn and at Costa. Despite our projection of sustained revenue growth and improved EBITDA in FY15, FCF should turn negative, due to higher capex and dividends in addition to the weight of pension cash contributions required to stabilise the pension deficit. However, we expect a gradual restoration of positive FCF in FY16, along with improved group profitability as a result of its well-executed to date expansion strategy. Leverage Stable, Improved Headroom Whitbread has publicly reaffirmed its commitment to its investment-grade rating with lease and pension adjusted net debt/EBITDAR ratio below 3.5x. Fitch expects the company to continue to operate reasonably comfortably within its current financial parameters, despite its high but now stabilising net pension deficit. Fitch expects the lease and pension adjusted net debt/EBITDAR to remain stable at around 3.1x at FYE15 (3.0x at FYE14). Healthy Liquidity Whitbread's debt maturity profile, comprising both bank and US private placement debt, is well balanced, with the first debt repayments only starting in FY18. The company has adequate financial flexibility to cope with any FCF pressure, thanks to a GBP650m RCF (of which GBP464m was undrawn at FYE14) maturing in November 2018. RATING SENSITIVITIES Positive: future developments that could lead to a positive rating action include: -Increased geographical diversification without diluting the group's profitability. -Group EBIT margin above 20% on a sustained basis, due to improved occupancy and/or average room rates. -Fitch's lease and pension-adjusted net debt/EBITDARP below 2.5x or FFO lease and pension adjusted gross leverage below 2.5x due to a steady FCF profile reducing drawn debt levels together with a sustained reduction in its pension deficit. -FFO fixed charge cover above 3.2x. Negative: future developments that could lead to negative rating action include: -Group's EBIT margin below 15% resulting from renewed competitive pressure in the UK budget hotel sector. -Fitch's lease and pension-adjusted net debt/EBITDARP above 3.5x or FFO lease and pension-adjusted gross leverage above 3.5x on a sustainable basis. -A sharp and sustained contraction in the company's FCF due to reduced profitability in the group's operations. -FFO fixed charge cover below 2.5x. 