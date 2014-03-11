(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
CHICAGO, March 11 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed with a
Stable Outlook the
Issuer Default Ratings (IDRs), debt and Insurer Financial
Strength (IFS) ratings
for White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (White Mountains) and
its holding
company subsidiaries and property/casualty insurance and
reinsurance
subsidiaries. This group includes OneBeacon Insurance Group,
Ltd.'s (OneBeacon;
75.2% ownership by White Mountains) ongoing subsidiaries and
Sirius
International Insurance Group, Ltd.'s subsidiaries (Sirius
Group; 100% ownership
by White Mountains). A full list of ratings follows at the end
of this release.
Fitch has also maintained the 'A' IFS ratings of the runoff
subsidiaries of
OneBeacon on Rating Watch Negative pending the close of the sale
of OneBeacon's
runoff business and several entities to Armour Group Holdings
Limited (Armour),
announced in October 2012.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
Fitch's Negative Watch on OneBeacon's runoff operating
subsidiaries reflects the
planned reduction in capital levels of the targeted runoff
companies at the time
of closing to just above regulatory minimums, at an NAIC
risk-based capital
(RBC) ratio (company action level) of 100%. Assuming the
acquisition is
completed as currently envisioned, Fitch would expect to
downgrade the IFS
ratings of the runoff entities to no higher than 'BB+' upon the
sale to Armour,
based on the weakened capital levels (Fitch does not rate
Armour).
Fitch expects that OneBeacon will retain a willingness and
ability to provide
reasonable support to the runoff entities up until the close of
the sale,
currently targeted for mid-2014, subject to regulatory
approvals. Fitch will
continue to review the progress of the transaction during the
closing period.
However, assuming no material changes to the credit of the
entities being sold,
Fitch may not take any additional rating action prior to the
closing.
As of year-end 2013, OneBeacon Insurance Company, the lead
insurance company
being sold to Armour, had an NAIC RBC ratio (company action
level) of 263%, up
from 211% at year-end 2012. Fitch expects the runoff entities to
maintain an
NAIC RBC ratio (company action level) of at least 200% prior to
the planned
capital reduction at the time of closing.
Fitch's rating rationale for the affirmation of White Mountains'
ratings
reflects the company's low financial and operating leverage,
opportunistic
business approach, platform of property/casualty specialty
insurance and global
reinsurance, and favorable financial flexibility. The ratings
also reflect
anticipated challenges in the highly competitive,
property/casualty
(re)insurance market.
White Mountains posted net income of $322 million in 2013,
improved from $207
million in 2012. The company's return on average common equity
was 8.4% in 2013,
improved from 5.3% for full year 2012, due in part to a lower
level of
catastrophe losses in 2013. Full-year 2012 also included a $91
million net loss
on the sale of OneBeacon's run-off business.
OneBeacon posted a favorable GAAP combined ratio of 92% in 2013,
following 98%
in 2012, which included 5 points for catastrophe losses,
primarily from
Hurricane Sandy. Sirius Group posted a GAAP combined ratio of
82% in 2013, which
included 10 points for catastrophe losses, mainly due to flood
losses in Central
Europe and hail storm losses in Germany and France. This is
improved from 90%
for 2012, which had 13 points of catastrophe losses, primarily
due to Hurricane
Sandy.
White Mountains' financial leverage ratio continues to be modest
for the rating
category, at 13.2% at Dec. 31, 2013. This is down from 15.2% at
Dec. 31, 2012,
due primarily to the repayment of $75 million outstanding under
its bank
facility debt in January 2013. GAAP operating earnings-based
interest expense
and preferred dividend coverage (excluding net gains and losses
on investments)
improved to 4.3x in 2013 from 3.4x in 2012.
Fitch believes that White Mountains utilizes a reasonable amount
of operating
leverage comparable to (re)insurer peers, with net premiums
written to
(re)insurance segment equity of approximately 0.7x for 2013.
Total GAAP
shareholders' equity increased 3% in 2013 to $4.4 billion at
Dec. 31, 2013, as
earnings were partially offset by common share repurchases,
dividends and
unrealized losses from affiliates.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Key rating triggers that could lead to an upgrade include
improvement in
operating results in line with higher-rated peers, overall flat
to favorable
loss reserve development, financial leverage ratio maintained
below 20%, run
rate operating earnings-based interest and preferred dividend
coverage of at
least 8x, continued strong capitalization of the insurance
subsidiaries, and
increased stability in longer term strategic operations and
results.
Key rating triggers that could lead to a downgrade include
significant adverse
loss reserve development, future earnings that are significantly
below industry
levels, sizable deterioration in insurance subsidiary
capitalization that caused
total company net written premiums to (re)insurance segment GAAP
equity to
exceed 1.0x, financial leverage ratio maintained above 30%, run
rate operating
earnings-based interest and preferred dividend coverage of less
than 5x, and
additional A&E losses for OneBeacon significantly above the
remaining $198
million available limit under the $2.5 billion National
Indemnity Company cover.
Fitch affirms the following ratings with a Stable Outlook:
White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd.
--IDR at 'BBB+'.
OneBeacon U.S. Holdings, Inc.
--IDR at 'BBB+';
--$275 million 4.6% due Nov. 9, 2022 at 'BBB'.
Sirius International Group, Ltd.
--IDR at 'BBB+';
--$400 million 6.375% due March 20, 2017 at 'BBB';
--$250 million perpetual non-cumulative preference shares at
'BB+'.
OneBeacon ongoing insurance subsidiaries:
Atlantic Specialty Insurance Company
Homeland Insurance Company of New York
Homeland Insurance Company of Delaware
OBI National Insurance Company
--IFS at 'A'.
Sirius International Insurance Corporation
Sirius America Insurance Company
--IFS at 'A'.
Fitch has maintained its Rating Watch Negative on the following
ratings:
OneBeacon Insurance Company
OneBeacon America Insurance Company
Employers' Fire Insurance Company (The)
--IFS 'A'.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Brian C. Schneider, CPA, CPCU, ARe
Senior Director
+1-312-606-2321
Fitch Ratings, Inc.
70 W. Madison Street
Chicago, IL 60602
Secondary Analyst
Dafina M. Dunmore, CFA
Director
+1-312-368-3136
Committee Chairperson
R. Andrew Davidson, CFA
Senior Director
+1-312-368-3144
Media Relations: Brian Bertsch, New York, Tel: +1 212-908-0549,
Email:
brian.bertsch@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'.
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
--Insurance Rating Methodology (Nov. 13, 2013).
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
Insurance Rating Methodology
here
Additional Disclosure
Solicitation Status
here
ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN ADDITION,
RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS,
CRITERIA AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S
CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE
FROM THE 'CODE OF
CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER
PERMISSIBLE
SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES.
DETAILS OF THIS
SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN
EU-REGISTERED
ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER
ON THE FITCH
WEBSITE.