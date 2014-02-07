WARSAW/LONDON, February 07 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed
the Region of
Wielkopolska's Long-term foreign currency Issuer Default Rating
(IDR) at 'A-',
Long-term local currency IDR at 'A' and National Long-term
rating at 'AA+(pol)'.
The Outlooks are Stable. Fitch has also affirmed the region's
Short-term foreign
currency IDR at 'F2'.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The affirmation reflects Wielkopolska's continued solid
strategic and financial
management, which together with spending flexibility and
self-financing
capability of investments, supports healthy debt service and
debt coverage
ratios. The ratings take into account the region's moderate
direct debt as well
as the indirect risk from the healthcare sector, which the
region may have to
financially support in the medium term.
The region has a track record of excellent operating performance
and Fitch
assumes this will continue in the medium term.International Local and Regional Governments Rating CriteriaAdditional Disclosure
