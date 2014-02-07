WARSAW/LONDON, February 07 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed the Region of Wielkopolska's Long-term foreign currency Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at 'A-', Long-term local currency IDR at 'A' and National Long-term rating at 'AA+(pol)'. The Outlooks are Stable. Fitch has also affirmed the region's Short-term foreign currency IDR at 'F2'. KEY RATING DRIVERS The affirmation reflects Wielkopolska's continued solid strategic and financial management, which together with spending flexibility and self-financing capability of investments, supports healthy debt service and debt coverage ratios. The ratings take into account the region's moderate direct debt as well as the indirect risk from the healthcare sector, which the region may have to financially support in the medium term. The region has a track record of excellent operating performance and Fitch assumes this will continue in the medium term.International Local and Regional Governments Rating CriteriaAdditional Disclosure Solicitation StatusALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE 'CODE OF CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE.