(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
NEW YORK, August 19 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings today affirmed the
'BBB-' Issuer
Default Ratings (IDRs) of Willis Group Holdings PLC (Willis),
Willis North
America Inc. (WNA), and Trinity Acquisition plc. The Rating
Outlook is Stable. A
full list of ratings actions is shown below.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The affirmations reflect continued, solid performance of Willis'
insurance
brokerage operations, including positive organic growth and
consolidated pre-tax
profit margins that compare favorably to its closest peers.
The affirmation further reflects an expectation that projected
ranges for two
key credit ratios will remain at levels that are manageable for
an insurance
broker.
Specifically, Fitch anticipates that Willis' financial leverage
as measured by
reported debt-to-EBITDA will gradually return to levels near
2.5x from
approximately 2.75x at year-end 2013. This key credit metric
appears poised to
improve marginally in 2014 if reported EBITDA continues to show
moderate
improvement and debt levels remain stable.
Earnings growth in the second half of 2014 may be dampened by
incremental costs
associated with Willis' current 'operational improvement
program' which seeks to
reduce expenses primarily by relocating more than 3,500 support
roles from
higher cost locations to lower cost relocations and workforce
reductions.
Starting in the second quarter of 2014, the program is expected
to be complete
by the end of 2017. Willis expects the program to deliver
cumulative cost
savings of approximately $420 million through 2017 and annual
cost savings of
approximately $300 million starting in 2018.
To achieve these savings, the Company expects to incur
cumulative charges
amounting to approximately $410 million through the end of 2017.
The timing of the charges associated with this initiative is
currently unclear.
If Willis' reported debt-to-EBITDA ratio deteriorates in 2014 as
a result of
these expenses or for other reasons, it could lead to a rating
downgrade, as for
several years Willis has operated at debt-to-EBITDA levels that
Fitch considers
high for its current rating category of 'BBB-'. Fitch's median
benchmark
debt-to-EBITDA ratio for insurance brokers is 2.25x for the
'BBB' rating
category.
Fitch expects the company's EBITDA-to-interest expense ratio to
remain at least
in the mid-single digits where it has stabilized over the past
few years. Fitch
considers this metric to be adequate for Willis' current rating
category.
Fitch believes that more meaningful earnings growth and
accompanying improvement
in key credit ratios will remain elusive in the near- to
medium-term due to a
challenging operating environment.
Specifically, commercial insurance rates have recently flattened
and are under
significant pressure in reinsurance lines. This trend will slow
commission-related revenue growth. The global economy could
provide a modest
tailwind as it appears to be growing, albeit at a tepid rate in
most developed
economies.
Similar to other insurance brokers that Fitch rates, Willis'
ratings also
reflect that the company faces contingent risks as an occasional
target of
litigation. While Willis purchases errors-and-omissions
insurance coverage to
protect itself against this exposure, such protection is not
always adequate to
fully indemnify the broker for monetary damages.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Key rating triggers that could result in a downgrade include a
failure to
gradually reduce Willis' debt-to-EBITDA ratio from recent
levels around 2.7x,
or a failure to maintain average EBITDA-to-interest ratios of 5x
or higher.
Fitch could also downgrade Willis' ratings if the company were
to report a
material goodwill impairment that cast doubt on Willis' ability
to generate
future earnings and cash flows.
Additionally, if Willis' required pension contributions were to
increase to the
point where it strained the cash flows available to service its
existing debt,
Fitch could downgrade Willis' ratings.
Key rating triggers that could result in an upgrade include a
decrease in
Willis' debt-to-EBITDA ratio to levels below 2.0x accompanied by
EBITDA-to-interest ratios averaging in the high single digits.
Fitch has affirmed the following ratings with a Stable Outlook:
Willis Group Holdings PLC
--IDR at 'BBB-';
--$299 million of 4.125% senior unsecured notes due 2016 at
'BBB-';
--$496 million of 5.75% senior unsecured notes due 2021 at
'BBB-'.
Willis North America Inc.
--IDR at 'BBB-';
--$148 million 5.625% senior unsecured notes due 2015 at 'BBB-';
--$394 million 6.2% senior unsecured notes due 2017 at 'BBB-';
--$187 million 7.00% senior notes due 2019 at 'BBB-'.
Trinity Acquisition plc
--IDR at 'BBB-';
--$248 million of 4.625% senior unsecured notes due Aug. 15,
2023 at 'BBB-';
--$274 million of 6.125% senior unsecured notes due Aug. 15,
2043 at 'BBB-'.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Gregory Dickerson
Director
+1-212-908-0220
Fitch Ratings, Inc.
33 Whitehall St.
New York, NY 10004
Secondary Analyst
Gretchen Roetzer
Director
+1-312-606-2327
Committee Chairperson
Douglas Meyer
Managing Director
+1-312-368-2061
Media Relations: Brian Bertsch, New York, Tel: +1 212-908-0549,
Email:
brian.bertsch@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on Fitch's web site at
'www.fitchratings.com'. The issuer did not participate in the
rating process
other than through the medium of its public disclosure.
ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN ADDITION,
RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS,
CRITERIA AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S
CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE
FROM THE 'CODE OF
CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER
PERMISSIBLE
SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES.
DETAILS OF THIS
SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN
EU-REGISTERED
ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER
ON THE FITCH
WEBSITE.