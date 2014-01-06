(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
CHICAGO, January 06 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed at 'A'
the Insurer
Financial Strength (IFS) ratings of Wilton Reassurance Company,
Wilton
Reinsurance Bermuda Limited, Wilton Reassurance Life Company of
New York and
Texas Life Insurance Company (collectively referred to as Wilton
Re). At the
same time, Fitch has affirmed Wilton Re Holdings Limited's
long-term Issuer
Default Rating (IDR) at 'BBB+'. The Rating Outlook is Stable.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The ratings are based on Wilton Re's consistently strong
insurance earnings,
balance sheet strength that includes solid capitalization across
the operating
subsidiaries, a conservative investment portfolio, ample
liquidity and a
reasonable amount of financial leverage. Additionally, Wilton Re
is led by a
team with extensive industry experience, which has helped allay
Fitch's concerns
about the company's relatively short operating history.
Fitch believes Wilton Re has taken a disciplined approach to
growth reflective
of the experience of the management team and the expectations of
the company's
investors. Fitch believes Wilton Re has prudently deployed
capital only on
transactions that have consistently met or exceeded its
profitability hurdles.
As a result, the company's operating performance to date has
compared favorably
to peers.
Also factored into the rationale is Wilton Re's strategic focus
on U.S. life
insurance where mortality risk and lapse risk are generally well
understood and
less correlated to financial market performance compared to
annuity products.
Wilton Re does not have exposure to variable annuities and more
risky insurance
products such as those with enhanced guarantees.
Fitch believes capitalization is strong across Wilton Re's
operating
subsidiaries. The company maintains risk-based capital levels in
excess of
Fitch's guidelines for the current rating category for U.S.
operations. At Sept.
30, 2013 the RBC ratio of the U.S. subsidiaries was estimated at
465%. The
company has approximately 35% of its business in Wilton
Reinsurance Bermuda
Limited. Accounting rules in Bermuda are less conservative than
U.S. statutory
accounting. Given these differences, Fitch looks at consolidated
GAAP operating
leverage to judge capital adequacy across the organization.
Wilton Re's ratio
was 5.6x at Sept. 30, 2013, a very strong result. Fitch views
the company's
financial leverage of approximately 17% as appropriate for the
rating category.
Fitch views Wilton Re's investment portfolio as conservative and
investment
losses since the financial crisis have been minimal.
Fixed-income securities
comprised 94% of Wilton Re's invested assets at Sept. 30, 2013.
The bond
portfolio is high quality and liquid with 8% below
investment-grade (BIG)
securities.
Fitch also believes that Wilton Re's liquidity position is
sound. The company
currently has cash and liquid assets to meet obligations at the
holding company
and operating company levels. Additional sources of liquidity
include a senior
revolving credit facility and as a member of the FHLB of Des
Moines Wilton Re
has access to additional borrowing capacity.
Offsetting these positives are execution risk associated with
pricing and
integrating acquired blocks of business particularly as the size
of the
transactions increases; concentration risk since a few large
deals can drive
overall operating performance or alter the composition of the
company's overall
book of business; and some uncertainty regarding the ultimate
ownership
structure of the company.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Factors that could trigger a negative rating action include:
--A financial leverage increase above 25%;
--Large transactions outside the company's historical risk
preference or
expertise or any other material changes in risk appetite for the
company;
--A sustained drop in the company's risk-adjusted capital
position with no plans
or ability to rectify;
--A decline in GAAP operating ROE below 10%;
--A change in regulation that would materially increase or
change the company's
current reserving, capitalization or redundant statutory reserve
collateral
requirements.
Factors that could trigger a positive rating action include:
--Improved scale and diversification of Wilton's Re core U.S.
life business;
--Continued growth in profitability and successful execution of
management plans
and additional seasoning of the company's in-force book of
business;
--Maintenance of capital levels at or above current levels on a
risk-adjusted
basis.
Fitch affirms the following ratings:
Wilton Reassurance Company
Wilton Reinsurance Bermuda Limited
Wilton Reassurance Life Company of New York
Texas Life Insurance Company
--IFS at 'A'; Outlook Stable.
Wilton Re Holdings Limited
--Long-term IDR at 'BBB+'; Outlook Stable.
Wilton Re Finance LLC
--5.875% Senior Notes due March 30, 2033 at 'BBB'.
