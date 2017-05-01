(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
NEW YORK, May 01 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed the 'A+'
Insurer Financial
Strength (IFS) ratings of Wilton Reassurance Company, Wilton
Reinsurance Bermuda
Limited, Wilton Reassurance Life Company of New York, Texas Life
Insurance
Company, and Wilco Life Insurance Company (collectively referred
to as Wilton
Re), as well as ivari. Fitch has also affirmed the long-term
Issuer Default
Rating (IDR) of Wilton Re Ltd. at 'A-'. A complete list of
rating actions is
provided at the end of this release. The Rating Outlook is
Stable.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The ratings reflect Wilton Re's consistently strong insurance
earnings, strong
capitalization across its operating subsidiaries, conservative
investment
portfolio and disciplined growth strategy. Wilton Re's
standalone credit profile
deteriorated due to some weakening of its balance sheet strength
since the last
review. However, offsetting this is the company's ownership
uplift from the
Canadian Pension Plan Investment Board (CPPIB).
In the fourth quarter of 2016, Wilton Re completed a dividend
recapitalization
in which it borrowed $400 million under a five-year revolving
credit facility
and in turn paid a dividend to its shareholders, primarily
CPPIB. During 2016,
Wilton Re paid $600 million of dividends to its shareholders,
including CPPIB,
inclusive of the $400 million dividend recapitalization referred
to above.
In 2015, given the information available, Fitch calculated
Wilton Re's financial
leverage by combining the equity of its U.S. GAAP reporting
subsidiaries with
the cost of its investment in ivari. Based on new information
available,
beginning with year-end 2016 and going forward, Fitch's
calculation of Wilton
Re's financial leverage is based upon the combined equity of its
U.S. GAAP
reporting subsidiaries with its investment in ivari, using the
equity method
based on ivari's underlying IFRS equity, which is consistent
with the debt to
capitalization provisions of Wilton Re's bond indenture and
revolving credit
facility.
As a result of the dividends, new borrowings and the calculation
changes
referred to above, Wilton Re's financial leverage increased
substantially to 22%
at year-end 2016 from 8%. Leverage ratios are not comparable to
prior periods
due to the calculation change and the uptick was not entirely
aligned with
Fitch's prior ratings expectations.
Due to changes in the company's capital structure, Fitch revised
its standalone
assessment of Wilton Re's IFS down by one notch but now assigns
it one notch
uplift as a result of its ownership by CPPIB. The ownership
uplift now more
heavily weights the defined linkage to CPPIB as a result of
Wilton Re's bank
credit facilities including change in control provisions.
Additionally, post the
acquisition of Wilton Re in 2014, CPPIB has contributed
significant equity
capital to fund Wilton Re's purchase of ivari and to refinance
Wilton Re's
funding of XXX/AXXX statutory excess reserve requirements. In
Fitch's view,
Wilton Re remains a non-core subsidiary of CPPIB.
Fitch believes capitalization remains strong across Wilton Re's
operating
subsidiaries but the quality of capital has weakened. At
year-end 2016, the RBC
ratio of the U.S. subsidiaries declined to 406% from 569% as of
the prior year
but remains above the median guideline for the current rating
category. The
company cedes a portion of its business to Wilton Reinsurance
Bermuda Limited.
Fitch believes that Bermuda accounting is generally less
conservative than U.S.
statutory accounting. Bermuda has received Solvency II
equivalency.
Wilton Re's earnings improved in 2016 following performance that
was pressured
the prior two years. The company's ROE was 11% for the full
year. Results
reflected improved mortality experience and higher investment
yields. Fitch
believes Wilton Re has taken a disciplined approach to growth,
with high hurdle
rates for its acquisitions, which has resulted in its generally
stable operating
performance. The company did not complete any transactions in
2016, which was
largely a function of market conditions resulting in a lack of
attractive
opportunities.
ivari's minimum continuing capital and surplus requirements
(MCCSR) ratio
increased materially in 2016 to 256% from 203%. The company
targets a ratio of
190%. Equity increased CAD666 million following a retrospective
accounting
change to unbundle the deposit component of a reinsurance
contract whose nature
was that of long-term debt. This accounting change increased
ivari's reported
equity by 49%. Subsequently, ivari paid CAD600 million in
dividends to its
holding company in 2017. Fitch expects ivari will ultimately
dividend its excess
capital upstream and its MCCSR ratio to decline towards its
target level.
Interest coverage was very strong at 15x in 2016. Fitch expects
this to decline
in 2016 with the increased debt level but to remain above 10x in
2017. The
company's financial flexibility and liquidity profile remain
strong. Wilton Re
had over $280 million in cash, cash equivalents and short-term
investments
across its U.S. insurance companies and holding company at
year-end 2016.
Additionally, U.S. insurance company backup liquidity is strong
with over $1
billion of unused FHLB borrowing capacity.
ivari's results have been pressured the past several years as a
result of
updating reserve assumptions, which are consistent with Wilton
Re's acquisition
pricing. In 2016, assumption updates, largely related to lapses,
had a CAD298
million unfavorable impact. This follows CAD55 million of
updates in 2015
related to strengthening assumptions and model improvements.
ivari's expected
pre-tax run-rate earnings are approximately CAD120 million
following its
reinsurance accounting change, as earnings will reflect CAD68
million of annual
interest expense on a funds withheld reinsurance agreement.
Fitch views Wilton Re's investment portfolio as conservative and
investment
losses since inception have been minimal. Fixed-income
securities comprised 92%
of Wilton Re's invested assets at year-end 2016. The bond
portfolio is high
quality and liquid with 6% below investment-grade (BIG)
securities. ivari's
risky asset ratio is above average at 117% as a result of its
overweight equity
position related to equity-linked universal life contracts, the
risk of which is
passed through to policyholders.
ivari is classified as an important subsidiary of Wilton Re. Its
ratings are
equivalent to Wilton Re's, as it receives a one-notch uplift
from its standalone
assessment of 'A'. The purchase of ivari represented Wilton Re's
entrance into
the Canadian life insurance market. The company's branding and
financial
reporting basis (IFRS) are distinct from Wilton Re's other
subsidiaries.
Fitch views the $915 million of secured support notes issued by
Redding Funding
Ltd. as a secured inter-company debt obligation. As such, the
rating for the
secured support notes is notched from guarantor Wilton Re's
long-term IDR of
'BBB+'. The degree of notching is based primarily on the assumed
relative
recoveries of the obligations in the event of default/failure.
For the secured
support notes, a baseline recovery assumption of Superior was
used based on an
analysis of asset performance under stress. Thus, the secured
support notes are
notched up one from the IDR.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Key rating triggers for Wilton Re's ratings that could result in
an upgrade
include:
--A change in Fitch's view of Wilton Re's strategic importance
to CPPIB.
Key rating triggers for Wilton Re's ratings that could result in
a downgrade
include:
--A change in ownership;
--An increase in financial leverage above 25%;
--Large transactions outside the company's historical risk
preference or
expertise or any other material changes in risk appetite for the
company;
--A sustained drop in the company's risk-adjusted capital
position with no plans
or ability to rectify;
--GAAP interest coverage below 8x;
--A decline in GAAP operating ROE below 8%.
Key rating triggers for ivari's ratings that could lead to a
downgrade include:
--A change in Fitch's view on the strategic importance of ivari
to Wilton Re
Ltd.;
--A weakening in ivari's credit profile that leads to a
downgrade in its
standalone assessment.
The ratings on $915 million secured support notes issued by
Redding Funding Ltd.
may change if either the quality of the assets in the collateral
account
changes, implying use of a different recovery assumption, or
Wilton Re Ltd's IDR
changes.
FULL LIST OF RATING ACTIONS
Fitch has affirmed the following ratings:
Wilton Reassurance Company
Wilton Reinsurance Bermuda Limited
Wilton Reassurance Life Company of New York
Texas Life Insurance Company
Wilco Life Insurance Company
ivari
--IFS at 'A+'; Outlook Stable.
Wilton Re Ltd.
--Long-term IDR at 'A-'; Outlook Stable.
Wilton Re Finance LLC
--$250 million 5.875% senior notes due March 30, 2033 at 'BBB+'.
Redding Funding Ltd.
--$915 million secured support notes due Dec. 31, 2058 at 'A'.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Jamie R. Tucker, CPA
Associate Director
+1-212-612-7856
Fitch Ratings, Inc.
33 Whitehall Street
New York, NY 10004
Secondary Analyst
Julie A. Burke, CPA, CFA
Managing Director
+1-312-368-3158
Committee Chairperson
Martha M. Butler, CFA
Senior Director
+1-312-368-3191
Summary of Financial Statement Adjustment:
Fitch has removed $948 million of preferred capital stock from
total
shareholders' equity of Wilton Re Ltd. as reported at Dec. 31,
2016 (as well as
in prior periods). Proceeds from the issuance of the preferred
stock were used
to fund statutory excess reserve requirements for a block of
life insurance
policies, and Fitch is treating the preferred stock similar to
how it treats
operating debt. The noted adjustment did not result in a
different rating than
had the adjustment not been made, but it is material in how
Fitch views the
financial leverage and return on equity ratios.
