(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
NEW YORK, February 05 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings affirms Wintrust
Financial Corp.'s
(WTFC) ratings at 'BBB'/'F2'. The Rating Outlook remains Stable.
A full list of
rating actions is provided at the end of this rating action
commentary.
KEY RATING DRIVERS - IDRS, VRs, AND SENIOR DEBT
WTFC's ratings were affirmed at 'BBB' reflecting its consistent
and conservative
management through the credit cycle leading to superior asset
quality
performance relative to similarly rated and similarly sized
institutions.
Further, Fitch believes WTFC's loan portfolio structure provides
the company
unique credit diversification relative to peers, especially when
considering the
loss history of its premium finance loan portfolio.
Fitch recognizes WTFC's relatively strong asset quality compared
to similarly
rated peers and believes it is a reflection of management's
credit risk
management philosophy. Nonperforming assets (NPAs) have remained
somewhat
elevated relative to historical norms at 1.72% as of the fourth
quarter of 2013
(4Q'13) but have dropped 61 basis points (bps) year-over-year
and compare
favourably to similarly rated peers. Fitch also views the
company's premium
finance loan book as generally positive given its relative size
to the overall
loan portfolio and the low credit losses generated out of it.
Fitch believes that WTFC is constrained at its current rating
given the
company's fairly tepid earnings performance relative to higher
rated peers. The
company's year-to-date (YTD) 2013 return on assets (ROA) of 79
bps is lower than
similarly rated institutions but is also taken in the context of
WTFC's overall
risk profile. Fitch believes that going forward earnings will
continue to be
challenged by the expected prolonged period of low interest
rates coupled with
the company's short-term balance sheet. At year-end 2012, 70% of
WTFC's loans
were either variable or repriced within 12 months. However,
Fitch expects this
to be advantageous when interest rates do begin to rise.
RATING SENSITIVITIES - IDRS, VRs, AND SENIOR DEBT
Negative trends in earnings or a reversal in current AQ trends
leading to
earnings and capital deterioration could lead to negative rating
action.
Further, if the company growth (either through acquisition or
organic) were to
exceed Fitch's comfort level and capital levels fell materially
below their
current levels, ratings could be adversely impacted. While Fitch
sees little
upside to the company's rating in the near term, if earnings
performance
improves and comes in line with higher rated peers while AQ
trends maintain
their positive course and risk management practices remain
conservative, Fitch
could take positive rating action.
KEY RATING DRIVERS - SUBORDINATED DEBT AND OTHER HYBRID
SECURITIES
Subordinated debt and other hybrid capital issued by WTFC, and
its subsidiaries
are all notched down from WTFC's Viability Rating (VR) of 'bbb'
in accordance
with Fitch's assessment of each instrument's respective
non-performance and
relative Loss Severity risk profiles, which vary considerably.
RATING SENSITIVITIES - SUBORDINATED DEBT AND OTHER HYBRID
SECURITIES
WTFC's subordinated debt and other hybrid capital ratings are
sensitive to
changes in WTFC's VR. Rating sensitivities for the VR are listed
above.
SUBSIDIARY AND AFFILIATED COMPANY KEY RATING DRIVERS
The below ratings factor in a high probability of support from
the parent to its
subsidiary. This reflects the fact that performing parent banks
have very rarely
allowed subsidiaries to default. It also considers the high
level of
integration, brand, management, financial and reputational
incentives to avoid
subsidiary defaults.
SUBSIDIARY AND AFFILIATED COMPANY RATING SENSITIVITIES
All 15 subsidiary banks' ratings are linked together and
equalized due to
cross-collateralization conditions found in Financial
Institutions Reform,
Recovery, and Enforcement Act of 1989 (FIRREA). Consequently,
any movement in
the parent's VR would equally impact all related subsidiary
banks. Rating
sensitivities for the VR are listed above.
KEY RATING DRIVERS - SUPPORT RATING AND SUPPORT RATING FLOOR
WTFC's Support Rating and Support Rating Floor of '5' and 'NF'
reflect Fitch's
view that the company is unlikely to procure extraordinary
support should such
support be needed.
KEY RATING SENSITIVITIES - SUPPORT RATING AND SUPPORT RATING
FLOOR
WTFC's Support Rating and Support Rating Floor are sensitive to
Fitch's
assumption around capacity to procure extraordinary support in
case of need.
Fitch Ratings reviewed WTFC's ratings as part of the mid-tier
regional bank
review. The 19 banks in today's review include: Associated
Banc-Corp (ASBC), BOK
Financial Corp (BOKF), Cathay General Bancorp (CATY), City
National Bancorp
(CYN), Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (CFR), East West Bancorp, Inc.
(EWBC), First
Horizon National Corp. (FHN), First National of Nebraska, Inc.
(FNNI), First
Niagara Financial Group, Inc. (FNFG), First Republic Bank (FRC),
First Merit
(FMER), Fulton Financial Corp. (FULT), Hancock Holding Company
(HBHC), People's
United Financial, Inc. (PBCT), Synovus Financial Corp. (SNV),
TCF Financial Corp
(TCB), UMB Financial Corporation (UMB), Webster Financial Corp.
(WBS), Wintrust
(WTFC).
Fitch has affirmed the following ratings with a Stable Outlook:
Wintrust Financial Corporation
Long-Term IDR at 'BBB';
Short-Term IDR at 'F2';
Viability Rating at 'bbb';
Subordinated Debt at 'BBB-';
Preferred Stock at 'B+';
Support at '5';
Support Rating Floor at 'NF'.
Lake Forest Bank and Trust Company
Long-Term IDR at 'BBB';
Short-Term IDR at 'F2';
Viability Rating at 'bbb';
Long-Term Deposits at 'BBB+';
Short-Term Deposits at 'F2';
Support at '5';
Support Rating at 'NF'.
Hinsdale Bank and Trust Company
Long-Term IDR at 'BBB';
Short-Term IDR at 'F2';
Viability Rating at 'bbb';
Long-Term Deposits at 'BBB+';
Short-Term Deposits at 'F2';
Support at '5';
Support Rating Floor at 'NF'.
North Shore Community Bank and Trust Company
Long-Term IDR at 'BBB';
Short-Term IDR at 'F2';
Viability Rating at 'bbb';
Long-Term Deposits at 'BBB+';
Short-Term Deposits at 'F2';
Support at '5';
Support Rating Floor at 'NF'.
Libertyville Bank and Trust Company
Long-Term IDR at 'BBB';
Short-Term IDR at 'F2';
Viability Rating at 'bbb';
Long-Term Deposits at 'BBB+';
Short-Term Deposits at 'F2';
Support at '5';
Support Rating Floor at 'NF'.
Barrington Bank and Trust Company, NA
Long-Term IDR at 'BBB';
Short-Term IDR at 'F2';
Viability Rating at 'bbb';
Long-Term Deposits at 'BBB+';
Short-Term Deposits at 'F2';
Support at '5';
Support Rating Floor at 'NF'.
Crystal Lake Bank and Trust Company, NA
Long-Term IDR at 'BBB';
Short-Term IDR at 'F2';
Viability Rating at 'bbb';
Long-Term Deposits at 'BBB+';
Short-Term Deposits at 'F2';
Support at '5';
Support Rating Floor at 'NF'.
Northbrook Bank and Trust Company
Long-Term IDR at 'BBB';
Short-Term IDR at 'F2';
Viability Rating at 'bbb';
Long-Term Deposits at 'BBB+';
Short-Term Deposits at 'F2';
Support at '5';
Support Rating Floor at 'NF'.
Schaumburg Bank and Trust Company, NA
Long-Term IDR at 'BBB';
Short-Term IDR at 'F2';
Viability Rating at 'bbb';
Long-Term Deposits at 'BBB+';
Short-Term Deposits at 'F2';
Support at '5';
Support Rating Floor at 'NF'.
Village Bank and Trust
Long-Term IDR at 'BBB';
Short-Term IDR at 'F2';
Viability Rating at 'bbb';
Long-Term Deposits at 'BBB+';
Short-Term Deposits at 'F2';
Support at '5';
Support Rating Floor at 'NF'.
Beverly Bank and Trust Company, NA
Long-Term IDR at 'BBB';
Short-Term IDR at 'F2';
Viability Rating at 'bbb';
Long-Term Deposits at 'BBB+';
Short-Term Deposits at 'F2';
Support at '5';
Support Rating Floor at 'NF'.
Town Bank
Long-Term IDR at 'BBB';
Short-Term IDR at 'F2';
Viability Rating at 'bbb';
Long-Term Deposits at 'BBB+';
Short-Term Deposits at 'F2';
Support at '5';
Support Rating Floor at 'NF'.
Wheaton Bank and Trust
Long-Term IDR at 'BBB';
Short-Term IDR at 'F2';
Viability Rating at 'bbb';
Long-Term Deposits at 'BBB+';
Short-Term Deposits at 'F2';
Support at '5';
Support Rating Floor at 'NF'.
State Bank of the Lakes
Long-Term IDR at 'BBB';
Short-Term IDR at 'F2';
Viability Rating at 'bbb';
Long-Term Deposits at 'BBB+';
Short-Term Deposits at 'F2';
Support at '5';
Support Rating Floor at 'NF'.
Old Plank Trail Community Bank, NA
Long-Term IDR at 'BBB';
Short-Term IDR at 'F2';
Viability Rating at 'bbb';
Long-Term Deposits at 'BBB+';
Short-Term Deposits at 'F2';
Support at '5';
Support Rating Floor at 'NF'.
St. Charles Bank and Trust Company
Long-Term IDR at 'BBB';
Short-Term IDR at 'F2';
Viability Rating at 'bbb';
Long-Term Deposits at 'BBB+';
Short-Term Deposits at 'F2';
Support at '5';
Support Rating Floor at 'NF'.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Bain Rumohr, CFA
Associate Director
+1-312-368-3153
Fitch Ratings, Inc.
70 West Madison Street
Chicago, IL 60602
Secondary Analyst
Julie Solar
Senior Director
+1-312-368-5472
Committee Chairperson
Christopher Wolfe
Managing Director
+1-212-908-0771
Media Relations: Brian Bertsch, New York, Tel: +1 212-908-0549,
Email:
brian.bertsch@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'.
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
--2014 Outlook: U.S. Banks (Nov. 21, 2013);
--U.S. Banks: Liquidity and Deposit Funding (Aug. 08, 2013);
--U.S. Banks: Interest Rate Risks (What Happens When Rates Rise)
(June 18, 2013)
--U.S. Bank Mergers and Acquisitions -- When Will The Catalysts
Kick In? (July
11, 2013);
--Global Trading and Universal Banks - Periodic Review (Dec. 12,
2013);
--Fitch Fundamentals Index - U.S.; Index Trend Analysis 4Q13
(Jan. 15, 2014);
--Risk Radar Global - Q313 (Sept 05, 2013);
--Fitch Global Corporate Rating Activity â€“ Third Quarter 2013
(Dec. 5, 2013);
--U.S. Banking Quarterly Comment: 4Q13 (Earnings Continue to
Tick Up, but
Challenges Remain) (Jan. 27, 2014);
--Global Financial Institutions Rating Criteria (Jan. 31, 2014;)
--Assessing and Rating Bank Subordinated and Hybrid Securities
(Jan. 31, 2014).
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
2014 Outlook: U.S. Banks
here
U.S. Banks: Liquidity and Deposit Funding
here
U.S. Banks: Interest Rate Risks (What Happens When Rates Rise)
here
U.S. Bank Mergers and Acquisitions -- When Will The Catalysts
Kick In?
here
Global Trading and Universal Banks - Periodic Review
here
Fitch Fundamentals Index
here
Risk Radar Global - Q313
here
Fitch Global Corporate Rating Activity â€”Third-Quarter 2013
here
U.S. Banking Quarterly Comment: 4Q13 (Earnings Continue to Tick
Up, but
Challenges Remain)
here
Global Financial Institutions Rating Criteria
here
Assessing and Rating Bank Subordinated and Hybrid Securities
Criteria
here
Additional Disclosure
Solicitation Status
here
ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN ADDITION,
RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS,
CRITERIA AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S
CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE
FROM THE 'CODE OF
CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER
PERMISSIBLE
SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES.
DETAILS OF THIS
SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN
EU-REGISTERED
ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER
ON THE FITCH
WEBSITE.