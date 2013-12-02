(The following statement was released by the rating agency) LONDON, December 02 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed and withdrawn Corporate Credit Europe S.A.'s (CCE) 'A-' Fund Credit Rating and 'V3' Fund Volatility Rating. CCE is a fixed income fund managed by ECM Asset Management Limited owned by Wells Fargo. Fitch has withdrawn the ratings due to a lack of market interest. Accordingly, Fitch will no longer provide ratings or analytical coverage on CCE. KEY RATING DRIVERS The affirmation of the Fund Credit Rating reflects the current and prospective weighted average credit quality of the fund's portfolio, which is consistent with Fitch's credit quality guidelines for funds rated in the 'A' rating category. The affirmation of the Fund Volatility Rating are the fund's low absolute exposure to interest rate risk, current and broadly stable sensitivity to spread risk as indicated by its current spread duration and the maximum level of leverage possible as per the fund's offering documentation. CCE has maintained low leverage during 2013. However, Fitch has calibrated the Fund Volatility Rating to the maximum permissible leverage level allowed in the fund, with the result that the ratings are more conservative than would be suggested by the fund's current market risk profiles. The Fund Volatility Rating is underpinned by the systematic interest rate and currency hedging of its portfolio. For additional information about Fitch's rating criteria applicable to bond funds, please review the criteria referenced below. Contacts: Primary Analyst John Cahill, CFA Analyst +44 20 3530 1453 Fitch Ratings Limited 30 North Colonnade London E14 5GN Secondary Analyst Alastair Sewell Director +44 20 3530 1147 Committee Chairperson Roger Schneider Senior Director +49 69 7680 76242 Media Relations: Hannah Huntly, London, Tel: +44 20 3530 1153, Email: hannah.huntly@fitchratings.com. Additional information is available at www.fitchratings.com. The sources of information used to assess this rating were the public domain, GlobeOp and ECM. Applicable criteria 'Global Bond Fund Rating Criteria', dated 13 August 2013, is available at www.fitchratings.com. Applicable Criteria and Related Research: Wells Fargo & Company here ECM Asset Management Limited here Global Bond Fund Rating Criteria here Additional Disclosure Solicitation Status here ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE 'CODE OF CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE.