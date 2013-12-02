(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
LONDON, December 02 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed and
withdrawn Corporate
Credit Europe S.A.'s (CCE) 'A-' Fund Credit Rating and 'V3' Fund
Volatility
Rating. CCE is a fixed income fund managed by ECM Asset
Management Limited owned
by Wells Fargo.
Fitch has withdrawn the ratings due to a lack of market
interest. Accordingly,
Fitch will no longer provide ratings or analytical coverage on
CCE.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The affirmation of the Fund Credit Rating reflects the current
and prospective
weighted average credit quality of the fund's portfolio, which
is consistent
with Fitch's credit quality guidelines for funds rated in the
'A' rating
category.
The affirmation of the Fund Volatility Rating are the fund's low
absolute
exposure to interest rate risk, current and broadly stable
sensitivity to spread
risk as indicated by its current spread duration and the maximum
level of
leverage possible as per the fund's offering documentation. CCE
has maintained
low leverage during 2013.
However, Fitch has calibrated the Fund Volatility Rating to the
maximum
permissible leverage level allowed in the fund, with the result
that the ratings
are more conservative than would be suggested by the fund's
current market risk
profiles. The Fund Volatility Rating is underpinned by the
systematic interest
rate and currency hedging of its portfolio.
For additional information about Fitch's rating criteria
applicable to bond
funds, please review the criteria referenced below.
