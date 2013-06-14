(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
BARCELONA/LONDON, June 14 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed
Cyprus Popular
Bank's (CPB) Long and Short-term Issuer Default Ratings (IDR) at
'D', Viability
Rating (VR) at 'f', Support Rating at '5' and Support Rating
Floor at 'No
Floor'. Simultaneously, the agency has withdrawn CPB's ratings
as the bank is
under resolution and the ratings are no longer considered
analytically
meaningful by Fitch. As a result, Fitch will no longer provide
ratings or
analytical coverage of CPB. A full list of rating actions is at
the end of this
commentary.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The affirmation and withdrawal follow the resolution of the
bank, which is
underway, in line with the Resolution of Credit and Other
Institutions Law of
2013.
In accordance with the law, the Central Bank of Cyprus, in its
capacity as
resolution authority, approved the transfer of CPB's good assets
and liabilities
(including insured deposits and central bank funding) to Bank of
Cyprus (RD),
which has now been completed. Bank of Cyprus will assume the
continuation of
CPB's banking activity.
Fitch understands that CPB's current balance sheet largely
contains
non-performing assets, and on the liabilities side bonds and
uninsured deposits
(deposits above EUR100,000), which are expected by Fitch to be
subject to credit
losses when the bank completes the resolution process. Fitch
expects this to
take place in the near future.
CPB's ratings reflect the fact that CPB is being resolved, which
may result in
losses imposed on senior creditors. According to Fitch's rating
definitions, 'D'
ratings indicate an issuer that in Fitch's opinion has entered
into bankruptcy
filings, administration, receivership, liquidation or other
formal winding-up
procedure, or which has otherwise ceased business.
The rating actions are as follows:
Long-term IDR affirmed at 'D'; withdrawn
Short-term IDR affirmed at 'D'; withdrawn
Viability Rating affirmed at 'f'; withdrawn
Support Rating affirmed at '5'; withdrawn
Support Rating Floor affirmed at 'NF'; withdrawn
Senior notes affirmed at 'C'/'RR6'; withdrawn
Primary Analyst
Cristina Torrella
Senior Director
+34 93 323 8405
Fitch Ratings Espana, S.A.U.
Paseo de Gracia, 85, 7th Floor
08008 Barcelona
Secondary Analyst
Josep Colomer
Director
+34 93 323 8416
Committee Chairperson
Alexander Danilov
Senior Director
+7 495 956 2408
Media Relations: Hannah Huntly, London, Tel: +44 20 3530 1153,
Email:
hannah.huntly@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available at www.fitchratings.com.
Applicable criteria, 'Global Financial Institutions Rating
Criteria', dated 15
August 2012, 'Recovery Ratings for Financial Institutions',
dated 15 August 2012
and 'Evaluating Corporate Governance', dated 12 December 2012
are available at
www.fitchratings.com.
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
Global Financial Institutions Rating Criteria
here
Recovery Ratings for Financial Institutions
here
Evaluating Corporate Governance
here
Additional Disclosure
Solicitation Status
here
ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN ADDITION,
RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS,
CRITERIA AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S
CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE
FROM THE 'CODE OF
CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER
PERMISSIBLE
SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES.
DETAILS OF THIS
SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN
EU-REGISTERED
ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER
ON THE FITCH
WEBSITE.