(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
PARIS/LONDON, July 24 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed ECM
Asset Management
Limited's Asset Manager Rating at 'High Standards' and
simultaneously withdrawn
the rating.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The affirmation reflects the stability of ECM's staff, processes
and systems and
factors in the increased level of integration with the parent,
Wells Fargo &
Company (AA-/Stable/F1+).
Fitch has chosen to withdraw the rating for commercial reasons,
as ECM has
chosen to stop participating in the rating process. Fitch will
no longer provide
ratings or analytical coverage for ECM. Fitch continues to rate
the following
funds managed by ECM:
- Diversified European Credit S.A.
- Diversified Financials Europe S.A.
- European Credit Luxembourg S.A.
- European Credit Fund SICAV - Elbe Sub Fund
- Pan European Credit S.A.
As of end-June 2014 ECM had USD8.2bn in assets under management
and employed 75
staff.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Manuel Arrive, CFA
Senior Director
+33 1 44 29 91 77
Fitch France S.A.S.
60 Rue Monceau
Paris 75008
Secondary Analyst
Alastair Sewell
Senior Director
+44 20 3530 1147
Committee Chairperson
Ralph Aurora
Senior Director
+1 212 908 0528
Media Relations: Elaine Bailey, London, Tel: +44 203 530 1153,
Email:
elaine.bailey@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available at www.fitchratings.com.
The sources of information used to assess this rating were the
public domain and
ECM.
Applicable criteria 'Asset Manager Rating Criteria' dated 6 May 2014
2014 are
available at
www.fitchratings.com.
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
Asset Manager Rating Criteria
here
Additional Disclosure
Solicitation Status
here
