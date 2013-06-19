(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
CHICAGO, June 19 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed and
withdrawn the Insurer
Financial Strength (IFS) rating of Primerica Life Insurance
Company (Primerica
Life) at 'A+'. The Rating Outlook is Stable. Fitch has decided
to discontinue
the rating, which is uncompensated
KEY RATING DRIVERS
Primerica Life's rating is supported by the company's solid risk
adjusted
capitalization, strong competitive position in the individual
term insurance
market, efficient captive distribution force, conservative asset
profile, and
good operating performance. Partially offsetting these positives
are Primerica
Life's narrow product profile and the size of its in-force block
of term life
insurance, which was materially reduced through a series of
reinsurance treaties
the company entered into prior to its initial public offering on
March 31, 2010.
Fitch views Primerica Life's consolidated profitability to be
good in the three
years following its separation from Citigroup. The company's
earnings continue
to reflect its conservative new business pricing which supports
its strong
margins. For the first three months of 2013, Primerica Life's
parent company,
Primerica, Inc., reported consolidated pretax operating income
of $61 million
and annualized return on equity of 13.2%. Fitch anticipates that
operating
earnings will remain fairly stable over the intermediate term as
the company
rebuilds its in-force block in a low interest rate environment
that is
pressuring investment income.
Primerica Life's risk-based capitalization (RBC ratio) was 602%
of company
action level at Dec. 31, 2012, from up from 426% at Dec. 31,
2011. The
improvement was driven primarily by its March 2012 reserve
financing transaction
covering Regulation XXX reserves on its individual term life
insurance block. In
Fitch's view, the reserve financing transaction reduces the
conservatism of
Primerica Life's statutory reserves and weakens the quality of
the company's
reported statutory capitalization. However, the reserve
financing transaction is
in line with Fitch's rating expectations and is consistent with
industry
practice.
Following a $150 million extraordinary dividend paid to its
parent in May 2013,
the company's RBC ratio is expected to decline to an estimated
480% at June 30,
2013. The dividend was used to fund the acquisition of the
remaining shares and
warrants held by Warburg Pincus, which had held a significant
stake in Primerica
since its 2010 IPO.
Fitch views Primerica Life's unique distribution force as a
competitive
advantage which has been an important factor in the company's
strong record of
profitability. Fitch believes that a material weakening of this
channel could
adversely affect Primerica Life's operating performance and its
rating.
Primerica Life remains one of the nation's largest individual
term life
insurance writers, with nearly $1.8 billion in direct statutory
life insurance
premiums written in 2012.
Fitch affirms and withdraws the following rating with a Stable
Outlook:
Primerica Life Insurance Company
--IFS at 'A+'.
