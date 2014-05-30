(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
CHICAGO, May 30 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed and withdrawn
the Insurer
Financial Strength (IFS) ratings of United Services Automobile
Association
(USAA) and its insurance subsidiaries at 'AAA'. Additionally,
Fitch has affirmed
and withdrawn the Issuer Default Rating (IDR) of USAA Capital
Corporation (USAA
CapCo) at 'AAA' and its senior unsecured notes at 'AA+'. Fitch
has decided to
discontinue the ratings, which are uncompensated.
The affirmation reflects USAA's strong competitive position in a
stable niche
market (military and ex-military personnel and their families),
exceptionally
strong capitalization, solid liquidity and continued disciplined
underwriting.
Offsetting factors include significant catastrophe risk and the
lower credit
profile of USAA's rapidly growing banking operation.
Fitch has affirmed and withdrawn the following ratings with a
Stable Outlook:
USAA Capital Corp.
--IDR at 'AAA';
--Short-term IDR and commercial paper at 'F1+';
--3.5% $200 million medium-term notes due July 17, 2014 at
'AA+';
--1.05% $250 million senior unsecured notes due Sept. 30, 2014
at 'AA+';
--2.288% $250 million senior unsecured notes due Dec. 13, 2016
at 'AA+';
--2.125% $350 million senior unsecured notes due June 3, 2019 at
'AA+'.
Primary insurance companies:
United Services Automobile Association
USAA Casualty Insurance Company
USAA General Indemnity Company
USAA County Mutual Insurance Company
USAA Texas Lloyds Co.
USAA Life Insurance Company
--IFS at 'AAA'.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Dafina M. Dunmore, CFA
Director
+1-312-368-3136
Fitch Ratings, Inc.
70 W. Madison Street
Chicago, IL 60602
Secondary Analyst
Chris A. Grimes, CFA
Associate Director
+1-312-368-3263
Committee Chairperson
Mark E. Rouck, CPA, CFA
Senior Director
+1-312-368-2085
Media Relations: Brian Bertsch, New York, Tel: +1 212-908-0549,
Email:
brian.bertsch@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'.
