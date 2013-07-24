(Repeat for additional subscribers)

July 24 (The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Fitch Ratings has affirmed Unnim Banc, S.A.'s Long-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at 'BBB+', Short-term IDR at 'F2' and Support Rating at '2'. Simultaneously, Fitch has withdrawn these ratings following a corporate reorganisation as Unnim Banc has been merged into Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (BBVA; BBB+/Negative) on 23 May 2013. At the same time, Unnim Banc's debt ratings have been affirmed and transferred to BBVA. A full list of rating actions is at the end of this comment.

KEY RATING DRIVERS - IDRs, STATE GUARANTEED DEBT AND SRF

The rating actions follow the completion of Unnim Banc's integration into its parent bank, BBVA. As a result, Unnim Banc's assets and liabilities have been transferred to BBVA and Unnim Banc has ceased to exist as a legal entity. Unnim Banc's IDRs have been driven solely by parental support since its acquisition by BBVA on 27 July 2012.

KEY RATING DRIVERS - SUBORDINATED DEBT AND OTHER HYBRID SECURITIES

The upgrades of the upper Tier 2 and preferred stock instruments to 'BB+' from 'CC' and 'BB-' from 'C', respectively, reflect a higher probability of them performing following the transfer to BBVA. These instruments are notched down from BBVA's Viability Rating (bbb+), in line with the agency's assessment of each instrument's risk of non-performance and relative loss severities. The upper Tier 2 debt is notched down once for loss severity and twice for non-performance risk. The preferred stock is notched down twice for loss severity and three times for non-performance risk.

Fitch has withdrawn the rating of the preference shares that were placed with retail investors and subject to a conversion offer by BBVA in October 2012 as they are no longer considered analytically meaningful given that there is only a de minimis amount outstanding.

Any impact on Unnim Banc's covered bonds will be covered in a separate commentary.

The rating actions are as follows:

Unnim Banc:

Long-term IDR: affirmed at 'BBB+'; Outlook Negative; withdrawn

Short-term IDR: affirmed at 'F2'; withdrawn

Support Rating: affirmed at '2'; withdrawn

Subordinated lower Tier 2 debt: affirmed at 'BBB'; transferred to BBVA

Subordinated upper Tier 2 debt: upgraded to 'BB+' from 'CC'; removed from Rating Watch Positive (RWP); transferred to BBVA

Preferred stock (ISIN: ES0101339028 and XS0225115566) : upgraded to 'BB-' from 'C'; removed from RWP; transferred to BBVA

Preferred stock (ISIN: ES0101339002 and KYG175491094) : upgraded to 'BB-' from 'C'; removed from RWP; withdrawn

State-guaranteed debt: affirmed at 'BBB+'; transferred to BBVA