NEW YORK, October 10 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed WM
Covered Bond Issuer's
(WMCBP) mortgage covered bonds ratings at 'AA-' with a Stable
Outlook following
the periodic review of the program.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The rating of WMCBP's mortgage covered bonds is based on the
long-term Issuer
Default Rating (IDR) of the program sponsor, JP Morgan Chase
Bank N.A. (JPM,
'A+'/'F1'/Stable), Fitch's unchanged Discontinuity Cap (D-Cap)
of 0 (full
discontinuity) and the program's contractual asset percentage
(AP) of 67%, which
is equal to Fitch's 'AA-' breakeven AP. The rating of the
covered bonds on a
probability of default (PD) basis is directly linked to JPM's
IDR while the
program's contractual AP is sufficient to support a one notch
uplift for good
recovery prospects under 'AA-' stresses.
As there has been no issuance since 2007, Fitch considers the
program to be
dormant. Consequently the agency relies, in its analysis, on the
program's
contractual AP rather than on the highest AP observed over the
past 12 months.
The program's dormant nature is also taken into account in
Fitch's D-Cap
analysis as reflected by the 'High' risk assessment for the
cover pool specific
alternative management.
Fitch's D-Cap remains driven by the 'Full Discontinuity'
assessment of liquidity
gap and systemic risks since the potential 90 day stay period
that could be
imposed by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation (FDIC)in
the event of
receivership exceeds the maturity extension on the Series 2
bonds. The systemic
alternative management component was assessed as 'Moderate High'
risk comparable
to other U.S. covered bonds; while asset segregation and
privileged derivatives
were assessed as 'Very Low'.
As of Aug. 31, 2013, two series of USD-equivalent 5.2 billion
bonds were
outstanding under the program. The bonds are secured by a USD
7.9 billion cover
pool consisting of first lien fixed-rate and hybrid- and payment
option-adjustable rate residential mortgages. Fitch's AA-
breakeven AP is driven
by a WA PD of 66.7% and a WA RR of 40%, resulting in a 40%
expected loss on the
cover pool in an 'AA-' scenario. The high expected loss is
primarily driven by
the risk of potential payment shock on the large percentage of
interest-only
hybrid adjustable rate and payment option arm loans, which
comprise roughly 80%
of the pool. In addition, the pool has a significant
concentration of rate/term
and cash-out refinances (approximately 63%), for which Fitch has
observed higher
historical default rates in the dataset analyzed for the
development of its US
RMBS Loan Loss Model.
The assets have a WA residual maturity of approximately 13.3
years while the
covered bonds have a WA residual maturity of 1.8 years. There is
no swap on the
cover pool assets but interest rate and cross currency risk on
the outstanding
covered bonds are hedged with Barclays Bank PLC (BAR,
'A'/'F1'/Stable) and Royal
Bank of Scotland PLC (RBS, 'A'/'F1'/Stable).
RATING SENSITIVITIES
WMCBP's covered bonds' rating would be vulnerable to a downgrade
or an upgrade
if JPM's IDR was downgraded or upgraded.
