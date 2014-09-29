(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
NEW YORK, September 29 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed WM
Covered Bond
Program's (WMCBP) mortgage covered bonds ratings at 'AA-' with a
Stable Outlook
following the agency's periodic review of the program.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The rating is based on the 'A+' long-term Issuer Default Rating
(IDR) of the
program sponsor, JP Morgan Chase Bank N.A. (JPM, 'A+/F1'/Outlook
Stable), an IDR
uplift of 0, unchanged Discontinuity Cap (D-Cap) of 0 (full
discontinuity) and
the 67% asset percentage (AP) that Fitch takes into account in
its analysis
which is equal to the agency's 'AA-' breakeven AP. The Stable
Outlook for the
covered bonds rating is primarily driven by the Stable Outlook
on the U.S.
sovereign and on JPM's IDR.
The 67% 'AA-' breakeven AP, corresponding to an 'AA-' breakeven
overcollateralization (OC) of 49.3%, is driven by the cover
pool's credit loss
of 49.3% in an 'AA-' scenario, followed by the asset disposal
loss of 10.4%.
The cash flow valuation component leads to a lower 'AA-'
breakeven OC by 2.9%
primarily due to the excess spread generated by the assets.
Fitch's AA-' breakeven OC is lower than the sum of the
components, because the
agency gives credit for a minimum recovery given default of 51%,
rather 100%, in
its 'AA-' scenario. This recovery expectation supports a 1-notch
uplift from the
'A+' rating equal to the sponsor's IDR.
The 49.3% 'AA-' credit loss represents the impact on the
breakeven OC from the
65.84% weighted average (WA) default rate and the 49.88% WA
recovery rate for
the $3.8 billion first lien fixed-rate and hybrid- and payment
option-adjustable
rate residential mortgages that comprise the cover pool. The
cover assets have
a WA residual life of approximately 12.7 years while the
outstanding series 2
EUR2 billion covered bonds have a WA residual life of around two
years.
The unchanged D-Cap of 0 is due to the weak link assessment of
liquidity gap and
systemic risks since the potential 90 day stay period that could
be imposed by
the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation (FDIC) in the event of
receivership
exceeds the maturity extension on the bonds. The systemic
alternative management
component was assessed as 'Moderate High' risk comparable to
other U.S. covered
bonds; while asset segregation and privileged derivatives were
assessed as 'Very
Low'. Since covered bonds are not explicitly exempt from the
distribution
provisions of the FDIC-Receiver under Orderly Liquidation
Authority under Title
II of the Dodd Frank Act, Fitch determined that no additional
IDR uplift is
applicable.
Fitch takes into account the contractual AP maintained in the
program since the
program is in wind-down.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
The 'AA-' rating would be vulnerable to downgrade if any of the
following
occurs: (i) JPM's IDR is downgraded by one or more notches; or
(ii) the AP that
Fitch considers in its analysis increases above Fitch's 'AA-'
breakeven level of
67%.
The Fitch breakeven AP for the covered bond rating will be
affected, amongst
others, by the profile of the cover assets relative to
outstanding covered
bonds, which can change over time, even in the absence of new
issuance.
Therefore the breakeven AP to maintain the covered bond rating
cannot be assumed
to remain stable over time.
In the report Breaking Down Breakeven Overcollateralisation,
published July 8,
2014, Fitch details its approach for determining the breakeven
OC components.
