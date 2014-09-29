(The following statement was released by the rating agency) NEW YORK, September 29 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed WM Covered Bond Program's (WMCBP) mortgage covered bonds ratings at 'AA-' with a Stable Outlook following the agency's periodic review of the program. KEY RATING DRIVERS The rating is based on the 'A+' long-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) of the program sponsor, JP Morgan Chase Bank N.A. (JPM, 'A+/F1'/Outlook Stable), an IDR uplift of 0, unchanged Discontinuity Cap (D-Cap) of 0 (full discontinuity) and the 67% asset percentage (AP) that Fitch takes into account in its analysis which is equal to the agency's 'AA-' breakeven AP. The Stable Outlook for the covered bonds rating is primarily driven by the Stable Outlook on the U.S. sovereign and on JPM's IDR. The 67% 'AA-' breakeven AP, corresponding to an 'AA-' breakeven overcollateralization (OC) of 49.3%, is driven by the cover pool's credit loss of 49.3% in an 'AA-' scenario, followed by the asset disposal loss of 10.4%. The cash flow valuation component leads to a lower 'AA-' breakeven OC by 2.9% primarily due to the excess spread generated by the assets. Fitch's AA-' breakeven OC is lower than the sum of the components, because the agency gives credit for a minimum recovery given default of 51%, rather 100%, in its 'AA-' scenario. This recovery expectation supports a 1-notch uplift from the 'A+' rating equal to the sponsor's IDR. The 49.3% 'AA-' credit loss represents the impact on the breakeven OC from the 65.84% weighted average (WA) default rate and the 49.88% WA recovery rate for the $3.8 billion first lien fixed-rate and hybrid- and payment option-adjustable rate residential mortgages that comprise the cover pool. The cover assets have a WA residual life of approximately 12.7 years while the outstanding series 2 EUR2 billion covered bonds have a WA residual life of around two years. The unchanged D-Cap of 0 is due to the weak link assessment of liquidity gap and systemic risks since the potential 90 day stay period that could be imposed by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation (FDIC) in the event of receivership exceeds the maturity extension on the bonds. The systemic alternative management component was assessed as 'Moderate High' risk comparable to other U.S. covered bonds; while asset segregation and privileged derivatives were assessed as 'Very Low'. Since covered bonds are not explicitly exempt from the distribution provisions of the FDIC-Receiver under Orderly Liquidation Authority under Title II of the Dodd Frank Act, Fitch determined that no additional IDR uplift is applicable. Fitch takes into account the contractual AP maintained in the program since the program is in wind-down. RATING SENSITIVITIES The 'AA-' rating would be vulnerable to downgrade if any of the following occurs: (i) JPM's IDR is downgraded by one or more notches; or (ii) the AP that Fitch considers in its analysis increases above Fitch's 'AA-' breakeven level of 67%. The Fitch breakeven AP for the covered bond rating will be affected, amongst others, by the profile of the cover assets relative to outstanding covered bonds, which can change over time, even in the absence of new issuance. Therefore the breakeven AP to maintain the covered bond rating cannot be assumed to remain stable over time. In the report Breaking Down Breakeven Overcollateralisation, published July 8, 2014, Fitch details its approach for determining the breakeven OC components. Contact: Primary Analyst Vanessa Purwin Senior Director +1-212-908-0269 Fitch Ratings Inc. 33 Whitehall Street New York, NY 10004 Secondary Analyst Roger Lin Director +1-212-908-0778 Committee Chairperson Rui Pereira Managing Director +1-212-908-0766 Media Relations: Sandro Scenga, New York, Tel: +1 212-908-0278, Email: sandro.scenga@fitchratings.com. Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'. Applicable Criteria and Related Research: --'Covered Bonds Rating Criteria' (August 2014); --'Counterparty Criteria for Structured Finance and Covered Bonds' (May 2014); --'Counterparty Criteria for Structured Finance and Covered Bonds: Derivative Addendum' (May 2014); --'Covered Bonds Rating Criteria - Mortgage Liquidity and Refinancing Stress Addendum' (February 2014); --'U.S. RMBS Loan Loss Model Criteria' (December 2013). 