KEY RATING DRIVERS
IDRS, SENIOR DEBT, SUPPORT RATING AND SUPPORT RATING FLOOR
The bank's IDRs, senior debt ratings, Support Rating and Support
Rating Floor
reflect Fitch's continued belief that there is extremely high
probability that
the South Korean government (AA-/Stable) would support Woori
Bank, if required.
This view is based on Woori Bank's systemic importance as the
second-largest
bank in Korea, with 13% and 15% of the banking system's loans
and deposits,
respectively.
The Stable Outlook reflects the Stable Outlook on South Korea.
The 'AAA(tha)' rating on Woori Bank's Thai baht-denominated
senior unsecured
debt is based on the bank's Long-Term Foreign-Currency IDR,
which is higher than
Thailand's Long-Term Local-Currency IDR of 'BBB+' with Stable
Outlook, and
corresponds to 'AAA(tha)' on the National Rating scale.
VIABILITY RATING
Woori Bank's VR mainly takes into account its strong domestic
franchise, and its
weaker management and aggressive risk-appetite relative to
domestic peers. The
VR also takes into account Woori Bank's adequate financial
profile relative to
the still-challenging operating environment.
Fitch has observed signs of greater prudence in operations in
the bank,
particularly in dealing with exposures to troubled corporate
sectors. Fitch
expects Woori Bank to be more commercially driven than
previously, when the
government owned a majority of the bank through Korea Deposit
Insurance
Corporation (KDIC). The bank's board is now dominated by
representatives from
the private sector following KDIC's sale of a 30% stake in
December 2016.
Fitch expects the bank to continue to improve its financial
profile amid low
interest rates. Its financial profile has been improving broadly
in line with
what Fitch expected two years earlier when it upgraded the VR on
Woori Bank to
'bbb+' from 'bbb'.
We estimate Woori Bank's underlying profitability, measured in
operating
profit/risk-weighted assets, to be 1.2% in 2017, compared with
1.1% and 0.8% in
2016 and 2015, respectively. Historically, profitability has
been limited by its
higher credit costs than that of peers, but the gap has reduced
recently.
Fitch expects Woori Bank's ratio of loans classified as
precautionary and below
(1.8% at end-2016) as per the local regulator's loan-quality
categorisation to
remain comparable with those of its commercial-bank peers (1.7%)
in the near
term, unless some legacy issues emerge. The bank has been
adjusting its loan mix
to increase the proportion of secured loans, including
mortgages, and
self-employed individual loans over the past three years, and
asset quality has
remained sound. Its reserves for impaired loans improved to 73%
at end-2016 from
56% at end-2015.
Woori Bank's Fitch Core Capital (FCC) ratio should gradually
improve over the
next two years because the bank plans to increase the proportion
of low
risk-weighted sectors in its asset mix and keep the loan growth
modest at 3%-4%.
The FCC ratio improved by 90bp to 10.9% at end-2016 mainly
because of regulatory
approval of the Internal Rating Based approach for credit card
assets and the
asset mix change, but the ratio still remains worse than the
local commercial
bank average of 13.3%.
Woori Bank's customer loans to deposits ratio improved by 8pp to
116% at
end-2016 as customer deposits increased 11%. Fitch expects the
ratio to improve
further given its modest loan-growth prospects. The Korean banks
have weak
foreign-currency funding profiles relative to international
peers, but Korea's
strengthened foreign-currency reserve position (close to 100% of
external
liabilities) provide a significant buffer.
SUBORDINATED DEBT AND OTHER HYBRID SECURITIES
Woori Bank's legacy Tier 2 notes are rated one notch below its
Long-Term IDR.
These notes have minimal non-performance risk relative to the
banks' senior
unsecured debt - they have going-concern loss-absorption
features and no coupon
payment flexibility. Fitch rates the notes one notch below the
anchor rating to
reflect their subordination to senior unsecured instruments.
Fitch uses the support-driven IDR or the VR (whichever is
higher) as the anchor
rating for Tier 2 instruments (both Basel III Tier 2 and legacy
Tier 2
securities) issued by Korea's systemically important banks
because the
securities will be non-performing when the issuing bank becomes
insolvent or
defaults, which is similar to the point at which senior debt is
considered to be
in default, and we expect pre-emptive support to be provided to
avoid
insolvency.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
IDRS, SENIOR DEBT, SUPPORT RATING AND SUPPORT RATING FLOOR
The IDRs, senior debt ratings, Support Rating and Support Rating
Floor are
potentially sensitive to any change in assumptions around the
propensity or
ability of the Korean authorities to provide timely support to
the bank.
Furthermore, global regulatory initiatives aimed at reducing the
implicit
government support available to banks may cause downward
pressure on the
ratings. Fitch expects the local regulator to propose a revision
to its
resolution framework to add a bail-in feature in 2H17. However,
it remains to be
seen how strong the language will be and how feasible it will be
to enforce a
bail-in in practice. The revision has been postponed due to the
domestic
political turmoil in Korea since last fall and the subsequent
presidential
election in May 2017.
The ratings on Woori Bank's Thai baht-denominated senior
unsecured debt are at
the highest end on Thailand's National rating scale. Therefore,
there is no
upside. The debt rating could be downgraded if Woori Bank's
Long-Term
Foreign-Currency IDR were downgraded below Thailand's Long-Term
Local-Currency
IDR. Alternatively, an upgrade of Thailand's Long-Term
Local-Currency IDR may
lead to Woori Bank's debt being downgraded. A downgrade is
unlikely to occur in
the near term, given the Stable Outlook on the Long-Term Ratings
on Woori Bank
and Thailand.
VIABILITY RATING
The bank's VR is sensitive to a change in Fitch's assumptions
regarding Woori
Bank's company profile and risk appetite in particular, which
will largely
reflect management's future strategy - and approach to asset
growth and internal
capital generation.
The VR could be upgraded if there is a significant improvement
in its risk
appetite or in management quality, which would be likely
manifested in sustained
improvement in capitalisation and asset quality.
The VR could be downgraded if Woori Bank's FCC ratio falls
significantly below
its peers'. Its FCC ratio is currently low relative to domestic
and global
peers. Negative action could also be taken in the event of
further senior
management turnover that has an impact on the bank's strategy
and governance.
SUBORDINATED DEBT AND OTHER HYBRID SECURITIES
Woori Bank's legacy Tier 2 subordinated debt ratings are broadly
sensitive to
the same considerations that might affect Woori Bank's Long-Term
IDR, which is
the anchor rating for such securities.
The rating actions are as follows:
Long-Term Foreign-Currency IDR affirmed at 'A-'; Outlook Stable
Short-Term Foreign-Currency IDR affirmed at 'F1'
Viability Rating affirmed at 'bbb+'
Support Rating affirmed at '1'
Support Rating Floor affirmed at 'A-'
Long-Term senior unsecured debt affirmed at 'A-'
Subordinated debt (legacy Tier 2) affirmed at 'BBB+'
National Ratings:
Senior unsecured Thai baht-denominated debt affirmed at
'AAA(tha)'
