June 2 (The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Fitch Ratings has affirmed Korea-based Woori Bank's (Woori) Long-Term
Foreign-Currency Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at 'A-'. The Outlook is Stable. Fitch has also
affirmed Woori's Viability Rating (VR) at 'bbb' and upgraded its Short-Term Foreign Currency IDR
to 'F1' from 'F2'. A full list of rating actions is at the end of this commentary.
KEY RATING DRIVERS AND SENSITIVITIES - IDRs, Support Rating and Support Rating
Floor
Woori's IDRs, Support Rating (SR) and Support Rating Floor (SRF) reflect Fitch's
continued belief that the South Korean government (AA-/Stable) has an extremely
high propensity to support Woori, if required. This view is based on Woori's
systemic importance as the second-largest bank in Korea, with 13% and 15% of the
banking system's total assets and deposits respectively, and the government's
majority ownership of the bank through Korea Deposit Insurance Corporation
(KDIC).
A change in the ability of the Korean authorities to provide support may result
in a change in these ratings. Global regulatory initiatives aimed at reducing
implicit government support available to banks may cause downward pressure on
the ratings.
Woori's 'A-' Long-Term Foreign Currency IDR may correspond to a Short-Term
Foreign Currency IDR of either 'F1' or 'F2'. The upgrade of the Short-Term IDR
to 'F1' is in line with Fitch criteria and reflects Fitch's typical approach to
take the higher of the two possible IDRs, where the issuer (Woori) is rated
lower than the supporting entity (the South Korean government).
KEY RATING DRIVERS AND SENSITIVITIES - VR
Woori's 'bbb' VR reflects its strong local franchise, its adequate
capitalisation and margins, and the sound ordinary support and supervision from
Korea's authorities despite the challenging operating environment. It also takes
into account the bank's weak management quality and risk control. Another key
factor determining Woori's VR is the bank's structural weakness in its
funding/liquidity profile, particularly in foreign currency.
Its precautionary-and-below loans ratio (4.5% at end-2013) is significantly
worse than the commercial bank average (about 2.9%). Moreover, the share of
loans that are not backed by either collateral or guarantee (49%) was worse than
the system average (about 43%). Its loan book still carries large exposures to
weak property developers, shipbuilders and shipping companies.
Woori's long-term underlying profitability has weakened due to various
regulatory-driven costs and continued social and political pressure on the
margins and fees of Korean financial institutions. Fitch expects Woori's ROA to
be 0.3%-0.4% for the next few years, assuming credit costs gradually improve.
This compares with 0.2% in 2013.
Fitch expects Woori's Fitch core capital (FCC) ratio to remain adequate given
that the bank is highly likely to be designated a "domestic systemically
important bank" (D-SIB) in Korea by the regulator in 2016, which will require
the bank to maintain a high level of capital. Its merger with its parent Woori
Financial Holdings, scheduled in early 2015 under the government's plan to sell
its shares in Woori and its parent to form a new Woori Bank, will likely result
in a 210bp drop in Woori's FCC ratio (12.1% at end-2013).
Although somewhat volatile, Woori's loans/customer deposits ratio improved to
118% at end-2013, in part due to the spin-off its credit card operation in 2Q13,
compared with 126% at end-2011. Woori's retail deposits/total deposits ratio
rose to 37% at end-2013 from 31% at end-2009. Like its local peers, Woori
depends highly on foreign-currency wholesale funding; however, it has ensured
that foreign-currency lending is funded by long-term debts in accordance with
regulatory guidance.
A noticeable improvement in its risk control or in management quality may offer
upside potential for Woori's VR.
A significant deterioration in loan quality resulting in noticeable erosion in
its capitalisation may cause a downgrade of its VR.
KEY RATING DRIVERS AND SENSITIVITIES - Senior Unsecured Debt
The rating of senior unsecured debt is aligned with the bank's Long-Term IDR.
Any change in the IDR will be reflected in the rating of the debt.
KEY RATING DRIVERS AND SENSITIVITIES - Subordinated Debt and Hybrid Securities
The 'BBB-' rating for its legacy Lower Tier 2 subordinated debt is one notch
below Woori's VR, and reflects below-average loss severity (one notch) and
minimal non-performance risk. The securities have gone-concern loss absorption
features and no coupon payment flexibility.
The 'BB-' rating for Woori's hybrid securities is four notches below the bank's
VR, in line with Fitch's criteria, to reflect their high loss severity (two
notches) and non-performance risk (two notches). The legacy hybrid Tier 1
capital securities have limited flexibility over coupon payments despite its
going-concern loss absorption features.
The ratings on the subordinated debt and hybrid securities are likely to move in
line with the VR of the bank.
KEY RATING DRIVERS AND SENSITIVITIES - National Rating
The 'AAA(tha)' rating on Woori's Thai baht-denominated senior unsecured debt is
at the highest end on Thailand's National rating scale. Therefore, there is no
upside. The debt rating could be downgraded if Woori's Long-Term Foreign
Currency IDR is downgraded below Thailand's Long-Term Local Currency IDR.
Alternatively, an upgrade of Thailand's Long-Term Local Currency IDR may also
lead to Woori's debt being downgraded.
The full list of rating actions follows:
Woori
International ratings:
Long-Term Foreign Currency IDR affirmed at 'A-'; Stable Outlook
Short-Term Foreign Currency IDR upgraded to 'F1' from 'F2'
Viability Rating affirmed at 'bbb'
Support Rating affirmed at '1'
Support Rating Floor affirmed at 'A-'
Senior unsecured debt affirmed at 'A-'
Subordinated debt affirmed at 'BBB-'
Hybrid securities affirmed at 'BB-'
National ratings:
Senior unsecured THB-denominated debt affirmed at 'AAA(tha)'