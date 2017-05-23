(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
LONDON, May 23 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed UK-based WPP
Plc's Long-term
Issuer Default Rating (IDR) and senior unsecured rating at
'BBB+'. The Outlook
is Stable. A full list of ratings actions is below.
The ratings reflect the leading market position of WPP within
the marketing
communications services sector and its effective scale and
diversification
across geographies, products and customer market sectors. The
ratings are
supported by significant discretion in managing the company's
capital structure
that results from a strong cash-generative business model and by
retained
flexibility in the company's financial policies. These are
elements that are
equally key to maintaining competitive capability, investing for
growth and
addressing changes in the industry environment. Fitch expects
that leverage will
increase marginally in 2017 but remain consistent with a 'BBB+'
rating, albeit
with limited headroom.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
Diversified and Holistic Portfolio: WPP has a strong portfolio
of advertising,
measurement, market research, PR and brand management
businesses. The portfolio
covers most elements of the marketing communications services
sector and enables
the company to provide holistic solutions to its clients.
WPP's revenues are equally well diversified from a geographic
and end-customer
segment perspective. Fitch views the diversification as credit-
supportive as it
enables data and technology expertise to be leveraged from one
market to
another, the targeting of global clients and reduces risks
related to the
company's cyclical exposure.
Potentially Slower Growth Trends: WPP's net sales growth of 3%
over the past
three years on an organic basis could slow. This reflects a
combination of
increasing competition and pricing pressure in the sector,
potentially reducing
spend at FMCG clients and greater cost pressures at some of
WPP's large
established customers who are facing a macro environment of low
growth and low
inflation. Recent loss of contracts at AT&T and VW exemplify
some of the
pressures. We expect WPP to take a balanced approach on the
trade-offs between
profitability and revenue. In the medium-term the competitive
sector backdrop
could lead to further industry consolidation.
Sustaining its Competitive Position: We believe WPP's focus on
portfolio
integration, scale, ability to provide holistic products and
services and
investment capacity for data, technology and content are key to
sustaining the
company's competitive position. These elements take time to
yield a sustainable
positive effect on financial performance. They enable WPP to
offer greater value
to customers, reduce costs and absorb pricing pressure. WPP
aims to improve its
net sales profit margin by 2 pp to 19.7% in the long run. This
includes 1%
margin improvement as a result of operational efficiency
programmes.
Capital Structure Discretion: We expect WPP to manage leverage
at a level
corresponding to funds from operations (FFO) adjusted net
leverage (based on
average net debt) of around 3.6x. This leaves limited headroom
in its 'BBB+'
rating. The company however, retains significant financial
flexibility as a
result of its strong cash generation and financial policy. Fitch
estimates that
WPP is likely to be able to generate GBP1.4 billion-1.5 billion
of pre-dividend
free cash flow (FCF) annually over the next three years,
assuming no significant
macro-economic downturns. Combined with a dividend pay-out ratio
of 50%, WPP
retains capacity for investments and managing its credit
profile.
Exposure to Macro-Cyclicality: WPP's revenues are driven by the
marketing spend
of corporates, which can fluctuate depending on business and
economic cycles.
This exposure constrains ratings in the sector. WPP's
geographic, product and
end customer diversification helps to reduce these risks. In
addition, 8% of
costs in relation to net sales are variable staff costs, which
can be reduced if
needed. In periods of sustained economic downturns, WPP may also
be able to
gradually downsize some of its operating leases, which are
primarily linked to
property rental.
FX Exposure: We expect WPP's results to be positively impacted
by FX in 2017 but
to a lower extent compared with 2016. WPP's emerging markets
operations earn a
higher margin than operations in more developed countries. WPP
funds itself with
USD, GBP and euro-denominated debt. While dollar, euro and
sterling debt are
largely matched by revenue generation in the US, Europe and the
UK, the company
is exposed to a modest currency mismatch in emerging markets.
Around 30% of 2016
revenue was generated in APAC, LATAM, CEE and MEA regions. These
regions are
funded by euro-denominated debt.
Sector Opportunities and Threats: Sector trends and rapid
evolution will
continue to create uncertainties. These include the growing
dominance and
disintermediation from the likes of Facebook, Google and Amazon,
the entry of
consultancies and technology companies, the increasing
importance of data
analysis and expansion of new digital and media. We believe
these trends present
both opportunities and threats for WPP. Its business model is
not affected by
the type of media advertising. In our opinion, WPP's success
will be driven by
the company's ability to add value to its clients, with scale
and FCF generation
being key to this.
DERIVATION SUMMARY
WPP's rating is driven by the company's scale and leading market
position in the
global marketing communications sector, strong cash generative
capability and
retained financial flexibility to manage cyclical downturns,
operational
pressure and invest in growth opportunities. Compared with other
sub-segments of
the media sector, revenue from market communications are less
exposed to a shift
in digital distribution and advertising. These are factors that
are also
reflected in the rating of sub-segment peer The Interpublic
Group of Companies,
Inc. (BBB/Positive).
Among Fitch-rated European TMT companies, WPP has one of the
best net debt to
cash flow from operations minus capex ratios in the sector
around 3.5x (based on
average net debt). This is comparable to other media sector
peers with leading
market positions such as RELX (3.6x to 3.7x, BBB+/Stable) and
Bertelsmann
(2.5x-3.0x, BBB+/Stable).
KEY ASSUMPTIONS
Fitch's key assumptions within our rating case for the issuer
include:
- Revenue growth of 7% in 2017, partially driven by FX, reducing
to 3% in FY18
and 2.5% per annum thereafter
- Operating margins to expand by 20-30bp per year over the next
three years.
- Capex of around 2.5% per year.
- Share buybacks of 2%-3% of share capital per year.
- A net income dividend pay-out ratio of 50%.
- Leverage managed within the company's target of 1.5x to 2x
average net
debt-to-EBITDA.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Future Developments That May, Individually or Collectively, Lead
to Positive
Rating Action
-Notwithstanding a strong industry position, diversification and
a flexible cost
base, the company's financial policy of balancing the need to
invest in
acquisitions, a progressive distribution policy and a measured
leverage profile
- are likely to constrain the ratings;
Future Developments That May, Individually or Collectively, Lead
to Negative
Rating Action
-Events leading to average net debt/EBITDA trending consistently
and materially
above 2x.
- FFO adjusted net leverage (calculated using average net debt)
remaining
sustainably above 3.7x and pre-dividend FCF margin remaining
consistently below
7%.
- A weakened operating profile or a change in financial policy,
more so than M&A
or cyclically driven trends.
LIQUIDITY
WPP has a strong liquidity profile. The company is expected to
generate positive
FCF over the next 12 months; while an undrawn USD2,500 million
revolving credit
facility due 2021 provides further liquidity.
FULL LIST OF RATING ACTIONS
WPP Plc
-- Long-term IDR: affirmed at 'BBB+', Outlook Stable
-- Senior unsecured rating: affirmed at 'BBB+'
WPP Finance S.A
-- Senior unsecured rating: affirmed at 'BBB+'
WPP Finance 2010
-- Senior unsecured rating: affirmed at 'BBB+'
WPP Finance 2013
-- Senior unsecured rating: affirmed at 'BBB+'
WPP Finance Deutschland GmbH
-- Senior unsecured rating: affirmed at 'BBB+'
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com. For
regulatory
purposes in various jurisdictions, the supervisory analyst named
above is deemed
to be the primary analyst for this issuer; the principal analyst
is deemed to be
the secondary
Applicable Criteria
Criteria for Rating Non-Financial Corporates (pub. 10 Mar 2017)
here
Additional Disclosures
Dodd-Frank Rating Information Disclosure Form
here
Solicitation Status
here#solicitation
Endorsement Policy
here
