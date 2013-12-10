(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
FRANKFURT/LONDON, December 10 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed
Wuestenrot Bank
AG Pfandbriefbank's (WBP, BBB+/Stable/F2) mortgage and public
sector Pfandbriefe
at 'AAA' with a Stable Outlook. The ratings have subsequently
been withdrawn
because the agency will no longer have sufficient information to
maintain the
ratings as the issuer has chosen to stop participating in the
rating process.
Fitch will no longer provide a rating or analytical coverage for
WBS's mortgage
and public sector Pfandbriefe.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The ratings are based on WBP's Long-Term IDR of 'BBB+', the
Discontinuity Cap
(D-Cap) of 5 and the overcollateralisation (OC) that Fitch takes
into account in
its analysis, which is currently 16.4% for the mortgage and 40%
for the public
sector Pfandbriefe respectively. These levels of OC support a
'AA' rating on a
probability of default (PD) basis and are sufficient to achieve
outstanding
recoveries in a 'AAA' scenario, supporting a two-notch recovery
uplift to 'AAA'
for both covered bond programmes.
As of end-September, WBP's outstanding mortgage Pfandbriefe
amounted to EUR3.8bn
and were secured by a cover pool of EUR4.5bn. All liabilities
and assets are
euro-denominated. Of the mortgage pool 96% are secured by
residential properties
and 4% by small commercial properties with an average lending
value of EUR0.5m.
The properties are well-diversified throughout Germany.
The EUR5m public sector Pfandbrief was secured by a EUR7m
fixed-rate (3.5% p.a.)
bond issued by Kreditanstalt fur Wiederaufbau (KfW,
AAA/Stable/F1+). The 'AAA'
rating of KfW's bond is based on a guarantee from the Federal
Republic of
Germany (FRG; 'AAA'/Stable).
Contact:
Primary Analysts
Mathias Pleissner (Mortgage Pfandbriefe)
Associate Director
+49 69 76 80 76 133
Fitch Deutschland GmbH
Taunusanlage 17
60325 Frankfurt
Oliver Issl (Public Sector Pfandbriefe)
Associate Director
+49 69 76 80 76 122
Fitch Deutschland GmbH
Taunusanlage 17
60325 Frankfurt
Secondary Analysts
Mathias Pleissner (Public Sector Pfandbriefe)
Associate Director
+49 69 76 80 76 133
Oliver Issl (Mortgage Pfandbriefe)
Associate Director
+49 69 76 80 76 122
Committee Chairperson
Rebecca Holter
Senior Director
+49 69 76 80 76 261
Media Relations: Christian Giesen, Frankfurt am Main, Tel: +49
69 768076 232,
Email: christian.giesen@fitchratings.com.
